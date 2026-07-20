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There’s a category of words we’ve stopped saying out loud — so loaded we now speak them by their first letter alone. This is about why: what those words were designed to do, what their absence for some groups reveals about power, and how reclamation turns an assignment you never chose into an act of authorship.

There are some words that seem to exist for no other reason than to wound.

Not ordinary insults. English has plenty of those, and some of them are wonderfully creative. I’m talking about a different category of words altogether. The ones that don’t criticize what someone has done. The ones that attempt to define who someone is.

This essay at least begins about those words.

More specifically, it’s about what they reveal. Not just about the people who use them, but about the societies that created them, the history they carry, and the remarkable ways the people they were meant to diminish have pushed back against them. During this exploration, I found myself wandering into linguistics, psychology, history, and even archaeology. As odd as that combination may sound, I promise it all comes together.

Before we begin, there’s one stylistic choice I want to explain.

Throughout this essay, I’ll mostly refer to identity-based epithets by their first letter: the N-word, the C-word, the F-word, the R-word, and so on. That’s intentional. The goal here isn’t to be performative or to prove I’m willing to write offensive language in the name of authenticity. In fact, doing that would distract from the very point I’m trying to make.

The words I’ve named here are examples, not a complete list. They’re the ones most readers will recognize instantly, which makes them useful shorthand for the argument I want to make. But they are nowhere near the whole of it.

There are many other epithets of equal weight — words aimed at other races, ethnicities, religions, nationalities, and communities — that carry just as much history and inflict just as much harm. Leaving them unnamed here isn’t a ranking, and it isn’t a suggestion that they matter any less. It’s simply that no single essay could hold them all. Everything I say about the words on this page applies just as fully to the ones I didn’t have room to name.

Those words have become so culturally and historically loaded that, in many cases, we’ve collectively stopped saying them aloud. Just the first letter tells us exactly which word we’re talking about. That, in and of itself, is fascinating. We don’t have “the asshole word” or “the jerk word.” We don’t warn our children about “the idiot word.” Yet, somehow there are a handful of identity-based epithets that have crossed into a category so distinct that they no longer need to be spoken in full.

Why?

That’s the question that sent me down this rabbit hole.

Because I don’t think that’s an accident. I think it’s evidence. Evidence that some words were never meant to function as ordinary insults. They were created to do something much bigger: they were designed to assign people a place in the social hierarchy, to tell entire groups of human beings who they were, what they were worth, and, perhaps most importantly, where they belonged.

That distinction changed the way I fundamentally think about these language choices.

And by the time you’ve finished this piece, I hope it might change the way you think about it, too.

What you did vs. what you are

The more I ruminated about all of this before sitting down to write this piece, the more I realized we tend to lump all offensive language into the same bucket. We call them “bad words” or “slurs” or “insults,” as though they’re all doing the same job.

I don’t think they are.

English has thousands of insults. Some of them are crude, some are clever, and some are so oddly specific you almost have to admire the creativity. We call people arrogant, selfish, dishonest, obnoxious, manipulative, and cruel. We have no shortage of colorful ways to describe people who lie, cheat, bully, or generally make life harder for everyone around them.

What all of those words have in common is that they’re talking about behavior.

Call someone an asshole, and you’re making a judgment about the way they acted. Maybe they cut you off in traffic. Maybe they lied to your face. Maybe they betrayed your trust or treated someone they loved terribly. You may be right. You may be wrong. But the accusation is tied to something they did, not who they are.

An epithet works differently.

The N-word doesn’t tell a Black person they behaved badly.

The C-word doesn’t tell a woman she made a poor decision.

The F-word doesn’t criticize a gay man for something he said or did.

Those words aren’t describing behavior. They’re making a claim about identity. They’re saying, “This is what you are,” and by extension, “This is all you’ll ever be.”

That’s an entirely different kind of attack.

The more I sat with that distinction, the more I realized these words are trying to accomplish something much bigger than simply hurting another person’s feelings. They’re making an assignment. They’re taking a complicated, fully formed human being with dreams, flaws, talents, relationships, and experiences, and collapsing them into a single label. Once that happens, the individual disappears. All that’s left is the stereotype.

History is full of examples of exactly that.

