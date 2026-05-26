Iconic view of Half Dome from Olmsted Point in Yosemite National Park

Since the start of Trump 2.0, this corrupt administration has been pushing to sell or dispose of between 2 million and 3 million acres of federal public land over the next five years. The affected parcels would primarily come from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Forest Service.

While 2 to 3 million acres are explicitly targeted for sale, the legislative framework makes more than 250 million acres of public lands eligible to be selected for disposal.

If you’ve ever visited a National Park, a forest, prairie, mountain, river, valley, desert, or really any of the over 316 million acres of protected land in the United States, this should outrage you.

By Monica Healy

Last week, I had the great privilege of spending five days in Yosemite National Park.

My husband and I tried to count up all the National Parks we have visited. We tentatively came up with sixteen, which we thought sounded like a lot until we realized there are 63. Clearly, we have some more destinations to add to our travel plans.

Every park we have visited has had its own special magic. Yellowstone National Park is the oldest National Park, established in 1872, and sprawls across the northwest corner of Wyoming and extends into parts of Montana and Idaho. That trip was combined with Grand Teton National Park when our kids were 10, 12, and 13, and those memories will last a lifetime: the five of us sleeping to the sounds of a babbling brook, timing Grand Geyser just right and being even more impressed with it than Old Faithful, marveling at the sheer living power of the Earth, and seeing bear cubs on a hike.

Entering Yosemite, though, was on another level. It bears repeating that pictures don’t do it justice. I had seen all the photos, watched the videos in preparation, soaked up the genius of the art of Ansel Adams. Yet I still gasped as we came through that tunnel to the sweeping view of Yosemite Valley.

Photo from the iconic Tunnel View entrance to Yosemite Valley.

How could this possibly be real? Even after spending days in the park, I felt like I had stepped into an impossibly gorgeous painting.

Our timing was perfect. I knew to plan for spring to see the waterfalls rushing and before the crowds got really intense, with the Memorial Day holiday being the unofficial beginning of the summer rush. But we didn’t know just how perfect it would be: Glacier Point Road had opened just days before we arrived (sometimes it’s closed through June, depending on snow totals for the season), Tioga Road opened two days later, and the cables on Half Dome went up the same day.

During the summer season, metal posts and steel braided cables are installed up the steep granite face of Half Dome to help hikers safely reach the summit. You can hike to the top in the off-season without a permit, but it is recommended that only experienced mountaineers attempt this, and that definitely does not describe us. Once the cables go up, you have to have a permit. Since the cables went up earlier than usual, there were 300 spots available, and we were lucky enough to snag two of them.

My husband and I are 55 and 56 years old respectively, but we are reasonably fit — former marathon runners and avid hikers. Watching videos of the hike was equally exhilarating and intimidating. Unless you camp above Nevada Falls, the hike is at least 15 miles and roughly 5,000 feet of elevation gain. It starts on the iconic Mist Trail, following over 600 steep granite steps where you get pretty soaked next to Vernal Falls — hence the name — before continuing the climb toward Nevada Falls.

Early on in our hike to Half Dome, passing Vernal Falls in Yosemite National Park

After passing the falls, you reach a section they call “the climb.” I mean, it’s all a climb, so I’m not really sure what makes this part different, but whatever. Here you’re walking uphill through pine forests, and the scent is divine. Like Christmas in May on a mountainside. Finally, we reached the Sub-Dome, where rangers checked permits and gave a quick safety talk before sending us on our way.

Nothing prepared us for how challenging this would be. You think “Sub-Dome” and imagine a warm-up. Not so much. It’s almost as steep as the dome itself, but without the cables to hold onto. Not to mention the fact that now you’re at 8,000 feet elevation, you’ve already hiked over 8 miles, your legs are screaming at you, and you’re starting to question your choices in life.

Sitting at the base of Half Dome, watching all these crazy people do exactly what we were planning. OMG.

