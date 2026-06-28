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Wilson Unmuted's avatar
Wilson Unmuted
3h

This is an expertly articulated piece on the transformations we're constantly experiencing as growing humans. I found it made my soul do that little light up thing it does when I read or hears words that are speaking to my soul.

Brilliant.

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Megan’s Musings's avatar
Megan’s Musings
3h

When my son was diagnosed as autistic, I realized myself and my husband are too.

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