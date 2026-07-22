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The Star Tribune reported that CMS linked just over $3 million in Minnesota claims to documentation gaps. It also reported that most of the $199 million deferral came from the previous billing of disenrolled providers. What it never explained is how either fact proves $199 million in fraud.

What the Star Tribune got right

Tuesday’s Star Tribune report on the third federal Medicaid deferral against Minnesota is better than the coverage that came before it. That matters, and it deserves to be said.

We say that as people who took issue with the earlier coverage. Days ago, we published a response to the paper’s piece on how the fraud crisis was shaping the midterms. That story followed candidates door to door without giving readers the legislative history, the audit record, or any comparison with states where similar findings produced a very different federal response.

Our objection was not that its reporting was false. It was that a contested political narrative was being reported as settled fact at precisely the moment it was hardening into conventional wisdom.

Tuesday’s story does better. It quotes Human Services Commissioner John Connolly saying CMS “has not provided data or explanation on how the deferral amount was calculated or what it was based on.” It reports that Minnesota was given fewer than five months to complete a provider-revalidation process that ordinarily takes states two years. It also tells readers that many of the 3,411 disenrolled providers attributed their removal to minor paperwork errors or to state employees never completing required visits.

The article goes further, noting that Minnesota has added prepayment review, strengthened guardrails in programs considered vulnerable to fraud, and ended one program altogether. It also reports that providers are being allowed to appeal and continue billing while the state reviews their cases, a process that remains unresolved.

That is real reporting, and it belongs in the record.

What does the $199 million actually measure?

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz told reporters that approximately $413 million in claims had been under federal review. Of that amount, he said, more than $3 million in Minnesota claims were connected to “documentation gaps.” As an example, he cited claims for care allegedly provided to someone who was already dead.

That is serious. It should be investigated, and any fraudulent payment should be recovered.

But Oz did not say CMS had identified $199 million in fraudulent claims.

He did not say it had identified $199 million in improper payments.

He did not even say it had found $199 million in documentation gaps.

Instead, he described a different calculation.

“Minnesota removed the providers; we looked back to see how much they billed us last quarter, and unfortunately, it was a lot,” Oz said. “It’s a majority of the $199 million that we’re deferring from Minnesota today.”

That sentence is the story. Most of the $199 million was not calculated by identifying claims CMS had proved were false. It was calculated by looking at the previous billing of providers Minnesota had removed from its rolls.

The Star Tribune reported that many of those providers attributed their removal to paperwork errors or state employees’ failure to complete required visits, not to findings that they had billed for nonexistent care.

The article therefore establishes two very different things. Oz publicly identified just over $3 million in claims linked to documentation gaps. He then said most of the $199 million deferral was based on the prior-quarter billing of disenrolled providers.

What the article does not provide is a complete accounting of how CMS moved from one to the other.

Disenrollment is not a fraud finding

The federal calculation appears to treat a provider’s removal as a reason to presume its previous billing is suspect. But the Star Tribune’s own reporting shows why that presumption is dangerous: the revalidation process was administrative, accelerated, and incomplete. Not a criminal investigation that established every removed provider had committed fraud.

Some organizations said they submitted the wrong paperwork. Others said state employees never conducted the site visit necessary for them to remain enrolled. Their appeals are still pending, and Minnesota is allowing them to keep serving patients while those appeals proceed.

Those distinctions are not technicalities.

They are the difference between a provider accused of stealing and a provider caught in an unfinished administrative process.

CMS may ultimately identify fraudulent claims among those providers. If it does, it should present the evidence, recover the money, and refer the responsible people for prosecution. But the Star Tribune article does not show that CMS has already done that for most of the $199 million it is withholding.

It shows that CMS used a provider-removal list as a proxy for suspicion.

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Minnesota is being punished for complying

The methodology also creates a perverse incentive

CMS demanded a corrective action plan from Minnesota, and provider revalidation became a major component of it. Minnesota met the federal deadlines, compressed a process that normally takes two years into fewer than five months, and reviewed more than 5,500 providers.

That work produced a large disenrollment list. The federal government then used the billing associated with that list to justify a large deferral.

Now, follow that logic to its conclusion: a state that moves aggressively to scrutinize its providers generates more removals, more appeals, and a larger pool of billing the federal government can treat as suspect. Meanwhile, a state that moves slowly or fails to perform the same review produces no equivalent list and no equivalent basis for withholding money.

Minnesota did what CMS ordered it to do. The resulting evidence of compliance was then used as evidence against it.

The state submitted its original plan by the federal deadline and continued revising it through repeated meetings with CMS. The agency approved a revised plan in March. Minnesota has since submitted the additional documents federal officials requested, and Oz acknowledged that those materials are still being evaluated.

The evaluation is not finished.

The provider appeals are not finished.

The public accounting for the $199 million is not finished.

The withholding is already in effect.

“All they have to do”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presented the matter as a simple request.

“If Gov. Gavin Newsom or Tim Walz wants this funding released, all they have to do is find basic documentation showing that these services are legitimate and not fraudulent,” he said. “That’s common sense.”

But the simplicity comes from reversing the burden of proof.