Long before people were denied jobs, housing, voting rights, educational opportunities, or equal treatment under the law, they were often denied something even more fundamental: their individuality. They stopped being neighbors, classmates, coworkers, parents, artists, teachers, or veterans. They became “those people.”

Language helped make that possible.

That’s why I don’t think epithets are simply more offensive versions of ordinary insults. They’re serving a completely different purpose.

One judges behavior.

The other attempts to define identity.

One says, “You did something wrong.” The other says, “You belong beneath me.”

That distinction matters because once you start seeing it, it’s everywhere, and it raises another question:

If these words were created to assign entire groups of people a lower place in society, what does that tell us about the societies that created them in the first place?

The shackle in the dictionary

I’ve always been fascinated by archaeology.

Not because I’ve ever dreamed of spending my summers in a trench with a toothbrush uncovering bits of ancient pottery, but because archaeology asks a simple question: What do the things we leave behind say about us? A broken clay pot, a child’s toy, an old coin, even a garbage pit can tell us an astonishing amount about the people who once lived there. Often, those ordinary objects reveal more than the monuments ever could.

It occurred to me that language leaves artifacts, too. Every generation adds something to the vocabulary.

New words appear.

Old words disappear.

Meanings change.

But every once in a while, a word hangs around long enough to become a little time capsule. It preserves not just a definition, but a way of thinking. Long after the people who coined it are gone, the word keeps carrying their assumptions forward.

That’s what I think epithets are.

They’re linguistic artifacts.

When archaeologists uncover an iron shackle, they don’t admire the craftsmanship. They ask what kind of society produced it and who it was meant to restrain. I think we should approach some words the same way. Instead of asking only what they mean, it’s worth asking why they came into existence in the first place.

Who benefited from having that word?

Who was harmed by it?

What work was it doing?

Those questions tell us far more than a dictionary ever could.

Now, take a step back and look at the pattern. The most enduring identity-based epithets weren’t randomly assigned. They attached themselves to groups whose place in society was constantly being debated, challenged, or controlled:

Women.

Black Americans.

Jewish people.

Native Americans.

Immigrants.

LGBTQ+ people.

People with disabilities.

The list is longer than I have room for here. Different histories, different circumstances, yet all equally notable and following a remarkably similar pattern.

That isn’t a coincidence.

When a society wants to justify treating one group differently from another, it almost always starts by convincing itself the groups are fundamentally different. If I can reduce you to a stereotype, I no longer have to wrestle with your humanity. You’re no longer my neighbor. You’re no longer a parent trying to raise kids, or someone worried about paying the mortgage, or a person who laughs at the same terrible jokes I do. You’ve become an idea instead of an individual.

History shows us where that road can lead. The remarkable thing is that language often preserves those ideas long after the laws have changed.

We can outlaw discrimination.

We can pass civil rights legislation.

We can build more inclusive institutions.

Those are all important steps forward. But words have a much longer shelf life. They linger. They get passed from one generation to the next, carrying echoes of beliefs that many of us would never consciously endorse today.

That’s why I don’t think these words are just offensive.

They’re evidence.

Evidence of who a society considered fully inside the circle…and who it spent generations trying to keep outside the perimeter.

All of this left me persistently disquieted. I didn’t fully understand it yet. But I knew I wouldn’t be able to let it rest until I did.

The birth of a slur

Most of these words became unspeakable a long time ago. By the time any of us learned them, the taboo was already fully formed. We inherited it. We never actually saw it happen.

The R-word is the rare exception.

Unlike the N-word or the C-word, it didn’t begin life as an epithet. It was a clinical term. Physicians and psychologists once used it in the same way they used words like idiot, imbecile, and moron. Those words all started as diagnostic language before society slowly transformed them into playground insults.

That transformation didn’t happen overnight.

For much of the twentieth century, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were hidden away in institutions, separated from schools, denied opportunities, and often treated as though they were incapable of living meaningful, independent lives. As society marginalized people, the language surrounding them changed, as well.

Eventually, the diagnosis itself became the insult.

By the time I was growing up, nobody on the playground was using the R-word as a medical term. It had become shorthand for “stupid,” “pathetic,” or “less than.” You didn’t even have to know a person with an intellectual disability to understand that the word was meant to diminish someone.

