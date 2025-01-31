Welcome to The Politics Chicks

If you found your way here, it’s probably because you are alarmed by what is happening in our country right now. The blatant corruption, the trampling of the Constitution, the hollowing out of our federal agencies and norms, the assault on our global alliances and relations - all of it.

We were alarmed, too. By “we,” I mean The Politics Chicks: Christy Branham and Monica Healy. We are two middle-aged, white, suburban moms who happen to share an interest in politics and a love of humanity. We started a Substack to bring some news, activism tips, human interest stories, and maybe a little hope sprinkled in once in a while.

Christy: I became ½ of The Politics Chicks–as both a writer and an advocate– because of our kids. And by that, I mean all of our kids. The next generation is growing up in a world where their rights are being stripped away in real time, where their futures are being shaped by leaders who put power over people, and where the very foundations of democracy are under attack. I refuse to stand by and watch as their freedoms are eroded, their voices silenced, and their opportunities stolen. We owe it to them—not just to protect what remains, but to fight for something better. If we don’t step up now, they will inherit a world where justice, equality, and truth are nothing more than relics of the past. I refuse to accept that. I write and speak up because silence is complicity, and I choose to fight.

Monica: I just retired from teaching at the end of the last school year after 30 years of trying to mold little people into good human beings and competent musicians. Teaching felt like my way of making my own little corner of the world a brighter and better place. After the election, I felt a need to keep shining that light. Enter “The Politics Chicks.” We are new and inexperienced, but we are passionate. I have three young adult children and literally thousands and thousands of former students. I want to be a voice for my children and my students.

Thanks for being here with us. We’re glad you found us. Keep shining your light so we can find each other.

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