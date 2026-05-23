The Politics Chicks

The Politics Chicks

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RobynD's avatar
RobynD
19m

I love this so much! From a gal in Northfield MN, where the residents once told the Jesse James Gang, "oh Hell No!"

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Steven Fay's avatar
Steven Fay
4m

Think of the business we can hand to the USPS! Certified mail for me, by golly! With a return receipt! All for under 10 bucks, unless I think of matter(s) that would add weight to my protest.

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