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Scott Cinnamon spent 25 years as a broadcast attorney and has worked at the FCC. What he’s watching happen to ABC is something he says he’s never seen before in a quarter century of communications law — and he thinks most Americans have no idea what’s at stake.

There is a particular kind of power move that doesn’t announce itself.

It doesn’t need to.

It doesn’t arrive with a tweet or a press conference. It arrives in the form of paperwork — a bureaucratic order, quietly issued, that lands like a brick through a window.

That’s what happened on April 28th.

The Federal Communications Commission — under Chairman Brendan Carr — ordered Disney to file license renewals for its eight ABC-owned-and-operated television stations within 30 days.

Thirty days.

License renewals that weren’t due until 2028 at the earliest. If you’ve never thought much about how broadcast licenses work, you’re not alone. Most people haven’t. That’s what makes this so effective.

What Actually Happened

Broadcast licenses are not decoration. They are the legal permission that allows a television station to broadcast.

Without a license, there is no signal. Without a signal, there is no station.

These television licenses are issued for 8 year terms with a specific, well-established renewal cycle. There are reams of case law — decades of precedent — governing exactly how this process works.

Scott Cinnamon knows that process cold. He spent 25 years representing radio and television stations — small, local broadcasters in places like Farmington, Missouri and Selma, Alabama — before spending time at the FCC itself, working on 9-1-1 infrastructure and network resiliency.

“Broadcasting and wireline telephone are the oldest services that the FCC regulates. They were mentioned in the original Communications Act of 1934, predating cellular, satellite, and everything else. So there’s reams of case law, reams of rules. And this is all wrong.” — Scott Cinnamon

The normal renewal process works like this: you file your renewal application, the FCC provides public notice of the filing, the public gets to weigh in, and there’s a formal hearing process for any credible objections. License revocations have happened, but Cinnamon says it takes years — and it is always predicated on documented wrongdoing, not a preemptive order issued out of cycle.

What the FCC did here was different.

The order didn’t come from the full Commission. It came from the FCC’s Media Bureau — a lower-level division. That procedural detail matters. The Media Bureau Order has to be considered by the full Commission before it’s considered “final” and eligible to be appealed to the federal courts. It’s also, as Cinnamon noted, a red flag: an order this significant should have been decided by the commissioners before being released.

The DEI Justification Is a Legal Pretzel

Here’s where it gets almost comical — if it weren’t so alarming.

The FCC’s stated reason for the early renewal order is that Disney has been violating anti-discrimination rules. Specifically: DEI practices.

Stop there.

The same federal government that has systematically dismantled every DEI program it can find — the same administration that effectively eliminated the FCC’s own Equal Employment Opportunity branch — is now threatening ABC’s broadcast licenses because the company has been hiring women and minorities.

Let that sink in.

“The FCC has now said that as part of the federal government, no more DEI. So to have in their order that these guys are in trouble for not following anti-discrimination rules — you know what that means? That means they’re hiring minorities, they’re hiring women, and the FCC isn’t happy about it because they shouldn’t be doing DEI stuff.” — Scott Cinnamon

The FCC’s own Equal Employment Opportunity branch — the office that used to enforce diversity requirements in hitting in broadcasting — is gone. Eliminated. The same administration disbanded the enforcement arm, banned DEI hiring across the federal government, and is now threatening a broadcaster’s license for having DEI practices.

This is not governance. This is a trap with no exit.

The Real Trigger — and the Timing No One Should Ignore

The official FCC explanation doesn’t mention Jimmy Kimmel.

But here’s what we know: the National Religious Broadcasters Group filed a complaint claiming that Kimmel’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner monologue — which included a joke about Melania Trump — was designed to “incite violence.” That complaint was filed the day before the early renewal order dropped.

The day before.

“I thought it was very coincidental. The timing was not lost on me.” — Scott Cinnamon

Carr has insisted publicly that the license review has nothing to do with Kimmel — that it’s solely about an ongoing DEI investigation. But NBC News reported that a source with direct knowledge confirmed the process “got fast-tracked” after the monologue.

Which means the official story and the actual story are two different things.

But what Cinnamon was careful to stress is this: the order doesn’t need to be about Kimmel to be dangerous. The message it sends is the same either way.

