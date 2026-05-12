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Msmellie's avatar
Msmellie
May 12

Great article. So many are unaware or just don’t care. I will amplify this and hope others will too. Thanks for sharing this history. This administration plans do not include protecting women. Period. Full stop.

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Donna White's avatar
Donna White
May 12

The patriarchy must end now. This administration is so twisted. Their arrogance makes me sick. Women need to know the plans, knowledge is power. I’m spreading their “project” intentions for women.

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