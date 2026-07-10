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Yesterday morning, Minnesota’s paper of record explained how the Medicaid fraud crisis is shaping the election. We compared that reporting with the legislative history, federal testimony, audits, and primary-source record, and found a very different story about how the crisis was built, how it was framed, and why it became conventional wisdom.

Minnesota’s Medicaid fraud crisis has become one of the defining political issues of the 2026 election, shaping debates over Governor Tim Walz, state oversight, Housing Stabilization Services, autism Medicaid fraud, and government accountability. Yesterday, two very different investigations into that crisis were published within hours of each other.

One appeared in the Star Tribune under the headline “Fraud shadows Minnesota Democrats as they head toward midterm elections.” The other is ours: “A Manufactured Crisis: Minnesota Medicaid Fraud, an Unprecedented ICE Crackdown, and a National Medicaid Rollback” published yesterday, a comprehensive follow-up to The Architects of Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud Are Now Its Loudest Accusers, released a month earlier.

Together, our two pieces examine the legislative history, oversight decisions, federal actions, and primary-source record behind Minnesota’s Medicaid fraud investigations. Every factual claim is linked to original documents through our companion research archive at mnfraudfacts.com, allowing readers to verify the evidence for themselves.

One story is about how the fraud is landing at the doors. The other is about whether the story being told at those doors is true. The distance between them is the whole point.

The Star Tribune’s piece, by Ryan Faircloth, is a competent horse-race dispatch. It follows DFL candidates knocking on doors in the northeast suburbs and finding that voters, even while riding a national wave of anti-Trump feeling, still want to talk about fraud.

It notes that what were once seen as isolated cases have hardened, in the public mind, into evidence of a broad oversight failure by Governor Tim Walz’s administration. It reports that Walz abandoned his re-election bid, that his approval sits at the lowest point of his tenure, and that Republicans are running on the claim that Democrats abdicated their duty to check the administration.

As political reporting, it is accurate. The anxiety on the doorstep is real. The fraud is real. The state was, in important ways, too slow, and Democrats own that.

Here is the difference between the two accounts, laid side by side.

The Star Tribune calls it “a government fraud crisis during Gov. Tim Walz’s tenure.” The record says the conditions that made that crisis possible were built before Walz took office—by many of the same people now demanding investigations.

As we documented in The Architects of Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud, the two programs at the center of the case were products of the 2017 Legislature. A Republican-controlled majority created Housing Stabilization Services that year and expanded the autism benefit in the same session, with no provider licensing requirements, no mandatory fraud clawbacks, and no dedicated enforcement.

The warning signs came even earlier. A year before, a bipartisan bill to add provider qualifications and background checks to the autism benefit died without ever receiving a hearing in the Republican House. During that same 2017 session, the majority’s health budget proposed cutting 87 Department of Human Services positions, including, as Governor Dayton wrote in his veto message, “staff who are responsible for investigating allegations of fraud and abuse.”

And when a Democratic representative proposed requiring documentation and billing records for the very waiver services now at issue—the paperwork that makes fraud harder to hide—Republicans voted it down as “an additional burden on care providers.”

Grow the program. Shrink the watchdogs. Call the paperwork a burden.

That is the record the phrase “during Walz’s tenure” quietly erases.

The Star Tribune quotes Senator Jim Abeler saying, “nobody is saying the Republicans caused the fraud.” What it doesn’t tell readers is that Abeler helped write the very programs at the center of the case.

In its own reporting, the paper quotes the Anoka Republican saying that “it’s pretty universal that they’re blaming the governor and the administration.” What readers are never told is that Abeler chief-authored the 2017 law expanding Minnesota’s autism benefit and co-authored the 2017 law creating Housing Stabilization Services—the two programs at the heart of today’s fraud investigations.

We are not arguing that Republicans committed the fraud. They didn’t. The fraud was committed by providers who exploited weaknesses in the system, and state agencies were too slow to detect and stop it. We gave Abeler the opportunity to make that case in A Manufactured Crisis, where he argued that the programs reflected the standard safeguards of their time and that the failure was one of administration, not legislation. Readers are free to weigh that argument.

What they cannot weigh is information they were never given: that the person assuring them Republicans are not to blame is also one of the legislators who designed the low-guardrail programs the fraud flowed through.

That context matters. Without it, readers are left with the impression that an outside observer is offering an assessment, when in reality one of the principal architects of the system is explaining why the design wasn’t the problem.

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The Star Tribune presents the fraud as a uniquely Minnesota, uniquely Democratic failure. The broader record tells a different story. Similar failures occurred in other states. Minnesota was treated differently.

Minnesota was hit with a $259 million federal Medicaid deferral. Its governor and attorney general were referred for criminal investigation by the Vice President, and both faced public calls to resign.

There is an irony in that referral the Star Tribune’s framing never surfaces. The attorney general singled out for criminal investigation was, at that very moment, already running one of the most active Medicaid fraud enforcement operations in the country.

