We have a confession to make.

We are two middle-aged, white, suburban moms from Minnesota. We are not lawyers. We are not lobbyists. We don’t have a PAC, a war chest, or a single contact on Capitol Hill. What we have is a Substack, a podcast, a deep and abiding love of this country, and — as of this week — a very specific grievance we would like to file with the Acting Attorney General of the United States.

We suspect you might have a few grievances of your own.

Here’s What Happened

In May 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice quietly announced something extraordinary: the creation of the Anti-Weaponization Fund — a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded compensation program designed to pay individuals who claim they were improperly targeted by federal employees and agents.

Sounds almost reasonable, right? Almost like something you’d want to exist?

Here’s what they buried in the fine print: this fund was created as a direct result of Donald Trump dropping his own $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service. While many keep referring to the $1.776 amount as a settlement, that’s not what it is and words matter. For there to be a settlement, there would have to be a lawsuit. There was no lawsuit as there were no opposing forces: just Trump directing the IRS and the DOJ to pump money into his pockets. Trump sued the IRS after a contractor leaked his tax return information to the media. As the judge was poised to dismiss the suit, the Justice Department agreed to establish a fund — one overseen by a five-member commission appointed entirely by Todd Blanche, Trump’s own Acting Attorney General.

Democrats and government watchdogs called it “corrupt” and “unprecedented.” They warned it would open the floodgates to meritless claims of political persecution. They pointed out, correctly, that the people most likely to benefit are Trump allies and associates — the very people who spent years demanding the destruction of the federal agencies now being asked to compensate them.

And here is the part that should make every single one of us put down our coffee: you are paying for it. The fund is drawn from the federal judgment fund. Your tax dollars. Our tax dollars. All of ours.

It operates through December 15, 2028.

So We Made a Form

We get it. All ::gestures wildly:: of this is a lot.

And so we’ve talked about government corruption on our podcast. We’ve written about it on Substack and via our social media accounts — about what it means to show up when the stakes are high. And we kept coming back to the same question: what can ordinary people actually do?

Not march (though marching matters). Not donate (though that matters too). Not sign an online petition that vanishes into a database and gets bulk-deleted before anyone reads it.

Something that cannot be ignored.

Here’s the thing about the Anti-Weaponization Fund: it exists to receive claims. It was set up — with your money, under the oversight of Trump appointees — to process applications from people who say they were wronged by the federal government. So…we thought we’d jumpstart a little application process of our own–a movement if you will.

Thousands (and hopefully millions) of paper applications delivered via snail mail– because there are human beings whose job it is to receive, log, open, read, and process every single submission.

Because they cannot bulk-delete piles–and piles–of paper.

They cannot filter it to spam.

It has to be handled — by a human being, one at a time.

And we wanted participation to be easy, so–we made a form.

We call it Form WTAF-8647, aka the We The Aggrieved Filing–because we couldn’t think of anything else more fitting, are we right?

And now this is where you come in:

We are asking every American who has a grievance — about the corruption, about the fund itself, about the dismantling of our institutions, about the assault on democracy — to print it, fill it out, sign it, and mail it to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche at the Department of Justice.

Let’s Be Clear: This Is Satire. That’s Entirely the Point.

Form WTAF-8647 is a satirical protest document, explicitly labeled as such and protected under the First Amendment. Completing and mailing it does not constitute a legal claim for compensation — and we make that abundantly clear on the form itself, in the fine print, and in the signature section.

Because let’s be honest: the settlement itself isn’t the point. No one seriously believes average Americans are going to receive checks from this fund. These funds are far more likely to benefit Trump allies, January 6th defendants, former administration insiders, and the political loyalists surrounding this administration.

Certainly not us.

And that’s exactly why millions of Americans expressing their outrage over this absurd and deeply inappropriate use of taxpayer money matters.

Todd Blanche is not going to send you a check. No one from the DOJ is going to call you back. There will be no adjudication.

But civil disobedience has never been about quietly accepting what those in power decide is reasonable. The point is to make opposition visible, tangible, and impossible to ignore. The point is the sheer volume of Americans collectively saying: absolutely not.

The Boston Tea Party wasn’t a trade negotiation. It was a statement.

This is ours.

And we wrote it with a sense of humor — deliberately, intentionally, and without apology.

Why Funny? Because Funny Work s.

Here’s something we’ve learned from the 17 plus months of writing and podcasting about politics in the darkest timeline: people can only sustain so much outrage before they go numb.

Rage is exhausting.

Grief is exhausting.

The relentless, grinding weight of paying attention to all of this, every single day, is exhausting.

And exhausted people disengage.

But humor? That’s a completely different story altogether.

Humor doesn’t disengage. Humor spreads.

We wanted to make something that people would laugh at before they even realized they were participating in an act of resistance. We wanted the form itself to be the thing that makes you say “oh my god, I need to send this to everyone I know” — because that’s how movements grow.

