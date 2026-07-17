The White House promised explosive evidence. The President’s own documents tell a very different story.

The administration’s declassified files contain genuine intelligence about foreign influence. They do not establish that a single American vote was changed in 2020—and their most consequential document implicates Russia in a campaign to help President Trump.

A note on method: This piece grants every claim the record supports and says so plainly. Where the President stated something true, it is marked true. The argument does not depend on disputing the true parts. It depends on a single distinction the speech never honored — the difference between acquiring information and altering a vote — and on a fact the speech never mentioned: who was in charge in 2020, and what this administration has actually done to election security since. Every factual claim below is linked to its source inline, and all sources are listed at the end.

Yesterday, the White House told the country to brace itself.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt promised the President’s primetime address would be built on revelation. “It will shock you if you have an honest eye listening to the president tonight, and everything he is saying will be backed by facts and by evidence that will be provided this evening,” she said.

Network chyrons echoed the tease the President had been making for days: “really big news.” For nearly an hour from the White House, Donald Trump presented what he described as definitive proof that the 2020 election had been stolen, that China had carried out “the largest compromise of election data in history,” and that a corrupt political establishment had spent six years burying the truth.

By the following morning, the officials who actually administer American elections had reached a much quieter conclusion.

“I have seen zero new facts. I have seen zero evidence backing any of these claims,” said Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes—a man whose job is to know.

The distance between those two claims—a promised bombshell backed by evidence and a morning-after assessment of zero new facts—is the subject of this investigation.

It is not a disagreement over politics or opinion. It is a gap revealed by the President’s own documents, reinforced by the actions of his own administration, and one that grows wider the closer the record is examined.

The case as the White House made it

Begin with the strongest version of the government’s argument, because it deserves to be stated at full strength before it is tested.

The administration did not arrive empty-handed.

It posted four sets of documents to a new “Election Integrity” page at whitehouse.gov: a file on vulnerabilities in electronic voting and ballot-counting systems, a file on China’s acquisition of American voter data, an FBI file on a Michigan voter-registration case, and a Department of Homeland Security review of noncitizens on state voter rolls. A separate tranche, declassified July 3, drew from a National Intelligence Council assessment of foreign influence during the 2020 election.

Some of what these records contain is real.

According to the declassified material, China did obtain or analyze a very large body of publicly available U.S. voter data. A CIA memorandum describes a Chinese policy intended to politically damage President Trump. Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters argued the release strengthened the case for the SAVE Act’s citizenship-verification requirements. Supportive outlets characterized the evening as exposing “shocking vulnerabilities.”

That is the government’s case at its strongest: genuine intelligence, genuine foreign hostility, and a genuine debate over the security of publicly available voter data.

Hold onto that.

Because the problem is not that none of it is true.

The problem is that none of it—not one document in the entire release—closes the distance between a foreign government obtaining information about American voters and a foreign government changing American votes.

In fact, the strongest document the administration released does something else entirely.

Rather than narrowing that gap, it widens it—and in the wrong direction for the man who ordered it declassified.

The room he built

Before any individual claim can be examined, one fact governs the entire speech.

The speech never acknowledges it.

The election Donald Trump spent the evening relitigating took place while Donald Trump was President of the United States.

That is not a rhetorical point. It is an organizational one.

The intelligence community that allegedly buried critical reporting in 2020 was led by Trump’s own appointees:

Richard Grenell , and later John Ratcliffe , served as Directors of National Intelligence, the office responsible for preparing the President’s Daily Brief.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which declared the 2020 election “the most secure in American history,” was led by Christopher Krebs , whom Trump appointed and later fired for making that statement.

The FBI was directed by Christopher Wray , another Trump appointee.

The Treasury Department, responsible for tracking foreign election interference, answered to Secretary Steven Mnuchin .

The Justice Department answered to Attorney General William Barr, who told the Associated Press that investigators had found no fraud on a scale capable of changing the outcome.

That chain of command matters.

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Throughout the speech, President Trump argued that “dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports” were “kept out of the presidential briefing.” He described a “shadow government” that suppressed the truth.

If that allegation is true, it raises an immediate question:

Who was running the government?

