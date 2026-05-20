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GUEST CONTRIBUTOR: I Know Which Kid is Crying
A Minnesota writer is sitting in living rooms, recording the women the news cameras never find.
12 hrs ago
•
The Politics Chicks
and
Teri Leigh 💜
39
13
15
One Nation Under Revision
On the 250th anniversary of a republic built on reason — not religion — thousands gathered on the National Mall to rewrite history in real time. The…
May 18
•
The Politics Chicks
and
Christy Branham
50
5
22
Fierce Love MN Is Documenting the Helpers
Minnesota women are showing the country what resistance can look like.
May 18
•
Teri Leigh 💜
,
Christy Branham
,
Monica Healy
, and
The Politics Chicks
23
2
5
38:18
The Dragon Doesn’t Forget: Why Trump Walked Into Beijing Holding an Empty Hand
There’s an old saying in poker: if you’ve been at the table for thirty minutes and you still haven’t figured out who the mark is, it’s you.
May 14
•
The Politics Chicks
and
Christy Branham
65
9
17
The Capitalized Womb: They've Done This Before. They're Doing It Again.
What the "underbabied" panic, the abortion bans, and the mass deportations really have in common.
May 12
•
The Politics Chicks
and
Christy Branham
71
4
37
Kae Starling Is Tracking America's Resistance One Protest at a Time
The creator of We the People Dissent breaks down how thousands of local organizers are reshaping civic engagement across the country.
May 11
•
The Politics Chicks
and
K at We (the People) Dissent
19
9
41:38
The Shot Across the Bow
How the FCC Is Using Regulatory Power to Silence Broadcasters — and Who's Paying the Price
May 10
•
Christy Branham
28
2
12
Public Schools Get Cuts. The Ballroom Gets a Billion.
A retired teacher on exhaustion, underpayment, and the insult of America’s misplaced priorities.
May 7
•
The Politics Chicks
53
17
25
From Self-Doubt to Power: Giving Girls the Skills They Need to Become Leaders
Empowering girls to become leaders starts in high school--here's why.
May 4
•
The Politics Chicks
20
4
39:57
The Text That Felt Like Losing Her Again
When my mom’s phone number disappeared, grief found its way back in
May 1
•
The Politics Chicks
53
9
8
April 2026
LA Governor Landry Is Trying to Cancel an Election Where the Voting Has Already Started: Full Story
🌟 Welcome to this special micro-episode of The Politics Chicks Podcast!
Apr 30
•
The Politics Chicks
22
2
13
13:22
Receipts Not Rage: How One Minnesota Dad Is Holding Tom Emmer Accountable
🌟 Welcome to Episode #20 of The Politics Chicks Podcast!
Apr 27
•
The Politics Chicks
20
3
9
42:12
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