Image by Author

Donald Trump landed in Beijing this week for what the White House is spinning as a high-stakes summit between equals — two global superpowers sitting down to hash out trade, Taiwan, technology, and the still-smoldering mess that is the Iran war. But let’s be honest about what this actually is: a man who picked a fight he didn’t finish, burned through his credibility with half the planet, and is now flying eleven hours to ask the one country with enough leverage over Tehran to help him out of a hole he dug himself.

That’s not a summit. That’s a confession.

How We Got Here: The War Nobody Asked For

To understand how badly Trump is outmatched in Beijing right now, you have to understand how he got into this in the first place.

Like every other instance of mismanagement under both his administrations, it’s a story of bravado mistaken for strategy.

In the early months of 2026, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been lobbying Trump hard for a joint military strike on Iran. The pressure was relentless, the intelligence selective, and the promise of a quick, clean, decisive campaign apparently irresistible to a man who loves a television moment.

What followed was Operation Epic Fury — a name that sounded like it was produced by the same people who do WWE pay-per-view events — a joint US-Israeli campaign of airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile programs, military production, and senior leadership.

It was dramatic.

It was explosive.

And it was, strategically, roughly as well-conceived as invading Russia in winter.

The warnings were there. His own national security advisers were divided.

Military officials told the president bluntly that thousands of American troops stationed across the Middle East would immediately become targets for Iranian retaliation. Some of his closest political allies warned that this was a direct betrayal of the “America First” doctrine he’d campaigned on — that there was nothing particularly “America First” about picking a war in the Middle East on behalf of a foreign government while American families paid four dollars a gallon for gasoline.

Trump fired the people who pushed back the hardest, reassigned others, and went ahead anyway — apparently convinced that airpower alone would cause the Iranian regime to either collapse or capitulate.

It did neither.

What Iran did instead was seize effective control of the Strait of Hormuz.

And that bears repeating. The Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply flows every single day — is now functionally in Iranian hands.

It is perhaps the single greatest strategic blunder of Trump’s presidency, a gift to Tehran that no amount of subsequent bombing raids can fully undo.

The strike didn’t diminish Iran — it legitimized them.

What was meant to cripple a rogue state instead handed it a seat at the global table.

The ceasefire that limped into effect on April 8th remains fragile, routinely violated, and held together by nothing more substantial than mutual exhaustion.

Iran rejected Trump’s peace proposal as “totally unacceptable.”

Peace talks are stalled.

The war grinds on.

And now Trump is in Beijing, needing Xi Jinping’s help to end it.

Enter the Dragon

Here’s where it gets instructive — and where anyone paying attention should feel something between awe and profound national embarrassment about the contrast on display.

Xi Jinping didn’t need to do anything special to prepare for this moment. He just had to wait.

That’s the thing about China that the West keeps misunderstanding, keeps underestimating, keeps dismissing as passivity when it is actually the most sophisticated form of strategy on the planet.

Don’t fuck with the Chinese when it comes to sizing up an enemy.

There’s a reason their civilization has survived for five thousand years while empires that seemed infinitely more powerful — Rome, the Mongols, the British, the Soviets — rose and collapsed around them.

Sun Tzu wasn’t writing self-help content. He was codifying a way of thinking about power, conflict, and patience that the Chinese ruling class has been practicing and refining ever since:

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

Xi didn’t fight Trump.

He didn’t need to.

He simply observed.

He watched Trump blow up the trans-Atlantic alliance with NATO tariff threats.

He watched Trump start a trade war, then partially back down from it, then need Chinese help to manage the fallout.

He watched Trump shred American credibility in the Middle East by launching a war that had no clear exit strategy.

And when Trump finally came to Beijing — hat in hand, desperately needing Beijing’s help to nudge Iran back to the negotiating table — Xi was ready.

This is what five thousand years of civilization actually looks like in practice.

Not ancient monuments and calligraphy.

The discipline to play a game at a timescale that makes American electoral cycles look like a rounding error.

The 100-Year Plan vs. the Four-Year Tantrum

The structural asymmetry here is almost unfair to articulate, but someone has to—s o I’ll give it my best shot.

China operates on a planning horizon that is genuinely incomprehensible to the American political mind. Xi Jinping has spoken openly about the “great changes unseen in a century” that Beijing is navigating — and that framing, that sense of historical destiny operating across decades and generations, is not propaganda for Western consumption.

It is the actual animating logic of Chinese statecraft.

Their Fifteenth Five-Year Plan is currently in motion.

They have explicit strategic goals mapped to 2035 and to 2050.

