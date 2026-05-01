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Denise Heap (private)'s avatar
Denise Heap (private)
May 1

First off, warmest hugs from Gettysburg. Been there, done that, could not bring myself to put that t-shirt in the pile for Community Aid. It never goes away, but the edges do grow less sharp, less pointy, less jagged.

Second, that poor person who got your mom’s phone number! When my grandmother died in 2002, she had had the same phone number since 1920? 1930? Shorter in the beginning, always adding more digits. I can’t imagine how many calls the “next” person got.

Who knows? The person who got your mom’s phone number may have been touched, even if briefly, to know their new number was connected to love.

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Liz Garner's avatar
Liz Garner
May 1

Thank you for sharing this. You are right: grief does remind us of what we were so lucky to have had and what we are so lucky to have now. Your mom raised a warrior and I am grateful to her for that. 💜

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