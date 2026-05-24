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James Comey is facing federal prison time over a word that, in its primary dictionary definition, means we’re out of soup.

That sentence is real. That case is real.

And we’re going to quietly dedicate this article to him with the hopes that his legal team finds it helpful.

Because the legal theory propping it up depends entirely on whether you believe Donald Trump — a man who has spent forty years adjacent to actual organized crime — has correctly remembered a mob movie he once watched.

Spoiler: he hasn’t.

Comey posted a photo on Instagram in May 2025 — seashells on a North Carolina beach, arranged to spell “8647” — captioned “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” He took it down the same day, said he hadn’t associated the numbers with violence, and that he opposes violence in any form.

The DOJ spent eleven months investigating the photograph. Eleven months. And then they indicted him on two federal counts carrying up to ten years in prison.

But here’s the deal:

In a surprise move, the government is simply making shit up as they go—again. Whodda thunk?

Trump explains The Mob to America

After the indictment dropped, Trump went on Fox News to explain — in his own words — why this was so obviously a death threat. And he said this:

“If anybody knows anything about crime, they know 86. … It’s a mob term for kill him. You know, you ever see the movies? ‘86’ the mobster says to one of his wonderful associates. ‘86 him.’ That means kill him.”

I’m just gonna stop right here and interject that there is literally no eyeroll big enough to match the absolutely fake-ass dumbfuckery in that statement.

This is the man who built Trump Tower with concrete supplied by Fat Tony Salerno, boss of the Genovese crime family — introduced through his mentor Roy Cohn, who simultaneously represented all five New York organized crime families. This is the man whose buildings were playgrounds for Russian organized crime figures. The man whose casinos in Atlantic City attracted mob money like a moth to a flame. The man who, according to author Eric Dezenhall, is “the only one who has been shockingly open about talking about crossing paths with mob figures” because — and this is a direct quote — to Trump, “it’s a branding thing.”

This man’s primary source for mob vocabulary is the movies.

And yet he still got it wrong.

A short history of “86” (the actual one)

Here’s what “86” actually means, and where it actually comes from.

The term dates to 1920s and 1930s American soda-fountain and lunch-counter slang. If a diner was out of something — say, the soup of the day — the staff would call out “86 on the chili” to let everyone know it was gone. Gossip columnist Walter Winchell documented it in 1933 as part of the soda jerk’s code language: “all out of” an item.

The most widely accepted origin? It’s rhyming slang for “nix” — the universal term for no, refuse, shut it down.

Eighty-six, nix.

Same idea, different syllables.

Over time, “86” evolved to mean something broader: refuse service to a customer. Throw someone out. The drunk at the end of the bar who’s had enough gets “86’d.” The troublemaker who starts a fight gets “86’d.” It became, and remains, the everyday shorthand of every bartender and restaurant worker in America.

Restaurant workers interviewed by NBC News after the indictment were nearly unanimous: “86” is “everyday lingo.” It means you’re out of the salmon, or someone’s getting cut off.

Merriam-Webster confirms: “eighty-six” means “to throw out,” “to get rid of,” or “to refuse service to.” The dictionary does note a newer, sparser usage meaning “to kill” — but calls it “relatively recent” and actually declines to enter it as a formal definition due to its rarity. The Oxford English Dictionary doesn’t include the “kill” definition at all.

Now, there’s a colorful folk etymology — actually two versions of it — claiming the phrase originated with mob body disposal. The sea version says bodies were dumped eight miles out and six feet under. The more common version involves the Nevada desert: drive eight miles out, dig six feet down, done. To be fair, that second part is historically grounded — the Las Vegas mob absolutely used the desert as a disposal site, and it is well-documented.

But “the mob used the desert” and “that’s where the phrase came from” are two very different claims.

The specific formula of “8 miles out, 6 feet deep” has no documentation behind it — no criminal case, no law enforcement account, no contemporaneous record of anyone using that phrase in that context. It is almost certainly urban legend — the kind that sounds true because one part of it is true, which is exactly how urban legends survive.

It is not, and never has been, a mob term.

We’re deferring to someone who actually knows

Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig didn’t just read about the mob. He spent years of his professional life talking to them face to face — and listening to them talk to each other on wiretaps, body wires, and bugs.

All five families. Gambino, Genovese, Bonanno, Lucchese, and Colombo. Bosses. Underbosses. Consigliere. Capos. Soldiers. Associates.

The whole chain.

