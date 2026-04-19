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Pat Maxwell's avatar
Pat Maxwell
Apr 19

I am not in Minnesota but I do not believe reality TV stars should ever run, they have no thought other than to promote their own “brand”. We have enough idiots in the system all ready.

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Shughy
Apr 19

This letter was SO IMPORTANT in moving public consciousness from treating important political races “like a football game” instead of as important inflection points that determine so MUCH about people’s actual LIVES.

Thank you for publishing it, and your points are so right on! 💁

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