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James Driscoll
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Thank you for this beautiful account. I know the feeling of Yosemite, since my first visit when I was just old enough to drive and many times since. Please don’t take offense while I nitpick here - Vernal and Nevada are “Fall” (singular). Yosemite Falls in the valley is plural as there are two drops - Upper and Lower).

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