The Politics Chicks

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Jed's avatar
Jed
10h

That is a fantastic piece, and I am glad we have people like yourself in our public school system. We are very lucky we had people like yourself around before, during, and after the Metro surge. I hope we never forget that.

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Agent of Chaotic Respite's avatar
Agent of Chaotic Respite
11h

So, one hundred million Naziferatus - ugh. Every mirror and camera lens in the country would self-destruct.

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