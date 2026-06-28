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Healing isn’t about becoming someone new. It’s about peeling away the expectations, fear, and shame that kept you from becoming who you were all along. Sometimes the greatest transformation isn’t changing your life—it’s finally coming home to yourself.

This morning, I read a Facebook post from someone describing the quiet joy of finally finding themselves.

Not creating themselves.

Not reinventing themselves.

Finding themselves.

There is a profound difference.

I congratulated them on what they called their conversion—not because they had suddenly become someone different, but because I recognized something that so many of us, regardless of our background, eventually discover:

Healing has very little to do with changing who we are. It has everything to do with shedding the burdensome weight of who we were taught to be.

Whether you’re LGBTQ+, recovering from religious trauma, escaping an abusive relationship, leaving behind a career that slowly suffocated you, or simply unlearning decades of people-pleasing, the journey is remarkably similar. We spend years—sometimes decades—trying to earn belonging by becoming a version of ourselves that makes other people comfortable.

The tragedy is that it works. Until it doesn’t.

Eventually, the performance becomes too exhausting to maintain. The mask grows heavier than the face beneath it. And somewhere inside, a quiet voice begins asking a provocative question:

What if there’s nothing wrong with me?

That question changes everything. We are products of our choices, not our circumstances.

Circumstances shape us. They wound us. They teach us. They leave fingerprints on our nervous systems and echoes in our memories.

But they do not get the final vote. Our choices do.

The most important choice we ever make is deciding whether we will continue allowing our past to dictate our future.

Real peace arrives when we realize that control has been the wrong goal all along. We spend so much of our lives trying to control people, outcomes, opinions, politics, relationships, careers, families—even God. We exhaust ourselves trying to bend the world into a shape that finally feels safe.

But peace doesn’t live there. Peace lives in surrender.

Not surrender in the sense of giving up.

Surrender in the sense of laying down the impossible burden of controlling things that were never ours to control:

Other people’s approval.

Their expectations.

Their theology.

Their prejudices.

Their fears.

Their inability to understand us.

Those things have never belonged to us. The only thing that has ever truly belonged to us is the decision to live authentically.

That’s where healing begins.

I’ve long come to believe that our lives are not a series of mistakes. They’re a series of lessons.

Sometimes we have to experience what we don’t want before we can recognize what we do. Sometimes we stay in relationships long after they’ve stopped nourishing us because the familiar feels safer than the unknown. Sometimes we keep trying to fit ourselves into spaces that require us to shrink because we’ve forgotten what it feels like to take up our full shape.

We’re square pegs desperately sanding off our corners so we can fit into round holes. And then one day we discover there was never anything wrong with our corners. We were simply standing in the wrong place.

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That realization is both heartbreaking and liberating.

Heartbreaking because we grieve the years we spent apologizing for who we were. Liberating because we realize those years weren’t wasted. They were education.

I think that’s one of the greatest gifts that comes with age. When we’re younger, we measure life by success or failure. As we grow older, we begin measuring it by wisdom.

The failed relationships taught us boundaries.

The disappointments taught us discernment.

The betrayals taught us who deserved our trust.

The detours taught us where we never wanted to go again.

None of it was meaningless. Even our pain became a teacher.

When I read that Facebook post this morning, what struck me wasn’t just the joy. It was something quieter.

Equanimity.

That beautiful, steady place where life is no longer a battle to be won but an experience to be lived.

Equanimity doesn’t mean life suddenly becomes easy.

It means we stop fighting reality.

We stop demanding that the past be different.

We stop asking why certain things happened.

We stop believing we need everyone else’s permission to become ourselves.

We simply…accept.

Not because we’re settling, but because we’ve finally discovered freedom. I suspect that’s what genuine conversion looks like.

Not changing your identity.

Not abandoning your truth.

Not becoming someone else.

But finally shedding everything that convinced you the truth about yourself was something to fear.

That’s a sacred kind of transformation.

Whether it happens during raw, internal reflection, in a therapist’s office, during a late-night conversation with a trusted friend, or quietly alone while reading words on a screen, the destination is the same.

You come home. And home isn’t a place.

It’s the moment your soul stops arguing with itself. It’s the moment you realize you were never broken. Only buried beneath expectations that were never yours to carry.

Maybe that’s why healing often feels less like building something new and more like uncovering something ancient.

As though the person you’ve been searching for has been patiently waiting beneath the fear all along.

Waiting for you to stop running.

Waiting for you to stop apologizing.

Waiting for you to believe that you are worthy—not because you changed, but because you finally allowed yourself to be seen.

The past wasn’t wasted.

It wasn’t punishment.

It was preparation.

And from that place, healing isn’t merely possible.

It’s inevitable.

What’s one lesson life has taught you that changed the way you see yourself? I’d love to hear your story in the comments.

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