Not through guilt, not through obligation, but through the infectious, joyful experience of someone finally saying out loud exactly what you’ve been thinking.

We also wanted to hold up a mirror. The form works because every single item on it is true.

These are real grievances — real harm, real losses, real suffering — dressed up in the bureaucratic language of the very government that caused them. There is something both cathartic and clarifying about seeing your lived experience rendered in official-form formatting.

So yes: we made it funny. We made it funny on purpose. And we think you’re going to recognize yourself in it.

A Taste of the Form

Section II asks you to check all grievances that apply. A few highlights:

“I have been forced to explain to my children why the president said that.” “I have sustained material financial losses as a direct result of tariff policies, the logic of which remains, to this day, unclear to me and most economists.” “I have developed an involuntary flinch response to push notifications.” “My blood pressure is now a pre-existing condition.” “I am routinely ambushed on Sunday mornings by a minimum of 70 overnight Truth Social posts from the President of the United States, including grievances against deceased persons, former presidents, demands for foreign territory, and capitalization choices that defy all known rules of grammar.” “I am a federal employee who has been DOGE’d, RIF’d, or otherwise involuntarily separated from my position by a 22-year-old with a laptop.” “General suffering as a person who pays attention.”

Section III — Damages Sought — includes, among other legitimate entries:

“Wine. Just — wine.” “Replacement of device(s) damaged and/or rendered unusable during rage-scrolling incidents .” “Hours spent explaining current events to relatives on social media, billed at a reasonable hourly rate” “Mileage reimbursement for therapy appointments, protests, and/or emergency liquor store runs”

We've also included a blank field for additional grievances, because Form WTAF-8647 recognizes that the full scope of damages may exceed what any pre-printed checklist can contain. We trust you to fill it accordingly.

The fine print at the bottom informs the reader that this form was created pursuant to the Aggrieved Americans Relief Act (26 U.S.C. §1776) — “which is a law we made up — much like the current administration has been making up policy, procedure, and precedent as it goes along, apparently operating under the assumption that the American people will either believe it or go along with it. Or both. Nope. Not even a little.”

The estimated average time to complete the form? “However long you have been suffering, plus ten minutes.”

Why Paper. Why Now.

Our goal is 16.5 million filings — 5% of the American population. At just 5 minutes per application, processed over a standard work week, a single staffer would need 661 years to work through them all. A team of 100 dedicated processors would take nearly 7 years.

That is the point. We want them to feel every single one of us.

There is something about a physical object — an actual envelope with an actual stamp and an actual signature — that an email simply cannot replicate. It has weight. It takes up space. It requires a human being to touch it. And when 16.5 million of them start arriving at 950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20530, they will be impossible to ignore.

Your total cost of participation: one stamp. About ten minutes of your time.

That might be the best deal in resistance history.

How to Participate

Step 1: Download Form WTAF-8647 at wtaf8647.com. Print it on standard 8.5×11 paper. Three pages — two if you print double-sided.

Step 2: Fill it out. Check every box that applies to you. Sign it. Add your own words if you have them.

Step 3: Mail it.

The Honorable Todd Blanche

Acting Attorney General of the United States

U.S. Department of Justice

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20530

Feel free to make your envelope count. A Forever stamp covers up to 1 oz — pad it with blank paper, a receipt from your last gas fill-up, a printed article, a personal note. If you want to really commit, send it certified mail with a return receipt. Make them sign for every single one.

Need a printer? Your local library prints for free.

Step 4: Come back and register at wtaf8647.com. Log your participation so we can track the count in real time. We want to watch that number climb together.

Bonus step: Photograph yourself dropping the envelope in the mailbox. Post it with #WTAF8647. The more people who see it, the more people who file.

Why We’re Doing This

Christy here for a second: I became half of The Politics Chicks because of our kids. All of our kids. The next generation is watching us right now, and what they see us do — or not do — will shape who they become. I refuse to let them inherit a world where I stood by and said nothing when I had something to say. This form is something to say.

And Monica: I spent 30 years in a classroom trying to make my little corner of the world brighter. We are new to this. We are learning as we go. But we are passionate, and we believe that joy and humor are not the opposite of resistance — they are fuel for it. We can fight and laugh. We should fight and laugh. Honestly, at this point, it might be the only way through.

16,500,000 OR BUST.

Go to wtaf8647.com.

Download the form. Fill it out. Mail it. Log your participation. Post your photo with #WTAF8647.

Then tell everyone you know.

We’ll be right here, watching the counter climb, answering your questions, and cheering every single one of you on.

Keep shining your light so we can find each other in the dark — and remember: we are stronger together. 💙

— Christy & Monica

The Politics Chicks

The more you like 👍, comment 💬, and share ↗️ our content, the more the algorithm shows it to others 👀. We really do need your help to grow this community 🎪. So let’s keep shining our lights so we can find each other in the dark 🔦, and remember—we’re stronger together 🤲.

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