Once we’d finally trudged our way up the Sub-Dome, we sat on the rocks to catch our breath, congratulate ourselves on the feat we’d already accomplished, and steel our nerves for the task ahead. The final 400-foot ascent of Half Dome is incredibly steep, requiring hikers to climb the granite face using the cable system installed by the park service.

As we sat there eating trail mix, hydrating, and watching climbers begin their ascent, I thought, Oh my god, we’re all crazy. Even from right at the base, climbers looked like ants at the top. Were we really going to do this?

Yes, of course we were. We hadn’t come all that way only to turn around now. So we put on our gloves, took a deep breath, and started up the side of that giant granite dome. While it was no walk in the park — well, technically it was a walk in the park, just a really long, steep, challenging one — the cables actually made the climb feel more manageable than the Sub-Dome because we could use our upper bodies to help pull us upward.

Still, on the steepest sections of the ascent, I was already starting to dread the trip down. How on earth was I going to navigate that descent without freezing or falling? Surely a helicopter would need to come pluck me off the top because there was no way I was getting down that craziness.

My husband took this photo of me on the way up. Usually I’m the queen of photos, but I was too afraid to even attempt to take my phone out of my pocket.

The cables were originally put in place by the Sierra Club in 1919. The current metal cables were reinforced and rebuilt by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1934. I marvel at the fact that humans have been doing this for over 100 years. While most people opt for the cables and the relatively gradual ascent of the dome, climber Alex Honnold famously free soloed the 2,200-foot Regular Northwest Face of Half Dome in 2008 without ropes or safety gear, cementing his legendary status among climbers.

We spent an hour on the top of the dome, chatting with fellow climbers, taking photos for one another, resting, and reveling in our accomplishment. There’s a section they call the Diving Board that juts out over the impossibly beautiful valley, and the photos from there are almost unreal.

Our new friend from Perth, Australia took this photo of us on the “diving board” of Half Dome.

I think we could have stayed up there all day, soaking in the beauty, building snowmen in the remaining snow fields, and simply communing with nature. But we knew how long we still had to go, and the only way back was down.

Down. I took a shaky breath just thinking about it. The gloves went back on and we started down the cables. Thank goodness it doesn’t begin terribly steep. The crazy angles come gradually, and at that point you’re invested. Really, what else are you going to do but keep going? Despite my fears, it was actually easier going down than it was going up.

That did not hold true for the rest of the hike. By the time we reached the granite stairs by Nevada and Vernal Falls — now teeming with tourists — my 55-year-old knees were groaning with every step.

We started our hike at 5:05 a.m. and turned off our watches at 4:55 p.m. We’d made it in under twelve hours. We hugged and high-fived over and over.

We did it. We really did it.

I share all of this not to brag — OK, maybe to brag a little; we’re really freaking proud of ourselves — but to share the wonder of this park. Not just this park, but all of the parks. While not everyone has the ability to hike Half Dome, the vast majority of Americans in the contiguous United States live within a 5–7 hour road trip of a National Park.

These lands represent natural beauty on a scale difficult to comprehend until you stand within it.

In the late 1800s, John Muir came to California and fell in love with the land: the towering redwoods and giant sequoias, the pristine meadows along the Tuolumne River, the Yosemite Valley. His writings and impassioned pleas for preservation were instrumental in the formation of the national park system.

During his eight years as president from 1901 to 1909, Theodore Roosevelt enacted protections for approximately 230 million acres of public land. What a legacy. As the United States grew, so too did the recognition that these spaces needed protection and preservation in the form of national parks, wilderness areas, national forests, preserves, and other designations.

The national parks are the crown jewel of protected lands — set aside for all to enjoy, staffed by rangers knowledgeable in biology, public education, and emergency response. But when the Trump administration deployed Elon Musk to head DOGE, the parks were among the first institutions reached by the henchman’s proverbial chainsaw.

