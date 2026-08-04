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Arnie Gundersen's avatar
Arnie Gundersen
21h

This is brilliant. The Atlantic should publish it.

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Jed's avatar
Jed
1d

That was a great piece. Thank you for noticing how this is applied to liberal cities.

It seems we have become so much more interested isolating for diagnosis than unifying for cures.

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