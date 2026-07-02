Image from Pixabay

It’s summer. Long days filled with sunshine, the smell of freshly mown grass, a canopy of green shading my deck. Even though I’ve been retired for two years, the teacher in me still delights in leisurely lunches and going to the bathroom whenever I want to.

On the eve of the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding, I should be excited. I should be celebrating a milestone few nations ever reach.

Instead, I’m grieving what feels like the loss of the country I grew up believing in.

I was a little girl in 1976 when our country celebrated its bicentennial, so my memories may be fuzzy, but I know there was joy. And it seemed pervasive across every divide: Republican and Democrat, urban and rural, rich and poor. People from every walk of life celebrated our nation and the ideals upon which it was founded—a country that belonged to all of us. The American Dream felt tangible, each generation faring better than the one that came before. A better life, a better future, just waiting for us to arrive.

Five-year-old me wore a blue romper printed with fireworks that my mom had sewn by hand. Picnic fare was packed into the car as we drove from Sioux Falls, South Dakota—the biggest “city” in the state—to tiny little Oldham, where my mom grew up. Grandma Monica’s peonies were still blooming, and their fragrance hung heavy in the air as we unloaded our goodies, ready to celebrate the bicentennial in the heartland of America.

It was the first fireworks display I remember. I’m sure my five-year-old perspective was skewed, but it seemed magical. Sitting on blankets spread across the grass, surrounded by what was probably the entire population of the little town, I watched fireflies blink on and off before the fireworks began. Then the first cascade of color burst overhead, the fireflies were forgotten, and my ice cream melted—half-eaten and abandoned in favor of the magic unfolding above me.

The celebrations didn’t begin and end on the Fourth of July. Banners hung over Main Streets all year, television commercials blared about bicentennial sales, flags and bunting seemed to be everywhere, and pride in our country was nearly universal. My mom even made Christmas ornaments to honor America’s 200th birthday: milkweed pods with the inner curve caked in red or blue glitter, a Revolutionary-era figurine glued in the center, bric-a-brac around the edges, and a silver ribbon for hanging on the tree. They remain some of my most treasured ornaments.

Ornament my mom made from a milkweed pod in honor of the bicentennial.

I must admit that I hadn’t given much thought to the 250th anniversary until relatively recently. I’ve been too busy ringing the alarm bells warning about the erosion of democracy to spend much time celebrating something that feels like it has one foot in the grave.

Now that it’s here, it just makes me sad.

And then I looked at what this anniversary has become.

What a mockery he’s made of it all. He literally held a cage fight on the White House lawn, where attendance was limited to invited guests paying as much as $1.5 million. I mean... what the fuck?

The aftermath of the cage fight held on the White House lawn. (That is a very weird sentence to write.)

What should be a celebration for all Americans has instead become an overinflated, overpriced, deeply partisan MAGA rally—one that even many MAGA supporters don’t seem especially enthusiastic about. Two competing organizations, both ostensibly created to commemorate the milestone, have instead generated confusion and controversy, made worse by allegations of corruption surrounding one of them.

America250 is the nonprofit supporting the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, established a decade ago through an act of Congress and led by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and private citizens. Freedom 250 was created by the Trump administration as a public-private partnership to fund and organize this summer’s celebrations.

Early in June, the Trump administration announced the entertainment lineup for its Great American State Fair, featuring performers including Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, The Commodores, Morris Day and the Time, Young MC, and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli. One by one, they dropped out after realizing they had been booked as part of a partisan political celebration. Unable to secure major replacements, Trump declared himself the main attraction—and we all know how well that went.

Then there’s the ongoing debacle of the “Great American State Fair.” (Never mind that Minnesota already lays claim to the “Great Minnesota Get-Together” with the country’s largest and best state fair—but I digress.) Held on the National Mall, it was supposed to feature exhibits from every state, along with a giant Ferris wheel, carnival rides, movie screenings, concerts, and military flyovers.

What’s missing from all of this?

People.

At least ten states—Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Pennsylvania—have confirmed they will not officially participate. (With ties to both Minnesota and California, I’m admittedly disappointed that neither state made that list.)

Even Fox News has struggled to put a positive spin on the dismal attendance. Their live shots, standing in front of the spectacle-less spectacle, have been downright laughable. Yes, it’s hot. Yes, it’s humid. But, oh sweet turnips in a truck, it has done my heart good to see that empty National Mall. Optics matter enormously to him, and rumor has it he’s absolutely livid about the poor turnout.

Yes, schadenfreude is real, and I’ll admit to taking some satisfaction in his disappointment. But it shouldn’t be that way. There should be genuine joy in celebrating a country that has held so much promise throughout its 250 years, even if it has never quite lived up to that promise.

Through most of my 55 years, I believed our country was moving forward, striving to become the best version of itself despite the flaws that always held it back. Today, it feels as though we’ve reversed course—a nation where marginalized communities are losing rights, racism and misogyny are once again emboldened, and a government tramples the Constitution while pursuing a vision rooted in white Christian nationalism.

So pardon me for not feeling very celebratory. If you need me, I’ll be drowning my sorrows in ice cream and Diet Coke over the holiday weekend, gearing up for the next protest, and figuring out what else I can do to resist fascism.

I keep thinking about that five-year-old little girl lying on a blanket in Oldham, mesmerized by fireworks exploding overhead while fireflies blinked around her. She believed America was something worth celebrating.

I’m not sure she would recognize the country we’re living in today.

But I hope she would recognize the people still fighting for the ideals she was taught to believe in.

Because while I don’t feel much like celebrating my country right now, I’m still not ready to give up on it.

I’m sure I’m not alone in my feelings of sorrow rather than celebration. Share in the comments your thoughts on the 250th, where we are as a country, and how you plan to acknowledge it. (If at all.)

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