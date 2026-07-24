Trina Swanson | Minnesota's 8th District, The DFL Primary & Defeating Pete Stauber

🌟 Welcome to Episode #37 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re joined by Trina Swanson, the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, who is running to unseat Congressman Pete Stauber in one of the most closely watched congressional races in Minnesota.



🎙️ Trina returns to discuss Minnesota’s August 11 DFL primary, what she learned after spending nine months campaigning across northeastern Minnesota, the future of the Boundary Waters, infrastructure, rural healthcare, Tribal Nations, economic development, and why she believes she’s the strongest candidate to represent Minnesota’s 8th District in Congress. We also discuss the importance of organizing, listening to voters, and building a coalition capable of defeating Pete Stauber in November.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE



🗳️ The August 11 DFL Primary

Why Trina sought and earned the DFL endorsement, what she’s learned on the campaign trail, and why she believes she’s the strongest candidate to carry the Democratic banner in November.



🚗 Nine Months Across Minnesota’s 8th District

What Trina heard from voters in Duluth, the Iron Range, Tribal Nations, farming communities, manufacturing towns, and rural northeastern Minnesota—and how those conversations shaped her campaign.



🌲 The Boundary Waters & Minnesota’s Outdoor Economy

Wildfires, tourism, mining, conservation, Twin Metals, and how Trina believes Minnesota can protect both its economy and one of America’s most treasured wilderness areas.

🏗️ Infrastructure, Rural Healthcare & Economic Opportunity

The Blatnik Bridge, broadband, housing, healthcare access, and why investing in rural communities is essential to Minnesota’s future.



💙 Defeating Pete Stauber

Why Trina believes experience, organization, and showing up for communities across the district make her the strongest Democrat to flip Minnesota’s 8th District.



👇 Learn More:

🌐 Trina Swanson Campaign:

https://trinaforcongress.com/

💙 Volunteer and Donate: https://trinaswanson.com/get-involved/



https://secure.actblue.com/donate/trina-swanson-1?refcode=directory



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@ThePoliticsChicks

🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica





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