Every agency he accused of withholding information ultimately reported through officials he selected. The presidency is not built with a parallel chain of command that allows an unelected faction to quietly seize control of the intelligence community for an entire election year while leaving the elected president unaware.

The documents released alongside the speech do not establish that any such transfer of authority occurred.

That creates the central contradiction in the President’s argument. If there truly was a coordinated cover-up inside the executive branch in 2020, it would necessarily implicate the administration that was in office—his own.

Representative Jim McGovern distilled the paradox into a single sentence: the President was asking Americans to believe that his political opponents “rigged it while he was president in 2020.”

Keep that contradiction in view. Every claim that follows depends on it.

The document that names the wrong country

The most quoted moment of the evening was not something President Trump said. It was something reporters found in the documents he released.

One of the declassified records describes Russian—not Chinese—efforts during “the peak of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign” to spread claims that Joe Biden was “engaged in criminal activity” involving Ukraine and the energy company Burisma. According to the assessment, the objective was to manufacture “a high-profile corruption scandal” that would damage Biden’s campaign and help re-elect President Trump. The document states these narratives were advanced “with US officials” and names two Russian operatives: Andriy Derkach and Konstantin Kilimnik.

Journalists recognized the significance immediately.

Sam Stein, managing editor of The Bulwark, called the release “really incredible,” noting that the documents themselves confirmed “RUSSIA tried to spread claims Biden was engaged in criminal activity vis-à-vis Burisma.” His colleague Will Sommer put the irony more directly: the records showed that China, contrary to Trump’s claims, did not interfere with voting systems, while Russia was the country actually trying to meddle. The Daily Beast and Mediaite reached the same conclusion.

The history makes the reversal even sharper.

Andriy Derkach was not an unknown figure whose role surfaced only when these documents were declassified. On September 10, 2020, President Trump’s own Treasury Department sanctioned Derkach, describing him as “an active Russian agent for over a decade” who had spent the election cycle distributing edited audio recordings and false narratives to influence American politics. Four months later, on January 11, 2021—still under President Trump—Treasury sanctioned seven more individuals and four entities connected to Derkach’s network for the same 2020 operation.

(A note for precision, because the distinction matters: Konstantin Kilimnik, the second individual named in the assessment, was designated a Russian intelligence officer in April 2021 under the Biden administration, not President Trump. The central point, however, rests on Derkach, whom Trump’s own administration publicly identified and sanctioned as a Russian agent, and on the network built around him.)

In other words, the administration’s own centerpiece document identifies a Russian agent that President Trump’s government had already publicly named and sanctioned—for conducting an operation designed to help re-elect President Trump.

There is another layer.

The central allegation the assessment says Russia was promoting—that Biden acted corruptly through Burisma—is the same allegation President Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate during the July 2019 phone call that led to his first impeachment. It was also the narrative Rudy Giuliani spent much of 2020 advancing.

The intelligence record therefore documents a Russian influence campaign built around an allegation that had already become central to President Trump’s own political strategy.

Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg made the broader point after reviewing the release: there was still no evidence any election result had been affected.

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Data, not votes

The heart of the President’s speech was China. The heart of the China argument was a number.

According to President Trump, China obtained 220 million American voter files in “the largest compromise of election data in history,” with data from “18 states” bought, stolen, or hacked beginning in 2020.

Grant the strongest version.

The declassified records do indicate China obtained or analyzed a very large volume of American voter-registration data to conduct, in the documents’ framing, “public opinion analysis” of the 2020 race. That much the documents support.

The problem is in the next three words:

Bought. Stolen. Hacked.

Those terms sound interchangeable. They are not.

In most states, voter-registration records—names, addresses, party affiliation—are public records that anyone, including a foreign government, can legally purchase. “If they bought our voter data, that is public data and they are allowed to buy it,” Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Ann Jacobs told Votebeat. ABC News, after reviewing the records, reported they described efforts to obtain voter data, not to alter it. Election officials in Arizona and Wisconsin likewise confirmed their voting systems had not been breached.

That distinction is not a technicality.

It is the foundation on which the entire China narrative rests.

The same pattern recurs.

President Trump quoted a CIA memorandum stating that Beijing’s “policy was to leverage all domestic and foreign elements opposed to the U.S. president.” He quoted it accurately; the document says almost exactly that and extends the policy back to the 2018 midterms.

