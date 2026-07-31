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Karen H. from Canada's avatar
Karen H. from Canada
1h

Dr. Fauci is respected world wide.

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K B's avatar
K B
44m

I, for one am so thankful I live in Australia and we prevented 100s of thousands of deaths, by listening to Fauci and other experts! We could not believe what we were seeing coming out of trumpsteins mouth, we still can't !!!

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