According to a press release his office provided to us, Attorney General Keith Ellison’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit had secured more than 340 convictions and recovered more than $90 million since 2019, ranked fifth in the nation in fraud charges the previous year, and—by the federal government’s own inspector general—won the most provider-fraud convictions of any similarly sized state from 2020 to 2022. The crimes were not being ignored. They were already being charged and prosecuted in Minnesota’s own courts.

The state met the federal government on the federal government’s own timeline, too. Minnesota met every deadline it was given, submitting its corrective action plan on time, beginning surprise site visits of autism providers in 2024, and voluntarily terminating the Housing Stabilization Services program itself. When CMS actually measured the state’s Medicaid improper-payment rate, it came in at 2.1 percent—against a 6.1 percent national average. The state chosen for the single harshest federal response had a lower error rate than the national norm, was already prosecuting the fraud in its own courts, and had met every requirement placed in front of it.

Meanwhile, health insurer Centene paid more than $1 billion to settle Medicaid overbilling allegations spanning more than twenty states—many with Republican governors—in cases far larger than anything charged in Minnesota.

None of those states faced a federal funding deferral. None saw their governors referred for criminal investigation. None were met with demands that state leaders resign.

The pattern extends beyond Minnesota. When the federal inspector general audited Medicaid autism programs in Wisconsin, Maine, and Colorado, along with a related waiver program in Indiana, it found the same result in every state: 100 percent of the sampled months contained improper or potentially improper payments. Three of those governors were Democrats. One was a Republican.

Same findings. Same vulnerabilities. Very different response.

Minnesota was the only state that received the full federal crackdown. The complete state-by-state comparison is documented in A Manufactured Crisis.

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The Star Tribune treats “the bust” as proof the programs are rotten. The record shows the bust reached only the portion of the system the state can actually see.

Minnesota can directly examine only about a quarter of its autism program—the traditional fee-for-service side. The other three-quarters runs through private managed-care insurers that oversee their own provider networks and are not subject to the same state fraud audits.

Nor is that unique to Minnesota. On June 25, the Medicaid directors of Minnesota, California, New York, and Ohio testified under oath that their fraud audits do not reach managed care. Three of those states have Democratic governors. One has a Republican governor. The blind spot was the same in all four.

That wasn’t an accident. It was the product of policy choices. The 2017 law that expanded Minnesota’s use of for-profit managed-care organizations also failed to establish a provider licensing floor for agencies billing through those plans. The result is the structure we have today: the state’s largest fraud case could only reach the quarter of the program the state directly oversees, while the much larger managed-care portion was left for the private insurers to police themselves.

You can trace that system—and the legislative decisions that created it—node by node at mnfraudfacts.com.

The Star Tribune reports the fraud numbers as settled fact. The record shows the headline figures are far less settled than readers are led to believe.

The oft-cited $610 million figure that appeared throughout the coverage was not the product of a government audit. It originated in a letter the Minnesota House Republican caucus sent to the U.S. Attorney General, attaching a tally compiled by the conservative advocacy group, the Center of the American Experiment. That same month, the organization hired one of the legislators who helped author the very programs at the center of the controversy.

The much larger figure—roughly $9 billion—that became the basis for the congressional report was not an audited loss either. It was a prosecutor’s projection, a number Governor Walz disputed under oath.

There is another missing piece of context. Much of the autism program’s apparent growth coincides with a 2019 nationwide billing change that shifted reimbursement from thirty-minute units to fifteen-minute units. The same hour of therapy that previously generated two billing units suddenly generated four, even when the amount of care provided did not change.

No report has quantified how much of the increase reflects that billing change rather than fraud. Yet those numbers continue to be presented as though they are settled measures of loss, when the underlying record is considerably more complicated.

The Star Tribune, in its second paragraph, folds Feeding Our Future into the same “cascading fraud” as housing and autism. The record shows those are three separate cases that were later collapsed into a single narrative.

Feeding Our Future involved federal child nutrition funds administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and was investigated and prosecuted years before the current Medicaid cases. Housing Stabilization Services and the autism benefit are Medicaid programs. They involve different funding streams, different agencies, different oversight systems, and different alleged schemes.

Blurring those distinctions is precisely how three unrelated investigations became one overarching “Somali fraud” narrative, even though many of the defendants are U.S. citizens and each case was already under investigation or prosecution on its own.

The Star Tribune did not create that narrative. It inherited it. But by repeating the cases as a single “cascading fraud,” it reinforces the same framing without explaining that these are separate programs, separate investigations, and separate prosecutions.

The Star Tribune mentions “thousands of ICE agents” only as evidence that Trump is “coming after our state.” The record shows that operation was not just political context—it was the culmination of the very fraud narrative the article treats as settled.

Near the end of the piece, the paper notes that Trump has been “deploying thousands of ICE agents over the objections of local officials,” framing it as a political grievance that may benefit Democrats.