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This Was Never Just About ABC

“This is the shot across the bow to everybody that does broadcasting. If the current President decides that he doesn’t like what you’re broadcasting, he sends his buddy Brendan to unleash administrative hell on you — so that it costs you a fortune, you have to defend yourself, and you’re on your back heel forever.” — Scott Cinnamon

That’s what makes this different from a targeted attack on a single company.

A license revocation proceeding would be dramatic — and legally difficult to sustain. This is something subtler and more durable.

You don’t need to take away someone’s license to control what they say. You just need them to be afraid you might.

When a billion-dollar media company has to spend resources defending its licenses — filing applications, preparing for potential hearings, hiring legal teams, navigating an administrative process with no clear endpoint — the calculus for editorial decisions shifts. Even slightly. Even subconsciously.

That is the point.

And every broadcaster in this country is watching. Every newsroom. Every local affiliate. Every station manager who has to decide next week whether to air a segment that might make someone in Washington uncomfortable.

Free speech doesn’t have to be banned to be chilled. It just has to become too costly.

We already have a preview of how this plays out. When the FCC opened an investigation into CBS over its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, CBS paid approximately $16 million to make the complaint disappear — not because they were found guilty of anything, but because a merger was on the line and fighting the FCC was more expensive and would take longer than paying up. That’s not justice. That’s extortion dressed in regulatory clothing. And it works precisely because the process itself is the punishment.

ABC also wasn’t the only broadcaster targeted. One day before the Disney order dropped, the FCC’s Media Bureau issued an identical early renewal order against Bridge News, LLC — citing an investigation into alleged unauthorized transfers of station license control and giving them the same 30-day deadline. Two orders. Two days. One very clear pattern.

The Consolidation Is Already Happening

If the ABC situation is the shot across the bow, the Nexstar-TEGNA merger is the consolidation the shot was meant to protect.

In March 2026, the FCC’s Media Bureau — again, not the full commission — approved the $6.2 billion merger of Nexstar Media Group and TEGNA, creating a broadcast giant that now controls 265 stations across 44 states. To do it, they granted Nexstar a waiver of the 39% national ownership cap. That cap exists for a reason: to prevent any single company from controlling too much of what Americans see on local television.

Post-merger, Nexstar will reach roughly 80% of U.S. households. It already owns NewsNation. The company has publicly stated that local news operations will be centralized under that banner.

This is exactly what happened to radio when Clear Channel, Infinity Broadcasting and other big radio ownership groups, consolidated. Local voices disappeared. Programming was automated. “Voice tracking” from regional studios replaced real, local people. A station in Selma, Alabama started sounding like a station in San Diego.

“You are going to end up with state-sponsored media. One voice. Because you’re allowing all this consolidation. You’re scaring the pants off everyone that does broadcasting.” — Scott Cinnamon

And then there’s the foreign ownership piece, which has received almost no coverage.

To complete the Paramount/CBS/Skydance merger, the deal would allow 49.5% equity ownership from three foreign governments: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. For most of American broadcasting history, foreign ownership in communications companies was strictly limited to 25% — not because of bureaucratic habit, but because these companies are considered matters of national security.

Foreign governments owning near-majority stakes in American broadcast media is not a regulatory nuance. It is a fundamental question about who controls the information infrastructure of this country.

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ABC Is Fighting Back — And Congress Is Finally Moving

Here’s the good news, and it matters: this isn’t going unchallenged.

As of this week, ABC has escalated its fight. Its Houston station formally challenged the FCC’s order, calling the commission’s actions “unprecedented” and “beyond the Commission’s authority,” arguing that years of settled law are being overturned to chill constitutionally protected speech. The Freedom of the Press Foundation has commended Disney for pushing back.

The legal footing here is worth understanding. The FCC’s probe of The View centers on the “equal time” rule, which requires stations to give equal airtime to all legally qualified political candidates. But there’s a significant exemption for news programming — and in 2002, the FCC itself ruled that The View qualifies as a “bona fide news interview program,” explicitly exempt from equal time concerns. That ruling has been in place for over two decades. ABC’s argument, in essence, is that the FCC is now trying to reverse its own precedent to go after a show it doesn’t like — and that doing so would “upend decades of settled law and practice.”

