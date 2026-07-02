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AndyAR's avatar
AndyAR
2h

I was 23 in 1976. Working for Alaska dept of Fish and Game on a remote island off the mouth of the Yukon river. Myself and my work crew begged our supervisor to allow us to return to Anchorage for what we thought would be the experience of our young lives. We were denied. I'm a lot older now, and was really looking forward to this country wide celebration. Looks like I will miss this one as well....And its not because i'm on a remote island this time...

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Ame's avatar
Ame
2h

I was 14 in 1976. I remember everyone everywhere coming together to celebrate one thing - the birthday of our beloved country. 50 years later, I can tell you because I lived it, that I don't recognize anything we fought so hard for. The fact that the founding fathers were specific in this NOT being a religious country. Civil rights. Voting rights. And the corruption. It's mind boggling. I literally brace myself every morning, not knowing what I will hear or read. That's no way to live. We need to take the country back.

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