What it never tells readers is why that operation happened in the first place.

Operation Metro Surge, the largest immigration enforcement operation in Department of Homeland Security history, was publicly justified using the same Minnesota fraud narrative woven throughout the article. Roughly 3,000 federal agents were concentrated in the Twin Cities. By March, nearly 4,000 people had been arrested—the vast majority Latin American immigrants, about half of them from Ecuador or Mexico. Fewer than 3 percent were Somali, and none were charged in connection with the Medicaid fraud cases.

The operation also turned deadly. Two of the people killed by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge were United States citizens.

The operation appears in the Star Tribune’s story. The reason it happened—and the role the fraud narrative played in justifying it—does not.

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The Star Tribune never mentions what the fraud campaign was used to justify. The broader record places it in a much larger national context.

Over the span of a single year, three developments converged on the same destination: home- and community-based care.

First came the fraud narrative. Then came roughly $911 billion in federal Medicaid cuts signed into law in 2025. Finally, a 2026 Justice Department opinion narrowed the disability-rights protections that have long pushed states to provide services in people’s homes rather than in institutional settings.

We do not argue that these events were coordinated. Where the evidence shows timing and function—but not a smoking gun—we say so. But sequence matters. So does context.

Taken together, those developments tell a story that extends far beyond Minnesota politics or a single polling cycle. It is the broader context in which this fraud narrative operated, and it is entirely absent from the version that landed on readers’ doorsteps.

Step back and the pattern is difficult to ignore.

As we laid out in The Architects of Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud, many of the Republicans who later demanded federal intervention are the same legislators who let the oversight bill die, proposed cutting fraud investigators, dismissed stronger documentation requirements as a burden, opened the program to for-profit managed care, and authored the law creating Housing Stabilization Services.

The Republican senator who ended Minnesota’s forty-four-year nonprofit-only insurance requirement later registered as a paid lobbyist for the for-profit insurers that entered the market because of that change. The conservative advocacy organization that supplied the oft-cited $610 million figure later hired one of the Republican legislators who helped write the programs.

The architects, in short, became the accusers.

The people who built the room without smoke detectors are, today, the loudest voices asking why it caught fire.

None of that appears in a story about how the fraud is hurting Democrats because a horse-race frame does not require it.

We are not pretending to be neutral. We published our investigation yesterday , and this is, plainly, us telling you to read it. We agree with the Star Tribune in as much that the fraud is real. The state was too slow to stop it. The Democratic administrations responsible for overseeing these programs bear responsibility for failing to detect it sooner.

But “the fraud is hurting Democrats” and “the fraud story being told is complete” are two very different claims.

The first does nothing to establish the second.

Our quarrel is not that the Star Tribune covered the politics. Politics is a legitimate beat, and a competitive election is unquestionably newsworthy. Our quarrel is that reporting only the politics of a contested narrative, at the very moment that narrative is hardening into conventional wisdom, becomes its own editorial choice.

The article quotes the Republican attack. It quotes Democratic candidates defending themselves. It never quotes the legislative record, the audit history, or the broader context that would allow readers to judge whether the attack is fair.

One final disclosure, in the spirit of the transparency we are asking of others.

We tried to add this record to the conversation in the Star Tribune’s own comment section and couldn’t. Our first comment included a link to our investigation, which we later learned violated the paper’s community guidelines and we have been banned from further commenting on the site.. That ban by the Star Tribune moderator was our mistake. Monica Healy then posted a second comment from her personal account containing no links—only the substance of the argument. That comment never appeared either.

We don’t know why. Comment systems fail for all kinds of ordinary reasons, and we draw no sweeping conclusion from a moderation queue. We note only the irony: a contested narrative presented as settled, and a documented response that, for whatever reason, never reached the conversation beneath it.

This is how a manufactured crisis becomes conventional wisdom.

Not through one fabricated story, but through a steady accumulation of accurate stories that describe the consequences of a narrative without ever examining how that narrative was constructed. Each story is factually defensible. Each leaves out the same context. And when the omissions point in the same direction often enough, the narrative stops feeling like an argument and starts feeling like reality.

By the time voters encounter it at the ballot box, many no longer realize there was ever another side of the record to examine.

Minnesotans deserve that opportunity.

Read the Star Tribune’s article.

Then read The Architects of Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud Are Now Its Loudest Accusers and A Manufactured Crisis: Minnesota Medicaid Fraud, an Unprecedented ICE Crackdown, and a National Medicaid Rollback.

Follow every citation. Check every primary source. Compare every claim against the underlying record.

Then decide for yourself which story best explains how we got here.

Our reporting, fully sourced: A Manufactured Crisis and The Architects of Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud Are Now Its Loudest Accusers. Check any claim against its primary source at mnfraudfacts.com.

Have you read any of the pieces? We welcome you to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

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