Then something began to change.

The disability rights movement challenged the way our culture thought about disability itself. The Americans with Disabilities Act reframed disability as a civil rights issue rather than a personal failing. Educators, self-advocates, families, and organizations pushed for language that recognized the person before the diagnosis. Eventually, Rosa’s Law removed “mental retardation” from much of federal law and replaced it with “intellectual disability.”

The medical community didn’t abandon the term because the science had changed. It abandoned the term because the culture had. That’s what makes the R-word so unusual. We actually got to watch it happen: a clinical description absorbing decades of prejudice until it could no longer function as a neutral word.

The word changed because we changed it.

That got me thinking about all the other words we now refer to by a single letter.

What happened to them? How did they become so uniquely poisonous that saying the whole word suddenly felt different from saying almost any other insult in the English language?

The answer is not simply that they are offensive. It’s that they were never really about offense in the first place.

Know your place

Coming to this realization, it created another niggling question: if these words were never really about offense, what were they about? The answer was plainer and even uglier than I wanted it to be: power.

Every society has ways of deciding who belongs and who doesn’t.

Sometimes those decisions are written into law.

Sometimes they’re reinforced through institutions.

And sometimes they’re woven into everyday language so thoroughly that we stop noticing them. The words become part of the wallpaper, quietly reinforcing ideas we’ve inherited without ever asking where they came from.

I think that’s what epithets do.

They diminish and define in a single word: assigning an identity someone else has chosen for them as an intentional act of dominance.

Think about the situations where these words are most often used:

A woman speaks with confidence in a room where she’s expected to stay quiet.

A Black family moves into a neighborhood where someone believes they don’t belong.

A gay teenager comes out.

A Jewish student refuses to laugh off an antisemitic joke.

An autistic child struggles in a classroom built for neurotypical brains.

The words often appear the moment someone steps outside the role another person thinks they should occupy. And the message isn’t subtle.

“Know your place.”

That’s why I keep coming back to the word assignment.

Every epithet is an attempt to assign someone an identity they didn’t choose. It takes a complicated human being and flattens them into a stereotype. Everything else about that person disappears.

Their kindness.

Their intelligence.

Their profession.

Their family.

Their sense of humor.

Their dreams.

None of it matters anymore because the epithet has already decided who they are.

Psychologists have studied this for decades, even if they don’t always use the word “epithet.” Human beings naturally sort the world into categories. It’s one of the ways our brains simplify incredibly complicated environments and situations. We categorize plants, animals, foods, professions, sports teams, and political parties. Most of the time that’s harmless. It helps us process information quickly.

The trouble starts when we stop categorizing ideas and start categorizing human worth.

The moment someone becomes “those people” instead of an individual, empathy begins to erode. It’s much easier to fear a category than it is to fear your neighbor. It’s much easier to dismiss a label than it is to dismiss the mother walking her child into school or the veteran coaching Little League or the young couple trying to buy their first home.

That’s one of the reasons I think epithets have endured for so long. They’re incredibly efficient. In a single word, they erase individuality and replace it with a caricature. You no longer have to know the person standing in front of you because you’ve convinced yourself you already do.

Once I started looking at epithets that way, another pattern became impossible to ignore. Almost every one of the words we’ve been talking about was aimed at a group whose place in society had, at one time or another, been treated as negotiable:

Women had to fight to vote, own property, attend universities, and build careers.

Black Americans had to fight to be recognized as fully equal under the law.

Jewish communities have spent centuries confronting exclusion and persecution.

LGBTQ+ Americans have had to defend not just their rights, but often their very existence.

People with disabilities have spent generations pushing back against a culture that too often saw them as broken instead of fully human.

Different histories. Different struggles. The same fundamental pattern.

And that’s what finally brought me back to the question that reveals a shared, undeniable origin.

Authors of the chapter I could not find

If language leaves behind artifacts, and if epithets tell us who a society believed belonged outside the circle, what does it mean that I struggled to find an equivalent assignment for straight, cisgender white men?

I could think of insults.

I could think of stereotypes.

I could think of plenty of names people throw around on social media.

But I couldn’t think of a single identity-based epithet so historically loaded that we’ve stopped saying it aloud and reduced it to a single letter.