But the memorandum describes intent, not outcome.

The intelligence community’s own assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 election—its analysis completed in January 2021, under Trump’s own Director of National Intelligence—concluded with high confidence that China “did not deploy interference efforts and considered but did not deploy influence efforts intended to change the outcome.”

A government can prefer an outcome without trying to change it.

The record supports that Beijing wanted to weaken President Trump. It does not establish that China changed a single vote.

The same distinction applies to the claim that China sought to “influence US business leaders to turn against the president.” The records describe an effort to encourage tariff-hit industries to pressure the White House—a hoped-for lobbying campaign, not a documented success, and certainly not an altered election.

One China claim collapses more completely than the rest.

President Trump asserted that “raw intelligence obtained by the FBI in 2020” showed China attempting to “manufacture illegal ballots for Joe Biden.” That allegation traces to a single 2020 tip from a newly recruited source claiming China was shipping counterfeit driver’s licenses to enable fraudulent mail-in ballots.

The FBI investigated and withdrew the report as “not credible.” The source was never corroborated, and no evidence connected the counterfeit licenses to any actual ballots. Current officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, now dispute that the intelligence was baseless—but disputing an assessment is not the same as producing proof that ballots were manufactured, and none has surfaced.

The President presented, as a bombshell, a lead that his own bureau had already closed.

The machines that aren’t ours

The President warned that America’s voting equipment is “vulnerable and easily compromised,” pointing to a declassified document describing a plot to digitally alter an election.

The document is real. It is also about Venezuela.

As CBS News noted in its fact-check, the system described “is not used in the U.S.”; the reporting concerned an effort to exploit a hypothetical vulnerability in technology tied to Venezuela’s elections for the benefit of Nicolás Maduro’s government. Presented in a speech about the 2020 U.S. election, it establishes nothing about American voting systems.

There is a real discussion to be had about U.S. election technology.

Security researchers have identified theoretical vulnerabilities in certain Dominion systems for years, and CISA reviewed those findings and reported “no evidence these vulnerabilities have been exploited in any elections.”

A vulnerability can exist without ever being exploited.

Pam Smith of Verified Voting described the President’s presentation as “a conflation of different types of technology, the vast majority of which doesn’t actually affect election outcomes”—blurring public-facing election websites with the air-gapped machines that actually tabulate ballots.

And then there is the fact the speech never mentioned.

The overwhelming majority of Americans vote on systems that produce voter-verifiable paper records. Those paper ballots formed the basis for the post-election audits conducted after both the 2020 and 2024 elections in states including Georgia and Pennsylvania.

A theoretical vulnerability is a reason to keep auditing paper.

It is not evidence that an election was stolen.

The cover-up that implicates him

Let’s circle back to the suppression claims, because this is where the structural contradiction carries the greatest weight.

President Trump alleged that “dozens of significant CIA and NSA reports about China’s election targeting were kept out of the presidential briefing.”

The released documents do not clearly support that claim.

Analysts at Just Security, after reviewing the material, noted that at least one relevant June 2020 President’s Daily Brief entry on China was, in fact, included in the briefing channel that reaches the President—undercutting the premise that the intelligence was withheld.

And in 2020, the President’s Daily Brief was prepared under the authority of the Director of National Intelligence—first Richard Grenell, then John Ratcliffe, both Trump appointees.

If intelligence was withheld from the President, the chain of command once again leads back into his own administration.

The “shadow government” claim traces to a single September 2020 text message in which an FBI employee wrote, “I’m basically running a shadow government across the FBI at this point”—an offhand remark lifted from context inside an FBI led by Trump appointee Christopher Wray.

The “burn bags” allegation arrived with no supporting document, no named official, and no investigative finding. The President himself characterized it as “gross incompetence,” not a crime. Burn bags, meanwhile, are the standard method for destroying classified material across administrations.

Finally, the President claimed the government “lied about the security of our election infrastructure.”

CBS News rated the underlying allegations false and unsupported, while federal agencies concluded that no foreign government altered voter registration, ballot casting, or vote tabulation in 2020.

