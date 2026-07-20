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Flower's avatar
Flower
10h

This is wonderful. Thank you.

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Lisa Marie Simmons's avatar
Lisa Marie Simmons
8h

Christy, this is an admirably reasoned exploration of language as a power structure. The fossil metaphor is so great. Epithets don't just wound in the moment; they preserve the imprint of the society that manufactured them. That distinction between assigning and insulting is an essential key.

It maps precisely onto what Marco and I have been pulling apart in the NoteSpeak series, the idea that language isn't just how we describe systems; it is the system. The words we inherited are load-bearing walls.

I believe that one way to fruitfully evolve as humans is to address the violence within our lexicon in all its facets.

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