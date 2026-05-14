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Michael Harmon's avatar
Michael Harmon
6d

Excellent analysis of a paper tiger of an administration facing a behemoth that has evolved over centuries.

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Kathryn's avatar
Kathryn
6d

Last night I was thinking about the power displayed in Beijing yesterday— calm, confident, with the energy almost just an undercurrent. None of that was matched by 47 or the US entourage—‘the hat in hand’ attitude seemed very apparent to me. And I wondered how many Western Hemisphere countries are quietly aligning with China behind the scenes…

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