The federal government has not publicly demonstrated that the entire $199 million represents fraudulent or illegitimate care. It identified certain documentation gaps, treated a broader pool of provider billing as suspect, withheld the money, and told Minnesota to prove that the claims were legitimate.

CMS does not have to establish $199 million in fraud before taking the funds.

Minnesota must establish the legitimacy of the claims before getting them back.

Federal officials call this a temporary deferral. For Minnesota’s Medicaid system and the people who depend on it, the effect is immediate: $199 million is being withheld while the government’s own review and the state’s provider appeals remain unresolved.

That is more than a semantic distinction. It is the structure of the entire dispute, and the Star Tribune never interrogated it.

The comparison readers still haven’t seen

This is the third federal Medicaid deferral against Minnesota.

The state has also faced the threat of losing $2 billion annually, a vice-presidential referral of Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison for criminal investigation, and congressional demands that both men resign.

After all of that, Star Tribune readers still have not been given the most basic national comparison.

CMS measured Minnesota’s RY 2025 Medicaid improper-payment rate at 2.16 percent. The national Medicaid estimate was 6.12 percent.

Minnesota’s rate was roughly one-third of the national rate.

An improper payment is not necessarily fraud. CMS explicitly says improper payments can include missing documentation, underpayments, overpayments, or administrative steps that were not completed even when the underlying payment would otherwise have been proper. In fact, CMS says more than three-quarters of the national Medicaid improper-payment estimate resulted from insufficient documentation, which is “generally not indicative of fraud or abuse.”

That distinction makes the omission more important, not less.

The federal government is presenting documentation failures as part of a fraud crackdown while its own national data warns that the two should not be treated as interchangeable.

Minnesota is not an outlier on the only standardized national measurement available. Yet it is receiving an extraordinary level of fiscal and political punishment.

The Star Tribune still has not told its readers that.

Same problems, different responses

The missing context extends beyond Minnesota’s error rate.

HHS-OIG audits of autism-related Medicaid services in Indiana, Wisconsin, Maine, and Colorado found improper or potentially improper claim lines in every one of the 100 sampled enrollee-months in each review. Those audits produced corrective recommendations and substantial federal repayment demands, but not an equivalent political campaign against the states’ governors and attorneys general.

Centene, the country’s largest Medicaid insurer, has paid more than $1 billion to settle overbilling allegations involving more than twenty states. Republican-led states with major Centene cases did not face the combination Minnesota has faced: repeated statewide funding deferrals, a criminal referral of top elected officials, and demands that those officials resign.

Those comparisons do not prove Minnesota should escape scrutiny. They establish that scrutiny is not being applied uniformly.

Minnesota’s enforcement record also matters. Attorney General Ellison’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has secured more than 340 convictions and more than $90 million in restitution and recoveries since he took office. A federal audit found that from 2020 through 2022, Minnesota obtained more provider-fraud convictions than similarly sized states.

A state can have real fraud and still be selectively targeted. It can have made serious mistakes and still be subjected to a standard that is not applied elsewhere.

Both things can be true.

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What we are, and are not, saying

The fraud in Minnesota is real. Fifteen defendants have been charged in schemes involving more than $90 million in alleged or intended losses, including approximately $46.6 million tied to the autism benefit.

Anyone proven to have stolen from programs created for disabled children should answer for every dollar.

Minnesota was also too slow to recognize the scale of the problem. The Legislative Auditor said so. The administration owns that failure, and we have said so in every piece we have written.

We are not arguing that every disenrolled provider is innocent.

We are not arguing that every disputed claim should be paid.

And we are not claiming the Star Tribune fabricated anything in Tuesday’s report.

It did not.

Our argument is narrower: the paper reported that just over $3 million in Minnesota claims had been linked publicly to documentation gaps. It reported that most of the $199 million deferral was calculated from the previous billing of providers Minnesota removed. It reported that many of those providers blamed paperwork problems and unfinished state visits, and that their appeals remain unresolved.

Then it moved on without asking what the $199 million actually represents.

Facts are only as good as their meaning

This is how a manufactured crisis sustains itself.

It does not always require invented facts. Sometimes it requires accurate facts presented without the context, comparison, or explanation readers need to understand them.

Three deferrals in, Minnesotans still have not been given a complete public accounting of the latest $199 million withholding. They still have not been told by the state’s largest newspaper that Minnesota’s improper-payment rate is roughly one-third of the national rate. They still have not been shown how the federal response compares with the treatment of other states facing similar or larger documented problems.

And they have not been asked to consider the central contradiction: Minnesota was ordered to review its providers, raced to comply, and produced thousands of removals under an extraordinarily compressed deadline.

The federal government then used the billing associated with those removals to justify withholding more money.

Minnesotans do not need the Star Tribune to protect the Walz administration. They do not need a friendlier version of the facts. They need the paper to subject the federal government’s claims to the same scrutiny it applies to the state.

The facts are already in its reporting.

The explanation is what it left out.

Our previous reporting, including the complete chronology and primary-source record, is available in A Manufactured Crisis and The Architects of Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud Are Now Its Loudest Accusers. Every claim can also be checked against its primary source at mnfraudfacts.com.

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