Here is what he said on CNN about whether “86” is a mob term for murder:

“Never, ever. Not once did I hear any real-world gangster use the term ‘86’ to refer to a murder or anything. And God knows these guys had colorful lingo, but never that phrase. I don’t know where the president’s getting this from. He said from some movie. They don’t use that term in The Godfather, The Sopranos, or Goodfellas. Maybe some old-timey movie, but that’s not reality.”

A search of scripts from the American Film Institute’s top ten gangster films confirms it: “86” doesn’t appear as a term for murder in any of them.

Not once.

The president of the United States, citing “the movies” as his source for mob terminology, named the wrong movies and got the wrong term.

Shocking? I know, right?

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The term he was actually looking for? DEEP SIX

Since we’re in the business of setting the record straight, here’s the actual mob-and-criminal-slang term for permanently disposing of someone: deep six.

“Deep six” comes from the United States Navy. A fathom is six feet. Six fathoms — 36 feet — was understood as the minimum depth of water required for a burial at sea, deep enough that a weighted body wouldn’t drift back to shore. Maritime crews used “deep six” to mean throwing something (or someone) overboard, permanently and without recovery.

The phrase migrated from nautical to criminal use over decades, picking up the meaning of disposing of someone or something with extreme and irrevocable finality. It became common enough in crime dramas and organized crime circles that it made its way into mainstream use as a verb:

To deep-six something is to bury it so thoroughly it will never be found.

That’s the phrase. That’s what you say when you want someone to disappear.

The most damning counterargument for the administrations take? “Deep six” appears in documented naval and maritime usage well before the mob era even existed. The timeline alone kills it as an origin story.

It’s a nautical measurement. Six fathoms. End of story.

The man who wanted to invoke mob disposal slang reached for “86” and missed “deep six” by a mile. Or, as the Navy would say, by about six fathoms.

The Godfather-in-Chief

Here is the part that should give everyone pause.

Donald Trump has spent the better part of his life adjacent to, fascinated by, and apparently envious of organized crime. Roy Cohn — Trump’s mentor, fixer, and phone companion (they spoke as often as five times a day) — simultaneously represented all five New York mob families while representing Trump.

Cohn introduced him to Anthony “Fat Tony” Salerno, whose crew supplied the concrete that built Trump Tower when a mob-controlled union strike conveniently didn’t affect that particular construction site.

Russian organized crime figures? They had private numbers for the Trump Organization in their personal phone books.

The Godfather (1972) and The Godfather: Part II are among Trump’s declared favorite films. He has publicly loved these movies for decades.

He has spent forty years breathing mob-adjacent air, watching mob movies, working with mob-adjacent people, and cultivating a personal aesthetic that screams “I wanted to be in The Godfather and they wouldn’t let me.” He has, in the words of people who study this stuff, made “mob context” part of his personal brand in a way no other president ever has.

And yet.

When he stood up on national television and tried to explain mob terminology, he cited “the movies” — got the movies wrong, got the term wrong, and managed to confuse a Depression-era diner phrase with organized crime disposal slang.

There are two possible explanations, and they are not mutually exclusive.

The first: this is deliberate.

A fabrication. A manufactured definition, offered with presidential authority and Fox News amplification, designed to weaponize the Department of Justice against a political enemy. Say it loud enough, say it on enough channels, and the lie becomes the story.

Most people won’t look it up. That’s the bet.

The second? Saying the quiet part we’ve all been thinking out loud.

What Doctors Call It

There is a clinical term for what we appear to be watching. It’s called paraphasia — specifically, semantic paraphasia — and it is a recognized symptom of cognitive decline, including early-stage dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Paraphasia is what happens when the brain reaches for a word or concept and retrieves the wrong one — not a random wrong one, but an adjacent one. A word from the same neighborhood in the brain’s semantic map.

Look at what happened here. Trump was reaching for a crime-world term built around the concept of permanent, irrevocable disposal — a term involving the number six. He came up with “86” instead of “deep six.”

Both are number-based. Both involve six.

The right concept partially activated; the wrong word got retrieved. That is textbook semantic paraphasia: the target is close, but the aim is off.

AAnd this is far from the first time. Clinical psychologists Dr. Harry Segal of Weill Cornell Medicine and Dr. John Gartner — formerly of Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine — have both publicly identified Trump’s speech patterns as showing “frequent phonemic paraphasia” — wrong sounds substituted for intended words — and described them as “signs of early dementia.”

