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At a Faith and Freedom Coalition “town hall” in Washington D.C. Thursday, Minnesota Republican representative Tom Emmer had this to say about people in his community:

“Minnesotans are so afraid that you’re gonna call us a racist, you’re gonna call us an Islamophobe. You know what? I’m done being even the least bit careful. Somalis don’t assimilate. And if they don’t assimilate, then they should go the hell back to where they came from.”

It's difficult to overstate how angry reading those words made me. As a public school teacher in Minnesota, I have had countless Somali students over the years and they and their families are among the finest people I know. These are people who own businesses, volunteer in their communities, raise families, attend concerts and movies, and contribute to Minnesota every day. By “assimilate,” Emmer means “be white.” This blatant racism has no place in leadership.

What makes this even more remarkable is the complete reversal Tom Emmer has undergone over the last decade. Before his election to Congress, Emmer served three terms as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011. In 2015, he was elected to Congress in Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District which wraps around the west side of the Twin Cities metropolitan area.

In his first year in Congress, Emmer, a Republican, collaborated with Representative Keith Ellison, a Democrat, to create the Congressional Somalia Caucus. At a town hall in 2016 (back when he actually held town halls), Emmer said this of the Somali population:

"I'm going to tell you, the Somalis, according to the measurements that have been used over time, are some of the fastest-assimilating populations that we've had. I'm going to say it out loud-- when you move to a community, as long as you are here legally, I am very sorry but you don't get to slam the gate behind you and tell nobody else that they're welcome. That's not the way this country works."

If you just did a double-take reading that last quote in contrast to the first one, you should. To see such opposite statements from someone in leadership is a definite red flag.

So what changed in the intervening decade between 2016 and 2026?

Two words: Donald Trump.

He took office just two years after Tom Emmer arrived in Congress and Emmer and other Republicans have only been too happy to follow his example of trying to normalize racism.

The Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA in August 2017 is a prime example of how Trump deals in racism. The rally was in response to the removal of a statue of Confederate leader Robert E. Lee. (Protesting the removal of a statue that honors a traitorous leader in one of the worst periods of our country’s history is problematic in and of itself; but I digress.)

A group of white nationalists holding lit tiki torches marched through the campus of the University of Virginia, some chanting the Nazi-associated phrase "blood and soil." Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. rammed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 others were injured, five of them critically.

Trump’s response caused immediate backlash for its undertones of support for white nationalist groups:

“I do think there’s blame — yes, I think there’s blame on both sides. You look at, you look at both sides. I think there’s blame on both sides, and I have no doubt about it… They didn’t put themselves — and you had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides”

While you can find many other examples of racism during his first term, let’s fast-forward to his second term and fold in some of the most glaring racists in his inner circle.

Despite never being elected to public office nor having any Congressional approval for any official appointment to work in the government, Elon Musk held immense power during the first several months of Trump’s second term. The richest man in the world, now a trillionaire, contributed over $290 million to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. Following those contributions, which some attribute to pushing Trump over the finish line, Trump gave Musk an extraordinary role with broad influence across federal agencies. Elon was granted access to the most inner-workings of every governmental agency and is responsible for destroying USAID and gutting the federal workforce.

Riding on his newfound power (and maybe some heavy-duty drugs), Musk delivered a speech at Trump’s inauguration celebration, closing out with two Nazi salutes. I said what I said: Nazi salutes. Some in the MAGA camp may still try to deny that’s what they were, but when you look at Musk’s familial background and his affiliation with neo-Nazi groups, it’s hard to call it anything else.

No commentary on the racism in this Trump administration would be complete without Stephen Miller. (Trust me, I’d rather not have to talk about him.) Miller has made no attempt to disguise the fact that he is a White Nationalist.

According to The Atlantic, while helping Trump prepare for a debate in 2024, Miller got into an argument with an ally on immigration. Trump reportedly said, "Stephen... if you had it your way, everyone would look exactly like you", to which Miller replied "That’s correct."

Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem - Public domain image

In another incident reported by The New York Times, Trump told a campaign meeting that Miller only wanted 100 million people who looked like him to live in the United States. While Miller is a known opponent of immigration and was widely seen as the architect of the ICE raids conducted while Kristi Noem was Secretary of Homeland Security, it should be noted that the population of the United States is roughly 340 million. Deportations alone would not reduce the U.S. population from roughly 340 million to 100 million. That raises an obvious question: what happens to everyone else?

As a Minnesotan, I can’t leave Greg Bovino out of the picture, either. (I wish I could.) During Operation Metro Surge, Greg Bovino roamed the streets of Minneapolis with his masked band of thugs, indiscriminately snatching people out of their cars, tossing cannisters of pepper spray into crowds of children, all while wearing what can only be described as a Nazi-inspired coat on his 5-foot-4-inch frame.

As if that weren’t enough to raise eyebrows of anyone with a modicum of historical knowledge of the Holocaust, there’s also this: In June 2026, former U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino attended the "Remigration Summit" in Portugal, a conference that advocates for the mass deportation of immigrants. The gathering, organized by white nationalist Martin Sellner, featured open discussions on policies rooted in the "great replacement" conspiracy theory.

He sparked massive public controversy when viral footage of him exiting a federal courthouse in late 2025 appeared to show him making a Nazi salute. And if all of that weren’t enough to connect the dots, Bovino posted this himself in response to the protests at the Delaney detention center in New Jersey:

“ICE Agents at Delaney, hang in there. You have the world watching and supporting your efforts to hold the line. Every one of us wants to be shoulder to shoulder with you. In speaking with the Mean Green Team, they send you support and are wishing you the best. Give them hell and live the moment.”

The photo in his post is not exactly a subtle nod to Heil Hitler. Excuse me, Greg? Your Nazi is showing.

But this article isn’t really about Greg Bovino. It’s about what happens when rhetoric that once would have been disqualifying becomes politically advantageous.

None of this happened overnight. The rhetoric escalated one statement at a time, one excuse at a time, one politician at a time. Ten years ago, Tom Emmer publicly praised Somali immigrants as one of the fastest-assimilating populations in America. Today, he tells them to “go the hell back to where they came from.”

That isn’t political evolution. It’s moral regression.

The truly alarming part isn’t that Tom Emmer changed his tune. Politicians have always shifted with the political winds. It’s that he now appears to believe there is political reward in saying something he once knew to be false. He didn’t discover new facts about Minnesota’s Somali community over the last decade. Minnesota’s Somali families didn’t suddenly stop being our neighbors, our coworkers, our business owners, our classmates, and, in my case, my students.

What changed was the political environment. Donald Trump didn’t invent racism in America, but he gave permission to say the quiet part out loud. And now too many elected officials have decided that stoking fear and resentment is easier than leading with honesty and courage.

History rarely repeats itself exactly, but it has an unsettling habit of rhyming. We have seen where the dehumanization of entire groups of people can lead. It doesn’t begin with camps or violence. It begins with words. It begins when leaders convince people that some of their neighbors don’t really belong.

Minnesotans—and Americans—should refuse to normalize that. Because once hatred becomes ordinary, history has shown us exactly how difficult it is to put the genie back in the bottle.

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