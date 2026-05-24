The Politics Chicks

The Politics Chicks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francis/Clare's avatar
Francis/Clare
8h

Great article. Send it to the defense. Meanwhile, the real killers are squatting in the White House and vandalizing both it and the surrounds.

Will definitely check out your aptly named group.

Reply
Share
Doodle Bug's avatar
Doodle Bug
8h

Such a great article! I’m a white woman, mid seventies, and so appreciate y’all clarifying this erroneous charge. I think you built the winning case right here‼️

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Politics Chicks · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture