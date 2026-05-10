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Melissa Redman's avatar
Melissa Redman
May 10

Stupid bullshit like this is why I don't listen to the radio or watch network tv anymore.I once lived in a place in the Virginia mountains long before cable and satellite TV,where outdoor anrennas could pick up one or two channels and bad weather made it worse,so I gave up on TV for several years and still don't watch much if at all.

And now these whiny thin skinned crybabies want to control who says what about them and their crappy policies and TBH everyone should just tell all of it to go away.Turn off the damned TV and go do something else,and tell the politicized media to go fuck itself.

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
May 11

Wow, wow, wow. They're trying to create something worse than Pravda. More like "news" coming out of North Korea.

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