The statement that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history” came from CISA under Christopher Krebs—a Trump appointee whom President Trump later fired for making it.

The documents do not establish that officials knowingly lied.

They establish that the official who publicly defended the election’s integrity was removed for doing so.

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The rolls and the count

Two claims addressed the mechanics of voting.

Both shrink under examination.

President Trump claimed “hundreds of thousands” of noncitizens and dead people remain on active voter rolls, citing a DHS estimate of roughly 278,000 registrations.

That figure was drawn primarily from public voter files in four states—California, Nevada, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania—using a data-matching process that election officials have long warned produces large numbers of false matches.

“We don’t even understand how they calculated those numbers,” Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar said.

Past audits illustrate the problem. In Iowa, an initial estimate of 2,186 suspected noncitizens ultimately fell to 277 confirmed cases, of whom just 35 were found to have voted—out of more than 1.6 million ballots cast.

Those cases should be investigated. But they are not evidence of fraud on a scale capable of changing a presidential election.

The second claim pointed to a California race, decided in early June and not certified until the following month, as evidence of a rigged count.

The timeline is roughly accurate.

The implication is not.

California law allows mail ballots postmarked by Election Day to arrive several days afterward, requires signature verification and voter-cure notices, permits up to 30 days to adjudicate provisional ballots, and mandates a manual audit before certification.

PolitiFact rated the fraud claim “Pants on Fire,” concluding that the pace was entirely consistent with state law.

A long count is what completing every legal step looks like.

The ledger he led with

Before turning to the election, President Trump opened with a victory lap—the economy, the border, crime, and foreign policy. It deserves the same scrutiny, because the pattern is identical.

Some of it is true.

Inflation did post its largest monthly decline in more than six years: the Consumer Price Index fell 0.4 percent in June 2026, the steepest one-month drop since April 2020, though driven primarily by falling energy prices.

Violent crime is also declining; in its year-end 2025 analysis of major cities, the Council on Criminal Justice reported homicides down 21 percent, with eleven of thirteen offense categories falling as well.

Border encounters are at or near historic lows.

Following the January 2026 U.S. intervention, Venezuela resumed cooperation on oil exports.

And the auto-loan interest deduction he cited does require final assembly in the United States.

Grant all of it. Then watch what happens next: the same speech repeatedly rounds every soft number up.

The stock market was “at its highest point of all time”—yet the S&P 500 actually reached its record on June 2 and was below that level by mid-July.

Drug prices are “coming down by 70, 80, and 90 percent”—but those figures are targets contained in a future-rulemaking executive order, not reductions consumers are currently paying; PolitiFact rated the “almost immediately” version of that claim Mostly False.

“No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security” became temporary, capped deductions through 2028, not the elimination of those taxes.

“Every child in America now has access to a tax-free investment account” overlooks that Trump Accounts are limited to children with Social Security numbers and are tax-deferred, not tax-free.

The pattern continues.

“Zero illegal aliens admitted” refers to zero interior releases—not zero border encounters, which continued.

The oft-repeated figure of “11,888 murderers” comes from a September 2024 ICE accounting of noncitizens with homicide convictions on the agency’s non-detained docket—roughly 13,099 individuals accumulated over four decades , many of whom were already incarcerated.

The claim of the “lowest murder rate since 1900” extends beyond the reliable historical record, which generally begins around 1960.

And describing the United States as “winning big in Iran” characterizes what, as of mid-July, remained an active and unresolved conflict.

None of these exaggerations is load-bearing on its own. Together, they establish a habit: begin with a real fact, then reach beyond what the evidence can support. It is exactly how a genuine report that China purchased publicly available voter data becomes proof of a stolen election.

The documents never make that leap.

Neither should we.

The easiest claim to check

One claim required no intelligence analysis and no interpretation. It could be verified in real time.

President Trump said NBC and ABC “would not cover this speech” because they “know how corrupt our system is.”

NBC and ABC did decline to carry the address live on their primary broadcast networks—an ordinary editorial call for a partisan primetime speech. But both streamed it on their digital news channels and covered it on their websites, as did CBS.

“Would not cover” is contradicted by the coverage itself. And a network’s decision not to preempt its schedule is not the confession of systemic corruption the President described.

