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GUEST CONTRIBUTOR: I Know Which Kid is Crying
A Minnesota writer is sitting in living rooms, recording the women the news cameras never find.
  The Politics Chicks and Teri Leigh 💜
One Nation Under Revision
On the 250th anniversary of a republic built on reason — not religion — thousands gathered on the National Mall to rewrite history in real time. The…
  The Politics Chicks and Christy Branham
Fierce Love MN Is Documenting the Helpers
Minnesota women are showing the country what resistance can look like.
  Teri Leigh 💜Christy BranhamMonica Healy, and The Politics Chicks
38:18
The Dragon Doesn’t Forget: Why Trump Walked Into Beijing Holding an Empty Hand
There’s an old saying in poker: if you’ve been at the table for thirty minutes and you still haven’t figured out who the mark is, it’s you.
  The Politics Chicks and Christy Branham
The Capitalized Womb: They've Done This Before. They're Doing It Again.
What the "underbabied" panic, the abortion bans, and the mass deportations really have in common.
  The Politics Chicks and Christy Branham
Kae Starling Is Tracking America's Resistance One Protest at a Time
The creator of We the People Dissent breaks down how thousands of local organizers are reshaping civic engagement across the country.
  The Politics Chicks and K at We (the People) Dissent
41:38
The Shot Across the Bow
How the FCC Is Using Regulatory Power to Silence Broadcasters — and Who's Paying the Price
  Christy Branham
Public Schools Get Cuts. The Ballroom Gets a Billion.
A retired teacher on exhaustion, underpayment, and the insult of America’s misplaced priorities.
  The Politics Chicks
From Self-Doubt to Power: Giving Girls the Skills They Need to Become Leaders
Empowering girls to become leaders starts in high school--here's why.
  The Politics Chicks
39:57
The Text That Felt Like Losing Her Again
When my mom’s phone number disappeared, grief found its way back in
  The Politics Chicks

April 2026

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