The National Park Service (NPS) has lost approximately 24% of its permanent staff due to a combination of federal hiring freezes, budget cuts, and extensive layoffs. Workforce reductions have significantly impacted park operations, leading to major cutbacks across maintenance, education programs, and visitor services.

While being understaffed during peak visitor season is a story in and of itself — and deserving of outrage — the attacks on climate science could fill volumes. I often say that while I hate that I will spend the latter part of my middle age, my retirement, and my golden years fighting this regime and hopefully helping to pick up the pieces when it has been toppled, I truly hate the vision of this country I see for my children. They will spend the rest of their lives cleaning up the mess currently being made.

Not surprisingly, staffing cuts were only the beginning of the attempt to weaken protections for these lands. Last summer, Senator Mike Lee proposed selling 2 to 3 million acres of protected lands. His rationale? He stated that the federal government owns “640 million acres of land” and that “the vast majority of that land has zero recreational value.”

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum cited the value of federally owned land at $1 to $2 trillion and suggested selling portions of it could help reduce the deficit. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner called federal lands “underutilized” and proposed a task force to identify land suitable for residential development.

Calling these lands ‘underutilized’ or claiming they have ‘zero recreational value’ does a lot of rhetorical heavy lifting. Words matter. Framing matters. These phrases ignore the ecology of the land, the biodiversity native to unspoiled landscapes, the educational value, and the intrinsic value of leaving land untouched and unmarred by human hands whenever possible.

The National Parks employees are not taking this lying down.

A group of seven current and former National Park Service employees hung an upside-down American flag on El Capitan on February 22, 2025. The climbers staged the demonstration to protest the mass termination of 1,000 National Park Service workers and to signal a nation in distress.

The demonstration was timed to coincide with the annual “firefall” event at Horsetail Fall, a period when Yosemite receives a high volume of visitors.

Climbers hang the American flag upside down from the face of El Capitan - a sign of protest and a warning of a country in distress. Image by NBC Bay Area

In May 2025, a group of LGBTQ+ climbers and advocates unfurled a massive 55-by-35-foot transgender pride flag on Yosemite’s El Capitan. The display was up for about two hours. It resulted in the firing of a park ranger/biologist who participated in the event, sparking ongoing civil rights lawsuits.

“Raising this flag in the heart of El Capitan is a celebration of our community standing in solidarity with each other and all targeted groups,” SJ Joslin, a conservationist and a lead organizer of the demonstration, said in a statement. “Trans existence is not up for debate. We are social workers, public servants, parents, and neighbors. Being trans is a natural, beautiful part of human and biological diversity. We can only make progress when we embrace diversity, not erase it.”

Joslin was fired in August of 2025 - they share their story in an excellent article in Outside Magazine.

Perhaps the most well-known group protesting these policies is Alt National Park Service — a grassroots movement dedicated to preserving the mission of national parks during periods of policy uncertainty.

Alt National Park Service is a must-follow on social media, often breaking news before major outlets carry it and sharing opportunities for “good trouble” and ways to push back against the illegal and unethical actions of the fascist regime currently leading our country.

“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.”

― John Muir

There is something innately reverent about being in nature. My sister calls it her church. The place where she feels called to pray more than in any grand cathedral or before any intricately stained glass windows. The steadfastness of trees older than any building in the United States. The brook that tumbles down a mountain while a woodpecker gives a staccato reply to the screech of a red-tailed hawk. The hush that comes over even the most crowded trail when you round a curve to a stunning landscape. There is something profoundly democratic about standing on a trail beside strangers and realizing the view belongs equally to all of you.

And that’s just it. The views, the trees, the mountains — all of it — belong to all of us. Not just the rich. Not just the powerful. All of us.

Long after the politicians are gone, the granite walls of Yosemite will still catch the morning light. The rivers will still carve their way through the valley. The sequoias will still reach skyward. The question is whether we will still have the wisdom — and the democracy — required to protect them.

Do you have a memory from a visit to a National Park to share? Let’s show our readers the greatness of these protected lands. Share in the comments.

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