That doesn’t prove straight white men have never been insulted. Of course they have. But being insulted and being assigned are not the same thing. And the more I sat with that difference, the clearer the reason became.

Epithets of this kind are tools of subordination. They’re manufactured by whoever holds power and aimed downward, at the people that power is trying to keep in place.

You don’t build a fence to hold in the people who already own the land.

You don’t hang a “keep out” sign on your own front door.

A word heavy enough that a culture eventually flinches at saying it only gets made when one group has spent generations reminding another group where the boundary is.

Straight, cisgender white men have spent most of Western history on the inside of that boundary. They were the default. The norm. The unmarked category everyone else got measured against. And you don’t need a word to force someone to “know their place” when the entire structure of a society has already reserved that place for them.

And that, I think, is the most revealing part of all.

The absence isn’t a compliment. It isn’t proof that this group is beloved, or beyond reproach, or somehow more decent than everyone else.

It’s proof of position.

The groups a culture built slurs for are, almost without exception, the groups that same culture spent generations trying to contain. The group it never bothered to build one for is the group that was doing the containing.

So the missing word isn’t a gap in the language. It’s evidence, the same as all the rest.

And it tells us something uncomfortable but important: our vocabulary still carries the shape of a hierarchy most of us insist we’ve moved past.

The epithets we’ve agreed to stop speaking are a record of who was pushed down.

Likewise, the epithet that was never needed is a record of who did the pushing. Long after the laws have changed, the words still remember the arrangement.

Who sat at the center, and who kept being told they belonged somewhere near the edge.

It does make me wonder whether cis gender white men largely escaped one very specific psychological experience: having an entire identity reduced to a word so steeped in contempt that generations later, the culture still hesitates to say it out loud.

I don’t think that’s a linguistic accident. I think it’s another artifact.

And like every artifact, it tells us something about the people who left it behind.

Rejecting the assignment

If this essay ended there, it would be pretty depressing.

Fortunately, history doesn’t.

One of the things I find most fascinating about language is that it doesn’t belong to the people who created it forever.

Words evolve. Meanings shift.

Sometimes that happens slowly, over hundreds of years. And sometimes an entire community grows tired of letting someone else control the narrative, and decides to take the word back.

That act of taking a word back has a name. It’s called reclamation.

At its heart, reclamation is what happens when the very people a word was built to wound take hold of it and refuse to let it keep doing its old job.

They don’t pretend it never hurt.

They don’t ask anyone’s permission.

They simply stop letting the people who weaponized the word be the ones who decide what it means.

That last part is the whole point, and merits further carefully informed discourse.

An epithet only works when the person on the receiving end has no say in what it says about them. Someone else holds the definition, and you’re left to absorb it. Reclamation breaks that arrangement. It doesn’t erase the word’s history, and it doesn’t make the harm disappear. What it does is take back the one thing the epithet was designed to steal: the authority to decide who you are.

That’s where the empowerment lives — not in the word itself, but in who finally gets to define it.

I know that can be hard to picture, because on the surface it can look like the opposite. I’ve heard people say, “I don’t understand why anyone would call themselves queer,” or “Why do we hear the N-word in the lyrics of hip-hop?”

It’s a fair question. From the outside, reclaiming a word can look like agreeing with the insult — like conceding the very thing the word was meant to say about you.

I don’t think that’s what’s happening at all.

The goal isn’t to become the caricature the epithet was trying to create. It’s to take away the speaker’s authority to define you. Those are two completely different things.

One accepts the label.

The other takes control of it.

Think about it this way: if I call myself stubborn, you can’t really use “stubborn” as a weapon against me anymore. It doesn’t mean I believe every criticism you’ve ever made about me. It means you’ve lost the ability to surprise me with the label. It no longer belongs exclusively to you.

Reclaiming an epithet works in much the same way, only the stakes are infinitely higher.

When many members of the LGBTQ+ community embraced the word queer, they weren’t celebrating the decades it had been used to humiliate and ostracize them. They were saying, “You don’t get to decide what this word means anymore.”

When Black artists carried the N-word into hip-hop — an art form their community built, much as earlier generations built jazz and the blues — they weren’t celebrating a word that had been screamed at their grandparents and written into the country’s cruelest laws. They were claiming the authority to decide what it could mean in their own mouths. In their art, a word engineered to dehumanize was turned into something else entirely: a marker of kinship, of solidarity, of shared history.

