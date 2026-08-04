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There is a recognizable cruelty hiding inside American political language, and it’s reductiveness is capable of distilling any human challenge down to a character flaw.

Poverty becomes laziness. Addiction becomes weakness. Homelessness is a rejection of normal life. Even a migrant fleeing circumstances most Americans cannot begin to imagine is described as a criminal before they are described as a person.

The evolving observation is that cruelty is not simply a lack of compassion. It becomes an encoded way of explaining the world.

Time and again, MAGA takes situations shaped profoundly by forces and circumstances beyond an individual’s control such as illness, layoffs, disability, housing costs, violence, discrimination, addiction, and even the country of one’s birth, and transcribes them into defects of character.

You are not poor because wages have failed to keep pace with the rising cost of living. You are poor because you are not working hard enough.

You are not homeless because a single medical crisis triggered an eviction. You are homeless because you continue to make bad choices.

You are not seeking asylum because your government collapsed or a cartel threatened your children. You are “illegal” because criminality is simply who you are.

It is a formula that is brutally efficient:

Circumstance becomes choice. Choice becomes character. Character becomes destiny.

And once hardship has been transformed into a personality defect, it is no longer necessary to consider the cause, question the institutions that profit from it or consider whether it could ever happen to them.

Because there is a certain amount of liberation that comes with no longer having to sit with complicated emotions that witnessing human suffering triggers.

Empathy and compassion themselves have been rebranded by MAGA as character flaws. And in a single, moral magic trick, this justifies allowing sympathy and social systems to disappear. This gross oversimplification removes critical nuance, and that reductiveness intentionally leaves ample room for apathy.

We are witnessing in real time US factories closing because production has been moved overseas, rural hospitals shutting down due to funding cuts and staffing shortages, equity firms purchasing apartment complexes and raising rents, and the cost of health insurance skyrocketing as insurance companies deny an ever-increasing number of claims. In the wake, countless individuals and families have had the ground drop out from underneath them.

Undeniably, these events have authors, policies behind them, financial incentives, decision-makers, and beneficiaries.

Yet when the consequences of misfortune or disaster arrive at a person’s door, the story shifts, sometimes nearly entirely. Suddenly, we stop talking about the power benefitting from those personal misfortunes and start talking about discipline.

The person with the least control over the situation is consequently assigned direct responsibility for it. Psychologists have a term for part of this: fundamental attribution error. It is our tendency to explain another person’s behavior through their disposition while underestimating their circumstances. This dovetails comfortably into a related concept: just-world belief, which is the comforting assumption that people generally get what they deserve.

In short, if someone is suffering, they must have done something to cause it. And that collective belief can protect us from a terrifying, uncomfortable truth: life is not reliably fair.

Blaming the victim restores a sense of order, because if hardship only happens to irresponsible people, responsible people can believe they are safe.

That judgment is not merely cruel. It is emotionally useful.

But the blame is not applied equally

To be clear, MAGA does not actually believe that every person is solely responsible for his or her circumstances. This makes the ideology more interesting and dangerous than simple individualism.

Because when the person suffering is understood as part of the MAGA in-group, the narrative shifts and structural explanations suddenly return in earnest.

White factory workers lose their jobs because globalization betrayed them. Farmers struggle because Washington abandoned them. Small town families fall behind because wealthy elites hollowed out their community.

And the Trump voter is angry because their country was stolen from them.

Using these narratives, people are conveniently recast as victims of history: their pain receives comfortable context and their losses are connected to trade policy, cultural upheaval, government neglect, corporate greed, immigration, China, or liberal elites.

Hence, their suffering is not proof of bad character. It is proof that they have been wronged by someone else.

Glaringly, this perceptual generosity disappears when the person in pain is Black, undocumented, queer, homeless, incarcerated, dependent on public assistance, or living in a city coded as liberal.

It is then that the structural story collapses into a singular, recognizable narrative: our suffering was done to us. Their suffering reveals who they are.

And this succinctly reveals the heart of MAGA politics. It is not the outright rejection of structural explanations, but the selective distribution of them.

This characterized realignment grants complexity to the in-group and condemnation to everyone else.

Who gets to be “deserving”?

For decades, political researchers have been studying how social groups decide who deserves help.

One influential framework identifies five recurring types of judgement:

Whether people had control over their situation

Whether they appear grateful

Whether they have contributed before

Whether they belong to “us”

How severe their need is.

And what becomes salient is how political storytelling can manipulate every one of those judgments.

An expedient example is the official 2024 Republican platform presciently containing language surrounding migrants that transposed families into “an invasion”. Inexorably, their needs become instantly invisible as their identity hardened into a threat. The collective pretense of identifying migration as a crime dismissed any obligation to consider displacement, asylum or family survival.

