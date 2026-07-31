Screenshot from YouTube

The other day, I turned on the TV to listen to the news while I was making dinner. I must have inadvertently hit the wrong button on my remote, because somehow Newsmax filled my screen—and y’all know I would never. I stood there for a moment, perplexed that Newsmax had the audacity to appear on my television. Immediately, I was torn between laughter and anger at the ridiculousness playing out on this faux “news” station.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, was yammering about the damage done by Dr. Anthony Fauci. They were replaying footage from 2020 during the worst of the COVID pandemic. I shook my head to get myself out of the time warp I found myself in and changed the channel.

Of course, that was only a precursor to the true madness that unfolded in a Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill yesterday. Led by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), the committee hauled lifelong public servant Anthony Fauci into a hearing to grill him about a pandemic Republicans bungled more than five years ago.

You do remember the early days of COVID, right? The daily press briefings led by the man who suggested we inject ourselves with bleach for a “kind of cleaning.” The if-you-stop-testing-it-will-go-away mentality of the toddler who can’t fathom that science is real and that’s not how viruses work. The cruise ships docked for weeks with sick passengers. The refrigerated trucks parked on New York City streets as morgues overflowed.

Apparently, Republicans were so anxious to distract us from the unbelievably shitty job they’re doing leading the country now that they decided to remind us of the unbelievably shitty job they did leading the country during a pandemic.

And let’s be real: not even scientists claimed to have all the answers. That’s the thing about a new virus: it’s new. There was no precedent for how to treat it, how to prevent it, or how to deal with it. The medical community bore the brunt of it all. As a teacher, I have never worked so hard in my life as when the world shut down and suddenly this elementary music teacher had to go from holding hands with first graders doing a circle dance in my classroom to becoming an expert on forty-two different technology platforms. But what I went through as a teacher struggling to do my best for my students under guidelines I had no control over pales in comparison to what healthcare workers were dealing with.

We know the stories of the nurses who held up phone screens so patients could say goodbye to their loved ones. The nurses whose faces were raw and scabbed from wearing masks for hours on end. The doctors who slept on their front porches so they wouldn’t risk bringing the virus home to their families.

And we cheered for them. New York City had a designated time when residents stood on apartment balconies to bang pots and pans, cheer, and sing the praises of healthcare workers. We knew the risks they faced, and we admired them.

During the pandemic, my mom was living in a senior living center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She had spent all of January and February recovering from a brain bleed she sustained in a fall at the very end of 2019. We almost lost her, but thank goodness for excellent medical care. My mom remembers very little of those first two months of 2020. They were filled with countless hours of speech, physical, and occupational therapy. She finally returned to her apartment on February 29, 2020.

My sister stayed with her during that first week home, when therapists were still able to come into the facility. I visited the second weekend in March. Then the world shut down.

We didn’t see our mom in person for months. We were allowed to visit outside during the summer, masked up and standing far apart. When the weather turned cold, even that ended. We didn’t see her indoors again until February 2021, after vaccines became available. Even then, visits were limited to thirty minutes. She sat on one side of a plexiglass barrier while my husband and I sat on the other. All three of us wore masks.

Dr. Fauci didn’t make those decisions. The director of her senior living facility did. In Sioux Falls. South Dakota—one of the most conservative states in the country.

Dr. Fauci served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 to 2022 and as Chief Medical Advisor to the President from 2021 to 2022. Over more than fifty years in public health, Fauci served under every presidential administration since Reagan. His work on PEPFAR, the landmark global AIDS relief program, was so extraordinary that Republican President George W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

While Fauci served as an advisor to Trump during the COVID pandemic, he wasn’t responsible for implementing policy. In fact, there was a patchwork of responses across the country. States, cities, school districts, churches, businesses, and senior living facilities all made their own decisions based on the circumstances they faced.

So fast-forward five and a half years. The country is embroiled in a useless war of choice in Iran. The economy is balanced on a knife’s edge. Gas shortages are looming. Trump’s approval numbers are in the basement. Republicans have hitched their wagon to Trump, and now the wheels are falling off. They’re desperate to distract and deflect.

Introduce policies to help Americans? Investigate the Epstein files? End the war?

Nah.

Let’s go after an 85-year-old career public servant who has spent his life serving the American people.

While I dash off a bit of snark, my fellow Politics Chicks partner was a bit more eloquent. I quote Christy here:

“Dr. Anthony Fauci was granted a preemptive pardon by President Joe Biden. This hearing was a perjury trap. The goal was never to uncover some great unknown truth about COVID. It was to create a pretext for Donald Trump to exact revenge against a man who refused to bend science to serve his political interests. Fauci’s real offense, in their eyes, was contradicting Trump in public and refusing to validate his dangerous lies during a national emergency.

This is not oversight. It is political theater and retribution repackaged as accountability, and the pardon is precisely what prevents Trump and his allies from weaponizing the justice system against someone they have spent years turning into a political target. All in yet another pathetic attempt to deflect from Trump’s gross mismanagement of the pandemic and the devastating consequences.”

While Republicans may have been aiming for a gotcha moment by bringing in Dr. Fauci, mostly what they succeeded in doing was reminding us just how badly the pandemic was mishandled under Trump’s leadership. Like every public health expert around the globe, Dr. Fauci was following the best evidence available to protect people. That’s what experts do. They spend decades studying, researching, testing, and learning so the rest of us don’t have to.

Injecting bleach and drinking whole milk while wearing jeans in a hot tub? Those aren’t exactly science-expert vibes.

So I’m gonna pass on the ivermectin and keep listening to science.

I mean, if screwworms and diarrhea lettuce haven’t convinced you yet, I’m not sure anything will.

How many people in that hearing are alive — or have loved ones alive — because of Dr. Fauci’s work. I have seen people cite his work with the AIDS epidemic in addition to his work during the COVID pandemic. Feel free to share your stories here.

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