And the line drawn around who may use it and who may not isn’t a contradiction — it’s ownership, doing precisely what ownership does.

When many disabled self-advocates pushed back against the R-word, they weren’t asking society to pretend the word had never caused harm. They were refusing to accept the worldview hiding inside it. The conversation shifted away from defining people by a diagnosis and toward recognizing them as complete human beings with agency, dignity, and value.

The same thing has happened in different ways across other communities. Not because history disappeared, but because ownership changed, both meaningfully, and intentionally.

I want to be careful about what I mean by ownership, though, because it’s easy to picture something almost cartoonish. Reclaiming a word is not standing in front of a mirror repeating a slur until it stops stinging.

It isn’t a dare. It isn’t about proving you can take the hit. Real ownership is quieter, and a lot more practical than that.

It looks like a community deciding for itself who gets to use a word, in which rooms, and with what intent, and staying unbothered when outsiders don’t understand the rules.

It looks like a word that once marked people as outsiders turning into something closer to a password among insiders: a way of recognizing one another, of signaling safety, of saying you’re one of us. The very sound that was meant to isolate becomes a way to belong.

It looks like naming ourselves before anyone else can — choosing the words on our marches, our organizations, and our art, deciding what we’re called instead of answering to what we were called.

And sometimes it looks like refusing the word altogether, because ownership includes the right to set something down, not just the right to pick it up. A community that can retire a word on its own terms has every bit as much authority over it as one that chooses to keep it.

The common thread was never the word itself. It’s authority: who has the standing to say what the word means, and who has to accept their answer.

That’s what actually changes when ownership changes. Not the vocabulary, but rather the authority behind it. Reclamation was never really about the sound coming out of someone’s mouth. It’s about no longer needing anyone else’s permission to decide what it means.

I’ve thought a lot about the C-word over the last few years.

For most of my life, that word had one purpose. It wasn’t meant to criticize behavior. It wasn’t even meant to start a conversation. It was meant to put women back in their place.

Too loud?

C-word.

Too ambitious?

C-word.

Too opinionated?

Definitely the C-word.

The message underneath the word was always the same: you’re taking up more space than you’re supposed to.

That’s why I think people sometimes misunderstand what’s happening when women reclaim it. The goal isn’t to say, “Yes, that’s exactly what I am.” The goal is to say, “You don’t get to tell me what I am.” That’s an enormous psychological difference.

We’re not embracing the insult.

We’re rejecting the assignment.

Those are not the same thing, and for me, that’s the heart of this entire essay.

Every epithet begins with someone trying to hand another person an identity they didn’t choose. It says, “This is who you are now.” Reclamation is the moment that person quietly hands it back:

“No, it isn’t.”

You don’t get to write my story. You don’t get to decide my value. You don’t get to reduce an entire life to a single word.

That doesn’t mean the word suddenly becomes harmless.

History doesn’t disappear because we wish it would. There are people still living today who have heard those words shouted in hatred. There are families whose memories are inseparable from the violence those epithets carried. We shouldn’t sanitize that history, and we certainly shouldn’t forget it.

But remembering history and surrendering to it are two different things. One honors the past. The other lets it dictate the future.

And I don’t think that’s what any of these communities have been fighting for.

The echo they leave behind

As a tacitly strong, opinionated, arguably cerebral woman, I’ve personally been on the receiving end of the C-word more times that I can count. I’ve come to believe their greatest damage isn’t what this word says about me as an individual.

It’s what they convince us to believe about ourselves.

That’s how trauma works.

Whether it comes from a single devastating moment or years of tiny cuts that accumulate over time, trauma has a way of becoming internalized. Eventually, the loudest voice in the room isn’t the person who hurt us anymore. It’s the echo they left behind.

You’re too much.

You’re not enough.

You’re stupid.

You’rebroken.

You’re weak.

You’re crazy.

You’re less than.

Those messages don’t have to be true to become familiar. And the longer we hear them, the easier it becomes to mistake them for our own thoughts.