This type of reductiveness transforms circumstances such as people receiving benefits into freeloaders refusing to work, addiction as an appetite rather than a complex untreated illness and teenage pregnancy as loose morals.

The story begins at the exact point where individual blame becomes possible while everything before that point is erased.

Research on attitudes surrounding welfare finds that conflating poverty with laziness is strongly associated with opposition to government help. The same research reveals that context matters, because when people have a more structural understanding of poverty, support for policies addressing it becomes more likely.

And so the story of causation never remains a soley academic debate, because whoever controls the explanation often controls the range of solutions the public will accept:

The answer to poverty is discipline.

Punishment solves the depravity of addiction.

Force is required to combat the criminality of migration.

Removal is the solution for those choosing homelessness as a “lifestyle”.

Remove the structural causes in all these cases, and punishment begins to look less like a solution and more like an attempt to hide the evidence.

The purpose of humiliation

MAGA’s insistently superficial reading refuses to see that responsibility without power is a rigged standard; instead, it turns that standard into a tool for assigning indignity.

Choices made under the duress of stressful circumstances beyond personal control are not the same as those available to someone who is safe, healthy, housed, and wealthy.

Effortlessly, public policy transforms into a referendum on personal virtue and assistance becomes viewed as an unearned reward for failure rather than a collective, social response to hardship.

Cruelty passes for accountability, abandonment masquarades as respect for personal agency, and humiliation becomes essential to the entire project.

And it is not enough to simply deny people help. They must be made to feel that needing help proves something shameful about them. Combined, this creates additional barriers to accessing help as the marginalized and disadvantaged are placed on moral trial, while the institutions governing their lives are treated as forces of nature.

That framing is what leads us to question whether an individual deserves food before asking if a corporation deserves another tax break.

Scrutiny flows downward.

Grace flows upward.

This story is older than MAGA

If we’re being completely honest, none of this began with Donald Trump.

Historically, America has always systematically separated the “deserving” from the “undeserving” poor. Our own national mythology celebrates self-creation so doggedly that dependence has become sinful, and the racial hierarchy has long been perpetuated by portending unequal outcomes as evidence of unequal effort or ability.

The evolved theology of prosperity has transubstantiated wealth into a sign of virtue as suffering became relegated to spiritual indictment. And while MAGA arguably inherited these traditions, its signature innovation was to fuse them with populist grievance.

The MAGA faithful are innocent victims of enormous systems while marginalized people are merely experiencing the consequences of their own choices. That contradiction is not a defect. It is the organizing principle.

This is how MAGA can attack “victim mentality” while building an entire political identity around betrayal. It rejects structural analysis as excuse-making, while describing every disappointment experienced by its supporters as the result of a vast conspiracy against them.

Most notably, the ideology does not oppose victimhood.

It monopolizes it.

The question that breaks the spell

There is a simple question capable of shattering the entire pattern MAGA has established:

Would we explain the situation differently if it happened to someone we loved?

Our own father lost his home after a cancer diagnosis. Would we lecture him about budgeting? Our family lives somewhere dominated by gangs, hunger, or political terror. Would we quietly accept that geography as our children’s fate?

Viewing a situation through the eyes of love restores both nuance and context that remain invisible without it.

And so the moral alternative is not to pretend that nobody has agency, but rather be more honest about the true nature of it: that it expands and contracts according to the choices a person actually has before them.

Freedom means very little when every available door leads to harm.

A politics of shared vulnerability

We all share equal vulnerability to circumstance, regardless of our demographic.

A humane society is one built around that anticipation, and equipped to render aid to members in a manner that allows them to meet those challenges with a fortified basement floor of security, compassion and dignity.

In contrast, an authoritarian society denies this universal vulnerability and relies upon sorting its members admidst various degrees of worthiness and unworthiness.

To be clear, the inoculation to MAGA’s moral sorting is not simply more compassion, although compassion matters. Rather, it is a more honest accounting of human life.

None of us are completely the victims of circumstance nor the sole authors of our fate. We often act inside conditions we did not choose. Our lives are unequally shaped by effort, inheritance, policy, health, history, geography, other people’s decisions, and luck.

Acknowledging this reality does not erase responsibility. Rather, it places responsibility where it belongs.

While sometimes that means asking what an individual could have done differently, it also demands asking what an employer did, what a hospital did, what a government did, what a corporation did, what a violent partner did, and what the rest of us allowed to happen.

MAGA’s trick is to make those questions disappear. Our job is to keep asking them.

Because whenever a political movement teaches us to see suffering as proof of defective character, we should immediately look past the person being judged and instead question who benefits from that suffering.

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