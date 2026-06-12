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Chezzie's avatar
Chezzie
1d

If you had said this happened in Texas, I'd believe it beyond the shadow of a doubt. I also believe it in Minnesota. The United States is getting... scarier every day. Dammit. Thanks for sharing the info. Your work is MUCH APPRECIATED!

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Renegade Crone's avatar
Renegade Crone
1d

WTAF! Thank you for sharing this information. Sharing. Another pissed off Minnesota woman, I am.

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