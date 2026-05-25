Why Republicans Blocked Gun Safety Legislation After a School Shooting with MN State Rep. Kaela Berg

🌟 Welcome to Episode #24 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



🎙️ Before this podcast, we honestly didn’t realize just how intense things had become inside the Minnesota Capitol over gun safety legislation. This week, we sat down with Minnesota State Representative Kaela Berg for a raw, urgent conversation about the Capitol sit-in over the Annunciation Catholic School shooting, labor rights, mental health in schools, ICE raids in Minneapolis, and why working-class voices matter now more than ever.



🔥 This is one of those episodes that reminds us politics isn’t abstract—it’s deeply personal.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:



📍 What REALLY happened during the Minnesota Capitol gun safety sit-in

📍 Why Republican leadership refused to hold a vote after the Annunciation school shooting

📍 Assault weapons bans, ghost guns, binary triggers & school safety legislation

📍 The emotional testimony from Annunciation families

📍 Why “guns don’t kill people” ignores America’s unique gun culture

📍 ICE raids, fear in Minneapolis communities & Operation Metro Surge

📍 Mental health resources in schools & why Kaela authored legislation for counselors

📍 Labor unions, captive audience meetings & protecting workers’ rights

📍 Why Kaela Berg is running for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District

📍 How ordinary people can still make a difference in dark political moments



✨ ABOUT KAELA BERG:

Kaela Berg is a Minnesota State Representative, union leader, flight attendant, and congressional candidate in Minnesota’s 2nd District. She has authored legislation focused on gun violence prevention, workers’ rights, and mental health resources for students across Minnesota public schools.



🧭 This conversation touches on:

Gun violence prevention • Minnesota politics • school shootings • labor unions • ICE raids • authoritarianism • mental health • workers’ rights • women in politics • grassroots organizing • democracy • education • public safety



💌 We would love your input!

What gives YOU hope right now? What issues do you want us covering next on the podcast?



👇 Drop your thoughts in the comments.



🔔 RESOURCES:

➡️ Kaela Berg for Congress: https://kaelaforcongress.com



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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica

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