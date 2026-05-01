A photo I’d like to send to my mom - she loved roses.

By Monica Healy

Someone got my mom’s old phone number.

She died a little over a year ago, so it’s not surprising—but it still stings. We have a family text thread with my siblings, our spouses, and my mom. We just kept using it. For me, there was comfort in seeing her name and her profile picture still there in the conversation.

So when a text came through—“Who is this?”—it felt like losing my mom all over again.

I had gone for a long walk, trying to escape the heavy realities of the world. My version of escape usually includes time outside and a small treat, so I stopped at a taco place for a Diet Coke and mini churros. I sat by myself, scrolling through the news—which defeats the purpose of escaping, but I can’t seem to help it. I stay immersed in current events, trying to make sense of things that often don’t make sense.

So much for the escape.

I responded in the thread, explaining about my mom and her old number. The person on the other end was kind—offering condolences—and we agreed to start a new family thread.

I knew this would happen eventually. I thought I was prepared.

I wasn’t.

The moment I put my phone down, the tears came. I threw away my churro wrapper and rushed out before I completely fell apart in the taco place.

The walk home was mostly uphill, and I’m still getting over pneumonia, so my energy went into just making it back. But once I got home, the grief settled in.

Yes, she’s been gone for over a year. But having her number in that thread—it felt like she was still part of the conversation.

Grief is strange that way.

The sharp, crushing grief that followed her death has softened. The edges aren’t as jagged. The waves don’t hit quite as hard. But I still think of her every day.

Here in California, the roses are blooming, and every time I see them, I think of my mom. I still want to take pictures of the deep red roses with amber edges and send them to her. When the diamond fell out of my wedding ring last week—and then reappeared days later after I was sure it was gone—I couldn’t help but think she had something to do with it.

Over time, I think we place a lid on our grief. We know it’s there—we just keep it contained.

Today, the lid came off.

And it felt like taking my heart out and stepping on it—that kind of grief that leaves you breathless and aching.

But grief is also the price we pay for love.

And I loved my mom. And oh, how she loved us.

She was one of the good ones. The world is better because she was in it for 86 years.

So while the lid is off for the moment, I’m choosing to remember what I loved most about her—her kindness, her care for everyone around her. She was a nurse, a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a sister, a friend.

And I’ll laugh at the memories, too—like the time she missed an exit because she was laughing so hard when we were talking about an episode of M*A*S*H, and then stopped outside a bar in a tiny town to ask for directions… forgetting to put the car in park so it nearly rolled into the plate glass window of Skeeter’s Bar and Grill in Woonsocket, South Dakota.

Memories are good.

Laughter is good.

Grief is good, too.

Grief is hard, but it reminds us of what we had. And it makes me take stock of what I have now.

The world can feel overwhelming—full of war, tragedy, and injustice—and it’s not always easy for me to step away from that. But I also have a home, food on the table, a husband I love deeply, wonderful kids, and good friends.

And really—what more could I ask for?

That’s exactly what my mom would say.

She’d remind me to look around and be grateful.

Thanks for the reminder, Mom.

Today reminded me of how much I miss my mom, but it also reminded me of how much I have to be grateful for. In a world that sometimes threatens to drown all our joy, that was a needed reminder for me. If you feel so inclined, share what brings you joy and keeps you sane in this crazy world.

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