That’s why healing has never made much sense to me as the idea of forgetting. I’ve never met anyone who healed by pretending something didn’t happen. Healing isn’t amnesia. It’s discernment. It’s learning to recognize the difference between the story that happened to you and the story you’ve been telling yourself ever since.

I think that’s true of epithets, too.

Every one of them begins as an attempt to write someone else’s story. They don’t merely insult. They narrate. They say, “This is who you are. This is all you’ll ever be. Stay in the place we’ve assigned to you.”

The tragedy isn’t that someone says the word.

The tragedy is when we begin to believe the story underneath it.

Maybe that’s why reclamation can be so powerful. Not because it magically erases the pain or rewrites history, but because it interrupts that story. It breaks the illusion that the person who coined the label still has the authority to define the person wearing it.

I’ve written before that healing has very little to do with changing who we are. It has everything to do with letting go of the burdensome weight of who we were taught to be.

I keep coming back to that.

Because the people who hurled these words weren’t simply trying to win an argument. They were trying to assign an identity, and by default worth:

To decide who deserved to belong.

Who deserved respect.

Who deserved opportunity.

Who deserved to be heard.

Healing begins the moment we realize they never actually had that authority. They only laid claim to it, and that claim is illegitimate.

That’s an important distinction. The assignment only works for as long as we accept that someone else gets to hold the pen. The moment we take it back, something changes.

Not the past. Not the history. Not even the word itself.

What changes is the author.

And maybe that’s the quiet miracle of healing. It doesn’t ask us to erase what happened. It simply reminds us that we get to decide how the story continues from here.

Who finishes the story

When I began writing this essay, I thought it was going to be about words.

Somewhere along the way, I realized it was really about people.

Words don’t create prejudice out of thin air. They reveal it, preserve it and carry it forward from one generation to the next, sometimes long after the people who first spoke them are gone.

In that sense, they’re a lot like fossils.

A fossil isn’t the animal itself. It’s the imprint the animal left behind. It tells us something existed, something lived, something happened here long before we arrived.

Epithets are fossils of a different kind.

They preserve the imprint of societies that decided some people belonged closer to the center and others belonged at the margins. They remind us of the stories previous generations told themselves about race, gender, disability, religion, sexuality, and who was worthy of full humanity.

Those stories left marks. Some of those marks you can still touch:

Shackles.

Segregated drinking fountains.

Internment camps.

Swastikas carved into synagogue doors.

Some became laws. Some became institutions. Some became family traditions passed quietly from one generation to the next. And some became words.

The remarkable thing about human beings, though, is that we’re capable of doing something fossils can’t. We evolve.

Not perfectly.

Not all at once.

And certainly not without resistance.

But we evolve, nonetheless.

We question the assumptions we inherited. We challenge the narratives that once seemed inevitable. We expand our understanding of who belongs inside the circle. Sometimes we even discover that the things we were taught to fear say far more about the people doing the teaching than the people they warned us about.

That, to me, is the real promise of history.

History isn’t valuable because it tells us who to blame. It’s valuable because it helps us recognize patterns before we repeat them. Maybe that’s why I found myself thinking so much about archaeology while writing this. Archaeologists don’t excavate the past because they want to return to it. They excavate it because understanding where we’ve been helps us make wiser decisions about where we’re going.

I think language deserves the same curiosity.

Not so we can sanitize it.

Not so we can pretend these words never existed.

And certainly not so we can ignore the pain they caused.

But because every once in a while, buried beneath a single ugly word, we uncover something much larger than vocabulary.

We uncover the values of the people who created it.

The fears that sustained it.

The systems that benefited from it.

And, if we’re paying attention, the extraordinary resilience of the people who refused to let it become the final chapter of their story.

Maybe that’s the most hopeful realization of all.

The people who coined these epithets believed they were defining other human beings. They weren’t. They were documenting themselves.

Their fears.

Their prejudices.

Their assumptions about who belonged and who didn’t.

Centuries later, those words still bear witness to the world they helped create. But the people they were aimed at never stopped writing — and somewhere along the way, the authority those words once carried quietly changed hands.

That’s the shift worth remembering. Not that the words lost their history, but that they lost the power to decide ours.

The story belongs to us now. And we carry it forward, purposefully unencumbered.

And day by day, we continue to free ourselves, at last, from a weight of the artifacts that were never ours to carry.

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