Their Belt and Road infrastructure investment has been threading economic and political influence through Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East for over a decade.

They are playing Go while Washington plays checkers — and then complains that checkers is the superior game.

Meanwhile, American strategic planning is structurally bounded by two-year congressional cycles and four-year presidential terms.

The institutional memory of the US foreign policy apparatus is constantly being disrupted by elections, purges, and the particular chaos of whoever currently holds the Oval Office. Trump’s second term has already featured the dismissal of national security advisers, the reorganization of the intelligence community, and a war of choice that his own Pentagon officials warned against.

There is no continuity.

There is no patience.

There is only the next news cycle.

China, by contrast, has something even more powerful than a long-term plan. It has social, cultural, and political cohesion that functions as a strategic force multiplier.

The CCP’s control over the national narrative — its ability to align domestic politics, economic policy, and foreign strategy into a single coherent direction — means that Beijing can absorb short-term pain in ways that democratic governments simply cannot.

They took Trump’s tariffs. It hurt.

They waited.

They adapted.

They did not blink.

That’s not authoritarianism as a bug.

In the specific context of great-power competition, it is a feature.

Share

The Leverage Map

So where does this leave us in Beijing right now?

Xi holds the following cards:

Iran. China is one of Iran’s largest oil customers and has maintained diplomatic relations with Tehran throughout the war. If anyone can nudge Iran back to a negotiating table, it’s Beijing. Trump knows this. Xi knows Trump knows this. Every hour that the war continues is another data point that Washington needs Beijing more than Beijing needs Washington.

The Strait of Hormuz. Both sides agreed this week that the Strait must remain open. But the fact that this is even a subject of negotiation tells you everything about how the strategic landscape has shifted. The US and China had to get in a room together to discuss the free flow of global energy because Trump’s military operation failed to secure it. Xi doesn’t have to threaten anything. He just has to sit there.

Taiwan. Xi issued a direct warning this week: mishandle Taiwan, and the entire US-China relationship goes into “great jeopardy.” This is not new rhetoric. But delivering it now, in this context, with Trump already overextended and desperately seeking Chinese help on Iran, is a masterclass in timing. Xi is reminding Trump what the actual stakes are, and what Beijing can make more complicated if Washington pushes too hard on anything else.

Trade. The tariff truce is real but fragile, and China is leveraging its position on agricultural purchases and rare earth access to extract concessions. Trump needs economic wins he can sell domestically. Xi knows exactly what those are and what they’re worth.

Trump holds a weakening hand, a war he can’t end, allies who are increasingly skeptical of American reliability, and a domestic audience that is beginning to ask uncomfortable questions about what exactly the Iran war was for.

Share The Politics Chicks

How This Ends

The cynical answer — and the probably correct one — is that both sides will paper over the worst of their differences, announce enough symbolic wins to satisfy the respective domestic audiences, and kick the hardest questions down the road.

That’s what summits between nuclear powers usually produce, and this one is unlikely to be different.

But the larger trajectory is harder to paper over.

The United States walked into this summit strategically diminished.

Not terminally — America remains an extraordinary concentration of economic, military, and cultural power. But diminished in the ways that matter for the specific game being played right now:

Credibility with allies, clarity of purpose, coherence of strategy, and the simple perception of strength that comes from not having started a war you can’t finish.

China walked into this summit doing what China always does when it’s winning:

Acting like everything is perfectly normal.

Xi welcomed Trump with ceremony and theater, spoke warmly about cooperation and mutual benefit, and proceeded to extract everything he could from a counterpart who needed the meeting more than he did. Sun Tzu wrote:

“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”

Xi Jinping doesn’t need to appear anything.

He gets to be exactly what he is — the leader of a civilization that has been playing this game longer than the United States has existed — while his counterpart tries to spin an overextended war and a lost strait as the backdrop for a triumphant state visit.

This is what strategic patience looks like when it pays off.

And the bill, when it finally comes due in full, will make today’s summit look like the warm-up act.

So — are we watching the beginning of the end of American dominance, or just a bad chapter? Let us know in the comments.

The more you like 👍, comment 💬, and share ↗️ our content, the more the algorithm shows it to others 👀. We really do need your help to grow this community 🎪. So let’s keep shining our lights so we can find each other in the dark 🔦, and remember—we’re stronger together 🤲.

Liking, commenting, and sharing help get this work in front of more eyes—and help build a community of people who still care about facts, accountability, and democracy.

Leave a comment

Share

If you are finding value in our work, please consider subscribing to The Politics Chicks Substack.