In a speech built on the premise that hidden evidence had finally surfaced, one of the easiest claims to check was also among the easiest to puncture.

The tell is in what they cut

There is a simple way to test whether an administration believes its own alarm: watch what it funds.

If the President genuinely believed, as he said, that America’s election infrastructure “falls catastrophically short” and that foreign adversaries “have the capability to compromise” it, the expected response would be to strengthen the country’s election defenses.

His administration has done the opposite—before the speech, and repeatedly.

The federal government’s primary election-security agency is CISA. In March 2025, CISA notified state election officials that it was pausing its election-security work pending review and cutting off funding for the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center—the network that warns states of threats to their voting infrastructure—telling partners it “no longer supports Department priorities.”

It had already withdrawn from county election-security site visits.

Its FY2027 budget proposal goes further, seeking to eliminate CISA’s election-security program entirely, including the advisors who work directly with state and local officials, as part of a roughly $707 million reduction to the agency. (That figure is a proposal. The March 2025 pause and funding cutoff are already in effect.)

The retrenchment extends beyond CISA.

In February 2025, the Justice Department disbanded the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force, the unit created after Russia’s 2016 interference campaign to detect and disrupt the very kind of foreign election meddling the speech describes.

In April 2025, the President ordered the Justice Department to investigate Chris Krebs and revoked his security clearances, targeting—five years later—the official whose agency had certified the 2020 election as secure.

Then, on July 9, 2026, just one week before the speech, the President forced out the remaining members of the Election Assistance Commission—dismissing its two Democratic commissioners as its last Republican resigned under pressure—leaving the bipartisan body that certifies voting equipment and sets voting-system standards without a quorum, unable to issue new guidance just months before the 2026 midterm elections.

The administration has offered an explanation for part of this. It characterized cuts to CISA’s mis- and disinformation work as an effort to end government “censorship.”

That rationale cannot explain the rest.

Cutting off the threat-sharing center that alerts states to attacks on their voting systems is not censorship.

Disbanding the FBI unit dedicated to identifying foreign election interference is not censorship.

Removing the commissioners responsible for certifying voting equipment is not censorship.

Each decision reduced the country’s capacity to detect or respond to the very threat the speech was built around.

And the contradiction extends beyond policy. It reaches the President’s own conduct—and his own history.

He calls mail voting “corrupt as hell” and has pushed to sharply restrict it.

Yet on March 24, 2026, he cast a mail ballot in a Florida special election, just as he had in 2020. Asked why, he answered, in effect: because he was president.

He casts himself as the nation’s guardian of election integrity while, on January 20, 2025, pardoning or commuting the sentences of roughly 1,500 people convicted in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol—an effort to overturn the certified results of a presidential election—including leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

His signature election initiative—the March 2025 executive order imposing a documentary proof-of-citizenship requirement—was later blocked by a federal court, which concluded that authority over federal election rules rests with Congress and the states, not the President.

The deepest contradiction, however, is also the oldest.

This is not the first time Donald Trump has claimed an election was stolen and then failed to substantiate that claim through the institutions of his own government.

His 2017 Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created to investigate his allegation of widespread voter fraud, dissolved in January 2018 without producing evidence to support it.

Following the 2020 election, his campaign and allies lost roughly sixty court cases, including before judges he had appointed.

After winning in 2016, he claimed millions of people had voted illegally, yet no evidence ever emerged to support the allegation.

The 2026 speech is the latest chapter in a pattern that has now spanned a decade.

The assertion comes first. The search for evidence follows.

And again and again, the institutions asked to validate the claim—including many under his own authority—have not.

The pattern

Step back, and the architecture is clear.

In nearly every section, the same sequence repeats: a genuine fact is introduced. Then the context that limits it is stripped away:

China obtained publicly available voter data; therefore, China stole an election.

Evidence of intent becomes evidence of action.

A future pricing target becomes a 90 percent cut.

A capped, temporary deduction becomes an abolished tax.

A theoretical vulnerability becomes a compromised election.

The same pattern appears in the administration’s own record.

The strongest intelligence document released to support the President’s case does not describe China manipulating the election. It describes Russia running an influence campaign to benefit President Trump, built around a Russian agent his own Treasury had already sanctioned.

