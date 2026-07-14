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Richard Class's avatar
Richard Class
19h

Whereas street names often reflect historical figures,

significant events, cultural influences specific to the area, or

influential community members, and

Whereas Renée Good and Alex Pretti demonstrated devotion to their

community and fearlessness in defense of the city of Minneapolis and the

republic of Minnesota

Resolve that henceforth the name of Portland Avenue will be Renée Good

Avenue and

Resolve that henceforth the name of Nicollet Avenue will be Alex Pretti

Avenue.

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Joy murdoch's avatar
Joy murdoch
13h

I find this post so incredibly moving all the while feeling incredulous that this is happening in a so called democratic country. My heart breaks for Americans who have died & for those who do not support this regime. You do not deserve it, nobody does & I truly hope these memorials keep being tended as they should never be forgotten. Much love 💗 from Australia 🦘🦘🦘

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