Cinnamon predicted this. The procedural vulnerability of an order that came from the Media Bureau rather than the full commission is exactly the lever ABC appears to be using.

The criticism isn’t coming only from Democrats. Senator Ted Cruz — a MAGA loyalist and hardly a reflexive media ally — publicly broke with Carr over the ABC order. “It is not government’s job to censor speech, and I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police,” Cruz told Punchbowl News. It wasn’t the first time. After Carr threatened Kimmel in September 2025, Cruz compared the FCC chair to a “mafioso” and warned that using regulatory threats to suppress speech was “unbelievably dangerous.” When Ted Cruz is the voice of restraint on press freedom, something has gone seriously wrong.

In the Senate, Markey, Schumer, Cantwell, and Luján sent a letter demanding the FCC rescind the order entirely. Senators Luján, Rosen, and Markey have introduced the Broadcast Freedom and Independence Act, which would explicitly prohibit the FCC from making politically motivated attacks on licensees and reaffirm its independence from the White House.

Meanwhile, the Nexstar-TEGNA merger is facing a bipartisan antitrust lawsuit from 13 states, and a judge has issued a preliminary injunction requiring Nexstar to operate TEGNA as a separate subsidiary while litigation proceeds.

None of this is resolved. But the resistance is real — and it’s growing.

What You Can Do Right Now

This story is dense. It lives in the weeds of regulatory law, and it’s easy to assume it’s too removed from daily life to matter.

It isn’t.

The local news station you depend on for weather, elections, school closings, and community accountability operates under a federal license. That license is now a potential leverage point for any president willing to use a regulatory agency as a political weapon.

If local news disappears into centralized corporate operations. If the only voices left are ones that have learned to self-censor. If foreign governments gain near-majority stakes in American broadcast media — none of that will arrive as a single catastrophic headline.

It will happen the way authoritarianism always happens.

Slowly. Quietly. Through process.

So here’s what to do:

Call your senators and representatives. Ask them to support the Broadcast Freedom and Independence Act. Ask them where they stand on the Nexstar-TEGNA merger. Ask them whether they believe the FCC should be used as a political weapon against broadcasters.

Write to the FCC. The public has a legal right to be heard in broadcast license proceedings. That right exists precisely for moments like this one. Use it.

Pay attention to your local station. Know who owns it. Know whether it’s still covering local news or running centralized content from a national headquarters.

Know whether it’s still there.

Democracy rarely requires a single dramatic moment to fall apart.

It requires enough quiet, unchallenged moments for the erosion to become permanent.

This is one of those moments.

And unlike a lot of what’s happening right now — this one has a clear fix.

Don’t let them take the public airwaves without a fight.

Scott Cinnamon is a broadcast communications attorney with 25 years of experience representing radio and television stations nationwide. He is a member of the Federal Communications Bar Association.

Sources

The Verge: “ABC accuses FCC of chilling The View’s First Amendment rights” — https://www.theverge.com/policy/927002/abc-disney-fcc-first-amendment-the-view

NPR: “Disney-owned ABC claims the FCC violated its First Amendment rights over ‘The View’” — https://www.npr.org/2026/05/09/nx-s1-5816334/disney-owned-abc-claims-the-fcc-violated-its-first-amendment-rights-over-the-view

NBC News: “FCC directs Disney-owned TV stations to file early license renewals” — https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/fcc-direct-disney-owned-tv-stations-file-early-license-renewals-source-rcna342507

Deadline: “Nexstar Closes Tegna Merger Following FCC And DOJ Approval” — https://deadline.com/2026/03/fcc-approves-nexstar-tegna-merger-1236760998/

Sen. Markey: “Markey, Schumer, Cantwell, Luján Demand FCC Stop First Amendment Attacks on Disney, ABC” — https://www.markey.senate.gov/news/press-releases/markey-schumer-cantwell-lujan-demand-fcc-stop-first-amendment-attacks-on-disney-abc

Freedom of the Press Foundation: “Finally: ABC is fighting back against FCC censorship” — https://freedom.press/issues/fpf-commends-abc-for-fighting-back-against-fcc-censorship/

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