The document is authentic. Its contents are simply at odds with the conclusion the speech asks the audience to draw. And the conduct is equally at odds with the alarm.

An administration that genuinely believed America’s election infrastructure was under sustained foreign siege would not spend eighteen months dismantling the agencies responsible for defending it.

The gap between what the speech claims and what the government has done is not a matter of interpretation.

It is a matter of record.

What the record cannot show

Here is the sentence the entire evening was meant to earn, and never does: not one document, not one sanction, not one withheld briefing, not one DHS memorandum, and not one FBI lead establishes that a single vote was changed in the 2020 election.

The intelligence community’s conclusion that no foreign actor altered voter registration, ballot casting, or vote tabulation survives the President’s own declassification intact. In several places, it is reinforced by it.

“I have seen zero new facts,” the Arizona secretary of state said the next morning.

The record bears him out. The structural contradiction also remains.

The man alleging that the 2020 election was subverted, and that the truth was buried to protect his opponents, was the Commander in Chief in 2020. Every intelligence agency, every sanctions decision, every presidential briefing, and every investigation flowed through officials he appointed.

If the conspiracy he described existed, it existed inside his own administration. If it did not, the central claim of the speech fails, and there is no third reading in which the story is both true and exculpatory for him.

That leaves the question the documents cannot answer: not whether the 2020 election was stolen—the evidence presented this week does not establish that it was—but why this argument is being made now.

The speech arrived not before the 2020 election, but 3.5 months before the 2026 midterms, alongside a push to restrict mail voting, a purge of the agency that certifies voting machines, and a proposed gutting of the agency that defends them.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called it an effort to “lay the groundwork to rig the 2026 elections.” Whether that interpretation is correct is ultimately a matter of political judgment.

What is not in dispute is the timing, the documentary record, and the administration’s own conduct.

The White House promised a revelation that would “shock” the country.

What it released instead was a collection of authentic documents that repeatedly fail to support the conclusion they were presented to prove—delivered by the one man in America who cannot claim to have stood outside the government he now indicts.

In the space of a single primetime address, the American people did become the victims of a fraud. Just not the one the President described.

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Sources

Transcript, President Trump’s Primetime Address to the Nation, Jul. 16, 2026 — Singju Post: https://singjupost.com/transcript-president-trumps-primetime-address-to-the-nation-jul-16-2026/ White House “Election Integrity” document release — whitehouse.gov: https://www.whitehouse.gov/election-integrity/ Karoline Leavitt / speech preview — NPR: https://www.npr.org/2026/07/16/nx-s1-5896448/trump-election-address “’Zero new facts’: Trump election speech underwhelms election officials” — Votebeat: https://www.votebeat.org/national/2026/07/17/trump-election-speech-china-noncitizen-voters-voting-machine-vunerabilities/ “Fact-checking Trump’s speech on election security” — CBS News: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fact-checking-trump-speech-on-election-security/ “Trump stretches declassified China intelligence into broader 2020 election claims” — Nextgov/FCW: https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2026/07/trump-stretches-declassified-china-intelligence-broader-2020-election-claims/414837/ “Fact-check: Trump’s address on China and the 2020 election” — PolitiFact: https://www.politifact.com/article/2026/jul/16/fact-check-trump-address-china-2020-election/ “An Initial Readout of Trump’s Election-Interference Speech” — Just Security: https://www.justsecurity.org/147633/trump-election-interference-speech/ RNC chair Joe Gruters on the SAVE Act — The National Desk: https://thenationaldesk.com/top-videos/rnc-chair-says-declassified-election-documents-strengthen-push-for-save-act-president-donald-trump-republican-national-committee-joe-gruters-election-security-foreign-interference-white-house-primetime-address Treasury Sanctions Russia-Linked Election Interference Actors (Derkach), Sept. 10, 2020 — U.S. Treasury (SM1118): https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1118 Treasury Takes Further Action Against Russian-linked Actors, Jan. 11, 2021 — U.S. Treasury (SM1232): https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm1232 Treasury designates Kilimnik, April 15, 2021 (Biden administration) — U.S. Treasury (JY0126): https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy0126 Sam Stein, post on X, July 16, 2026: