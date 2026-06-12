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Most parents put their kid’s work on the refrigerator.

Tom Emmer skipped the fridge.

For a week now, Minnesota’s senior House Republican has been promoting a 205-page federal report on Minnesota fraud (oversight.house.gov).

Sharing it. Citing it. Taking the victory lap.

He grilled Attorney General Keith Ellison about it at the hearing. He continues to praise it in copious social media posts. The man could not be prouder of the work.

Yet he keeps leaving out one, tiny detail.

The report came from the House Oversight Committee. And the committee’s chief counsel for investigations, the senior lawyer over every investigation it runs, is Jack Emmer.

Tom’s son.

He has held that job for the entire Minnesota inquiry, start to finish.

To be fair, the report is credited to “majority staff,” and nobody is saying Jack Emmer wrote it himself. You don’t need to.

A father in House leadership is barnstorming the country for a document produced by the committee where his own son runs the investigations, a document that just happens to target the other party.

That is not a refrigerator drawing. That is a conflict of interest with a press release.

And it does not stop at father and son.

You know what else is cute? Emmer’s daughter-in-law, Jack’s wife Kelsey, is Pete Stauber’s communications director.

So the chief investigator is one Minnesota congressman’s son. His wife is another Minnesota congressman’s voice. Talk about keeping it all in the family.

The relationships the report never mentions.

In all seriousness however, this is the part that should bother you more than the family tree:

The report is not all wrong. Some of its findings about a slow state response are real, and Democrats own that. But it spends 205 pages blaming Tim Walz and Keith Ellison for programs built before Walz ever took office.

Minnesota’s autism and housing programs were written in 2017, by a Republican Legislature, by Republican authors, who in the same session moved to cut the state investigators who might have caught the fraud. (You can read our tag-team, deep dive with Renee Herskovitz of belvederestp into how Minnesota Republicans built the legislative architecture for the fraud to occur in the first place here.)

Search the report for any of it. The 2017 law. The Republican authors. The managed-care pipeline the money runs through. The count is zero.

Read that again.

A federal report on how Minnesota’s fraud grew, produced by a committee run on the investigations side by a Minnesota Republican’s son, never once names the Minnesota Republicans who built the programs.

The pride makes sense, but the silence is telling.

Most parents put their kid’s work on the fridge. Tom Emmer took his to the whole, damn country.

The least he could do is disclose the family connection before using it as evidence.

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