In one of the most critical races in the state, a celebrity candidate is siphoning attention and resources from someone who can actually win.

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Let’s just skip the polite part, because there is no polite way to ask this question.

What the fuck are you doing, Luke Gulbranson?

Not in theory. Not in branding language. Not in appearances on MSNOW. In reality — and we’re talking actual reality here, not reality TV.

Because what this looks like — from the outside, from the ground, from the people actually paying attention — is not a serious congressional campaign.

It looks like timing.

And not the kind that serves Minnesota. The kind that serves you.

The Timing Is Not Subtle

You announced a run for Congress in Minnesota’s 8th District just weeks before the filing deadline.

Not months. Not after building infrastructure. Not after earning trust on the ground. Weeks.

Right up against the clock — and launched on TMZ.

And less than a month before your maple syrup brand drops in Target.

Huh.

That is not a coincidence people are imagining. That is a pattern people are noticing.

Because any publicity is good publicity, am I right?

For the record, successful campaigns are not something you spin up overnight unless you’ve been doing the exhausting, hard work long before anyone sees it.

Door knocking. Community meetings. Coalition building. Listening.

Not shortcuts. Not guesswork. Actually showing up on Ballotpedia.

None of that happens in a last-minute announcement window — especially when you don’t even live full-time in the state you’re running to represent.

What does happen in that window?

Visibility. Press. Name recognition.

Something exactly like what a new product launch would need.

This Is Not a Resume

Let’s talk about qualifications, because running for Congress is not about relatability alone. It’s about capability.

Your pitch, as presented publicly, boils down to:

Hockey dad. Entrepreneur. “Welfare kid.”

Funny how that last one gets used as a credential.

It’s not. It’s a story.

And stories matter — but only when they’re paired with demonstrated ability to translate experience into policy, governance, and outcomes.

Where is that, Luke?

Where is the legislative experience? The policy work? The public service track record? The evidence that you understand federal systems, funding mechanisms, or regulatory frameworks?

Because in District 8, this is not abstract. It includes:

The Boundary Waters. The Iron Range. Multiple Native American reservations. Blue collar families with real, kitchen table issues.

These are not talking points. They are complex, overlapping, often neglected realities that require deep understanding and long-term engagement.

You don’t learn that from branding a narrative. You learn that by doing the work on the ground.

And you, Luke Gulbranson, are a former reality TV star — not someone with the acumen and demonstrated commitment to service that any serious voter should expect from a candidate.

You don’t even live here full-time.

And maybe you’ve been away from Minnesota long enough to forget that actually matters here.

Meanwhile, There Is a Real Candidate

And while you’ve been cobbling together your Erector Set campaign in a matter of weeks, the leading candidate to beat Pete Stauber has been building hers for years.

Trina Swanson.

She has over 25 years of public service experience. Not adjacent to it. Not aspirational. Actual, sustained work inside the systems that govern people’s lives — including federal-level experience with U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services as a diplomat abroad, in Washington, D.C., and in Minneapolis, protecting our borders, while upholding our values.

And more importantly?

She’s been on the ground for months, traveling across every part of the district.

Knocking doors. Meeting voters. Listening to communities. Answering the hard questions. Doing the exhausting, unglamorous work that campaigns are supposed to be built on.

This is someone who understands how federal decisions impact rural healthcare. How policy affects tribal communities. How economic shifts hit the Iron Range. How unions push back against corporate overreach and make sure workers aren’t left behind.

That is not theoretical knowledge. That is lived, applied experience.

And in a district that has been consistently underserved and overlooked, that is what actually wins elections.

This District Is Not a Playground

Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District is not an easy win. It is not a vanity run. It is not a résumé builder.

It is currently held by Pete Stauber, who has already demonstrated alignment with interests that do not prioritize the long-term protection of the region — particularly when it comes to mining and environmental decisions impacting the Boundary Waters.

This race is critical because it is winnable. But only with the right candidate.

Every dollar, every volunteer hour, every ounce of attention matters.

And when unqualified candidates enter a race without the infrastructure or viability to carry it through, they don’t just “try.”

They dilute. They divide. They siphon resources away from the person who actually has a shot at flipping the seat.

Those are real consequences.

Your choice to enter this race does not help the people of District 8. It increases the likelihood that the butt in that seat remains Pete Stauber’s.

This Is the Part That Matters

If this were just about you, it wouldn’t matter. Run. Don’t run. Launch whatever brand you want.

But it’s not just about you. It’s about the people in this district.

And right now, your biggest concern appears to be whether Target shoppers will eat enough pancakes.

These are not backdrops. They are not aesthetics. They are not narrative devices. They are people.

And they deserve representation that is serious, prepared, and grounded in reality — not someone splitting their attention between governing, New York, LA, and the maple syrup business.

So Let’s Be Clear

This campaign does not read as serious. It reads as opportunistic.

The timing. The platform. The lack of demonstrated experience.

All of it points in the same direction.

And if you actually care about Minnesota — about this district, about the people who live there — then the answer isn’t to keep pushing forward just because you can.

Because this isn’t a casting call. It’s not a side hustle. It’s not a business venture.

It is a seat in Congress.

Minnesota’s 8th District deserves someone who understands the difference. That person is Trina Swanson.

So here’s the answer to the question we started with, Luke — step the fuck back.

What are your thoughts on another reality TV star in Washington, DC? Do you, like us feel that this last minute announcement is poorly timed? Let us know in the comments and let’s the discussion started. Also—if you live in MN-08 or know somone who does, please share if you found it helpful.

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