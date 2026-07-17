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L.C. DORBACOPOULOS's avatar
L.C. DORBACOPOULOS
4h

I read the Mueller report. As I recall, a number of Russians were indicted for illegal attempts to influence the 2016 election in favor of DT. And we had successful prosecutions of Manafort and others for having aided foreigners to influence that election. Obstruction of justice by DT was a determined conclusion of that report. But no prosecution recommended because impeachment was the suggested remedy. Am I the only living person who remembers this? The fact that this criminal was allowed to run for a second time in 2020 is a clear indication IMO that the Republican Party is a disloyal and traitorous organization. The fact that he still holds power and that the Congress is supine indicates that there has, in fact, been a slow-rolling coup d’état in the USA and that we are about to experience the inevitable outcome of the long plan.

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Melissa Redman's avatar
Melissa Redman
7h

So funny that all the"proof"points right back at him and his very OWN appointed officials,that Russia did indeed help him(we've been knowing that for 10 damn years,it's common knowledge!)and for every verifiable document that's cited,he either grossly expands the truth or turns it into yet another lie that we can disprove.

The whole fiasco is a big fat ZERO.And one day he'll figure out that he will NEVER overturn an election that already happened years ago.Time machines don't exist and we can't undo the past,no matter how much boohooing is done or how many barefaced lies are invented.The result is the same,HE LOST,BIDEN WON,PLEASE GET OVER IT AND MOVE ON!!

Just STFU and resign already!!

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