Vignette from the memorial for Alex Pretti - photo by author

Last week, I revisited the memorial sites for Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. It had been months since my last visit. Standing in the humid summer heat beneath a canopy of green, I cried just as I had standing in the snow on a bitter winter day.

Renee Good’s memorial is on Portland Avenue in south Minneapolis—the site where she was killed, close to her home. In January, cards, flowers, paintings, stuffed animals, and more were perched atop mounded snowbanks. At the time, one lane of the one-way street had been blocked off by local police to accommodate the memorial and its many visitors.

The first time I visited, I was with my youngest child. It was bitterly cold, and we were bundled up against the windchill. I gasped as we approached the memorial; whether from the cold or from emotion, I’m still not sure. Probably both. I had seen the videos of the murder—a smiling Renee Good in her car telling her would-be murderer, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” moments before he shot her in the face. To stand in that physical space was something I wasn’t wholly prepared for. The tears froze on my cheeks.

I happened to be there the morning of January 23—the ICE Out Day. The day of the statewide strike across Minnesota. The day 70,000 people filled the streets with protest signs and chants of “ICE out,” despite 40-below-zero windchills.

That morning, a call went out on social media from Ryan Vizzions, worried that police were going to dismantle Renee’s memorial. Ryan, a photojournalist, had been driving home to Atlanta from South Dakota when he learned of Renee’s murder. He stopped in Minneapolis—and stayed. He tended the memorial, kept watch over it, and photographed and archived the countless tributes left there.

As it turned out, police were not dismantling the memorial, but they did reopen the lane of traffic that had been closed. The memorial stretches across the boulevard in front of the home where Renee was killed and spills onto the neighboring properties. I remember the homeowner where much of the memorial stood, bundled against the bitter cold and furious that traffic was returning.

“Is there a two-week cut-off on grief?!” he shouted toward the officers across the street.

When it became clear the memorial wasn’t in danger, I turned toward my car. Just then, a bus pulled up. One by one, people dressed in clerical robes stepped onto the icy sidewalk and quietly made their way to the memorial. That weekend, thousands of clergy had come to the Twin Cities to protest the inhumane actions of ICE and Border Patrol and to raise awareness. About 60 gathered at Renee’s memorial that morning, and I stood in silence as they prayed.

Opening that lane of traffic made visiting the memorial more difficult during the winter, when snowbanks narrowed the streets. But the memorial remains.

When I returned last week, it was a steamy summer afternoon, and the streets of south Minneapolis were quiet. Instead of snowbanks and icy sidewalks, I found flowers, stepping stones, and lush plants carefully tended by volunteers. A Latina woman was there with her young son, arranging painted rocks, placing fresh flowers into vases, replenishing mulch around the plants, and quietly caring for a place dedicated to someone she had likely never met.

One note tucked into a fresh bouquet caught my eye—not just for its heartfelt message, but for the simple child’s drawing that accompanied it.

Dear Good Family and Minneapolis Community: We are from Nashville, TN, and came to show support for your city. Thank you for being a beacon of light and hope. Renee’s death was a horrific tragedy, and we will continue to remember her with you. We are so sorry. All our love,

The Eppler Family

The tears came again, just as they are now while I write this.

I didn’t know Renee. The Eppler family didn’t know Renee.

But those of us who recognize the cruelty and inhumanity of a government that thinks nothing of killing people in the streets—we are all Renee.

Just a short drive away is the memorial for Alex Pretti. Like Renee’s, it stands where he was killed. Unlike Renee’s, it sits on a commercial street lined with shops and restaurants, without the space to spread across a residential boulevard.

The day I visited in January, darkness had already fallen despite the early hour. I parked a few blocks away and trudged through the snow in heavy boots and a bulky coat. It had been only days since Alex’s murder, and the memorial stretched along several storefronts: wreaths, candles, paintings, handwritten signs, nurses’ coats left behind to honor his service.

I walked slowly through the memorial, reading the tributes and crying for a man I had never met. By the time I was ready to leave, people were beginning to arrive in large numbers. I had unknowingly come the same evening nurses from the VA were holding a vigil for Alex.

So I stayed.

Brass Solidarity, a volunteer brass band rooted in social justice, played as the crowd sang a medley of “Stand By Me” intertwined with chants of “The people united will never be defeated.”

I had arrived carrying grief for a man whose final instinct was to help another human being. I left carrying something else as well: hope. Standing among strangers, sharing tears, music, and resolve, I was reminded that grief can become community—and community can become action.

When I returned last week, that same mixture of grief and determination came flooding back. Determination to remember these people. Determination to do whatever we can to prevent such brutal, senseless deaths from happening again.

And yet, in the week since I stood at those memorials, ICE agents have killed two more people.

Murdered.

People are being murdered by agents of our own government.

In Texas, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo left for work before dawn, heading to the construction company he owned, a business that had built hundreds of homes in the Houston area over three decades. ICE agents shot and killed him last week. Despite recently receiving an additional $70 billion in funding, the agents were not wearing body cameras. Others riding with Araujo were detained and encouraged to self-deport. Statements from DHS conflicted with video that has circulated publicly, and Tom Homan has since acknowledged that Araujo was not the intended target of the operation.

Just yesterday, ICE agents shot 26-year-old Joan Sebastian Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, in front of his wife and three-year-old daughter. Like Araujo, Guerrero was reportedly not the target of the operation. Yet video appears to show agents dragging his lifeless body from the vehicle and handcuffing him as he lay dead in the street.

Those killings happened hundreds of miles from Minnesota. But for many of us, they reopened wounds that were never far beneath the surface.

As I watched the videos from Texas and Maine, I wasn’t simply watching another news story. I was back on Portland Avenue.

The adrenaline that coursed through my veins during the height of Operation Metro Surge kept me moving for weeks. I barely slept because sleeping meant I wasn’t helping. And if I wasn’t helping, what else was going to happen? How many more people would masked men with guns abduct from our streets? How many more would be killed for standing between heavily armed agents and neighbors who were being unjustly targeted?

So to Texas and Maine, I offer these unsolicited words of advice.

Get in the streets, and stay there.

Yes, it’s hot. Much of the country is under a brutal heat dome. (Because climate change is real.) Drink water. Find shade when you need it. But do not give up, and do not give in. Change comes when enough of us decide to say no.

I hope you build memorials to Araujo in Texas and to Guerrero in Maine. I hope you create places where people from your communities—and from across the country—can come to remember them. To honor lives lost to a government that has become dangerously unaccountable. To mourn. To grieve.

But also to find community.

To find hope.

To find resolve.

Because we have only just begun to fight.

It’s often said that grief is the price we pay for love. We don’t have to know someone personally to grieve their loss. In the case of those murdered by ICE, we mourn not just their deaths, but also the loss of humanity in our government. Feel free to share your grief in comments here. Contrary to what some in “leadership” will have you believe, empathy is not a character flaw; it is a great strength. It is the medicine the world needs now.

Painted rock at Renee Good’s memorial in Minneapolis - photo by author

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