We’ve watched him call missiles “mishiz,” refer to “Chrishus” when he meant Christmas, and explain his plan to reopen Alcatraz by talking about movies before losing the thread of his own sentence entirely. A 2025 linguistic analysis found his vocabulary diversity dropped from 0.33 in 2018 to 0.20 in 2025 — he is circling an ever-shrinking pool of words, reaching further each time and coming back with less.

And when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump directly whether he actually believed his life had been in danger — the entire premise of the indictment — he replied: “Probably. I don’t know.”

“Probably. I don’t know.”

We are not his doctors. We can’t diagnose him, and we’re not trying to. But we can observe that the man who spent his life building a personal brand around mob adjacency — who watched The Godfather until he had it memorized, who bragged for forty years about knowing the real guys, who hired their concrete and took their calls — reached for the one piece of mob vocabulary this moment required, and grabbed the wrong word. A word that shares a number with the right word. A word his brain apparently filed in the same drawer.

Maybe it’s both — deliberate and declining at once. A political operation exploiting a man whose grip on language and reality is loosening by the day, or a man using the machinery of cognitive misfires to do political damage. With this administration, the cruelty and the incompetence are so thoroughly braided together that it barely matters which came first.

What matters is that a man is facing federal prison time for photographing seashells. And the entire legal theory rests on a definition that doesn’t exist, offered by a president who — when asked if he really felt threatened — said he probably did. He wasn’t sure.

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Why we’re writing this at all

Here’s what prompted this article, and we’re going to be direct about it.

We’ve been talking about our campaign — WTAF-8647, the We The Aggrieved Filing (you can read more about it here), a project we built to flood the DOJ’s Anti-Weaponization Fund with paper protest form filings from ordinary Americans — and when we do, we run into a few walls.

Fellow members of the resistance who might otherwise help us promote this movement expressed concern to us because of the term “8647.”

Because of what this administration has decided it means.

Because of what happened to James Comey.

These are dangerous times. We’re not dismissing that.

The fear feels rational—because the chilling effect is real and the point — it is the mechanism by which authoritarianism does its most efficient work, without ever having to lift a finger.

You don’t have to arrest everyone if you can make everyone afraid to act.

But here’s what we keep coming back to:

That is a choice.

Inaction is a choice.

Silence is a choice.

And in this particular moment, silence is doing the government’s work for it, for free and at scale.

So let’s talk about what the alternative actually looks like. Let’s talk about the government coming after two white women in their mid-fifties in Minnesota for building a website using a term that — as we have just spent several thousand words establishing — does not mean what they claim it means.

Because here’s the thing about the legal theory this administration is resting all of this on: it’s already collapsing.

The Comey indictment is, by the assessment of legal experts across the ideological spectrum — including Jonathan Turley, who is not exactly a card-carrying member of the resistance — “facially unconstitutional” and “fatally flawed.”

Former federal prosecutors have said plainly that the government cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt that those seashells constituted a knowing, willful threat. The case turns on a definition that Merriam-Webster declines to formally enter, that the Oxford English Dictionary doesn’t include at all, and that every actual mob expert who has been asked about it says they have never heard used in the real world. It is held together with a Trump Fox News quote about movies and wishful thinking.

It is dangling. And it knows it.

So when we ask ourselves — when you ask yourself — whether to act or to stand down, here is the calculation we’re making:

On one side, a government willing to indict a former FBI director over a beach photo, operating on a legal theory that multiple constitutional scholars have already called DOA.

On the other side? Two middle-aged moms in Minnesota, a website, a form letter, and a stamp.

And so we’re out of fucks to give

We’re both in our mid-50’s. We’ve involuntarily been at this rodeo for far too long now and frankly—we are out of fucks to give.

We are not afraid of the implied threats to remain silent. Or this lawless regime.

The government built the fund. We’re filing the paperwork. If they want to make a federal case out of it — and we mean that quite literally — they are welcome to explain to a jury why a case filing number is a death threat while their star exhibit is a seashell photograph and their legal theory is one dismissal away from the trash.

So—have at it. We owe it to ourselves and the people who support and follow us to not remain silent and never, ever to obey in advance.

So with all due respect—what the actual fuck does this administration think it’s getting away with, 8647, and this administration can fuck all the way off.

Times infinity.

Want to find out more about our social activism mobilization project and how you can file your own Form WTAF-8647?

Visit wtaf8647.com — Download the form. Print it. Sign it. Mail it. One stamp. And then go back and register filing so the ticker reflects that you’re all in.

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