Image by Christy Branham

The federal indictments have landed and the autism-program fraud is real. So is the decade of Republican decisions that built the gap it grew in: they shrank the watchdogs, opened the program to for-profit managed care, and left the larger share of the money out of the state’s view. The charges so far reached only the smaller side the state could see.

In May 2026, the federal government came to Minneapolis.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the head of Medicare and Medicaid, stood in the federal courthouse downtown and announced charges against fifteen defendants in a $90 million Medicaid fraud takedown. It included what the Justice Department called the largest autism-program fraud case it has ever charged: roughly $46.6 million stolen from EIDBI, Minnesota’s therapy benefit for children with autism. The U.S. Attorney said it was only the beginning.

The Acting Attorney General, Todd Blanche, had been announced to headline the event and did not come; he remained in Washington that day. Kennedy and Oz did the honors instead.

The investigation Minnesota Republicans spent two years demanding is here. The fraud they pointed to is real. The people charged are the providers who allegedly stole the money, and they should answer for every dollar. The state failed too. The Department of Human Services, under Governor Walz, had the authority since 1997 to chase these kickbacks, the illegal payments used to recruit clients and inflate billing, and was too cautious to use it. The state’s own Legislative Auditor said so, and Democrats own that, full stop.

But the press conference, and the letter that summoned it, left out the legislative architecture that allowed it to happen in the first place. In February 2025, the top Republicans in the Minnesota House wrote to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, blamed the fraud on Walz, his agencies, and legislative Democrats, and asked Washington to investigate the administration’s continuous inaction. A letter to the Attorney General is a choice about who gets named, and the people who signed this one spent the better part of a decade making the watchdogs smaller, the rules thinner, and the money harder to see.

Some of the underlying law was bipartisan. A benefit for kids with autism was never going to be a one-party fight, and it wasn’t. But growing the program and overseeing it are two different jobs, and oversight is the one Republicans held the pen on, session after session. Here is what they did with it.

How the Money Actually Moves

Before the receipts, one piece of plumbing, because the whole story runs through a specific pipeline.

The Legislature builds the frame. It writes the laws that create the Medicaid programs, decides what DHS gets to spend, what oversight tools DHS has, and who is even allowed to run a health plan in Minnesota. Everything downstream lives inside the structure the Legislature builds. This story does not start at DHS. It starts with what the Legislature let DHS do.

DHS administers the program inside that frame, and the money reaches providers down one of two pipelines.

In fee-for-service, the provider bills DHS directly for each service. DHS sees every claim, pays it, and can investigate anything that looks wrong.

In managed care, DHS pays a private insurance company, a managed care organization, a flat monthly fee for each person enrolled with it. The MCO then pays the providers. DHS does not see those claims. Watching those providers is the MCO’s job, not the state’s.

Which pipeline you land in is not a choice. In the Twin Cities metro and most of the state, managed care is mandatory, and DHS assigns new enrollees to one of nine MCOs. Fee-for-service is mostly what is left: rural counties with no MCO coverage, and certain exempt groups. By the auditor’s count, fee-for-service is only about a quarter of EIDBI’s cost. The other three quarters runs through managed care, out of the state’s direct view.

Now the part that matters most. The MCOs themselves are licensed by the state. That has always been true. The providers inside their networks were not. The 2017 law opened those plans to for-profit companies. What no law did was set a licensing floor for the agencies billing through them. No state license. No licensing-level standard. Nothing for the MCO to check against. The company at the gate was told to verify the providers itself, with nothing to verify against.

So when you read that the charged cases described so far are fee-for-service cases, understand what that means. They are the cases DHS could see. The managed-care side of the same providers, the larger share, has not been independently examined.

How the money moves: fee-for-service versus managed care.

The Fix They Let Die

In 2016, a bipartisan bill would have added real guardrails to EIDBI: provider qualifications, background checks and fraud-disqualification standards. It went nowhere. The Legislature was divided that year, a DFL Senate and a Republican House, and no party made the bill a priority. The warning was on the table a full year before the program's costs began to climb, and it was ignored.

The Year They Grew the Program and Shrank the Watchdogs

In 2017, Republicans ran both chambers. They expanded EIDBI, and the expansion passed without a single no vote, 66 to 0 in the Senate and 131 to 0 in the House. Republicans and Democrats voted for it because a bill to expand therapy for autistic children is not a thing you vote against, and the bipartisanship of that one vote is exactly what the letter writers are now attempting to hide behind.

Now look at what the same majority did to the people who were supposed to watch the money. The Senate’s health budget that year, SF 800, was carried by Sen. Michelle Benson. Its cuts to DHS were deep enough that Governor Dayton vetoed the bill and named the damage in his veto letter:

“a cut of $19.7 million and would impact an additional 87 positions, including staff who are responsible for investigating allegations of fraud and abuse, and licensing child care and adult day care facilities.”

Fraud investigators. Child-care licensing staff. The exact people you would need to catch what was coming.

And in the same session, when Rep. Tina Liebling offered an amendment requiring documentation and billing records for Medicaid home and community-based waiver services, the paperwork that makes fraud harder to hide, Republicans voted it down. It “would address fraud and save money,” she said. They called it “an additional burden on care providers.”

Grow the program. Shrink the watchdogs. Call the paperwork a burden. One session, one majority, one set of choices.

The 2017 timeline: growing the program while cutting the oversight.

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The Tool They Left Out

In 2019, DHS had asked the Legislature to spell out its authority to investigate kickbacks. The health and human services omnibus that year was written by Republicans, Senators Benson and Abeler, and that authority was not added. The Auditor would later find DHS already had the power, going back to 1997, and had read its own law too cautiously, so the caution is shared. But the department asked for a clearer tool, and the people holding the pen did not give it one.

Who Was Actually Supposed to Be Watching

Here is the sentence the letter never quotes. It is the Auditor’s:

“DHS is responsible for the enrollment, oversight, and investigation of fee-for-service MA providers; MCOs have a parallel responsibility for their providers.”

Most of the EIDBI money never touched DHS directly. By the Auditor’s own count, fee-for-service was about a quarter of the program’s cost. The rest ran through managed care, and watching those providers was the managed-care companies’ job, not the state’s.

Managed care companies are paid a flat amount per person per month. They carry real risk, and the state can claw back payments later tied to fraud, so they have some reason to watch. But enrollment is revenue and scrutiny is cost, and with no state licensing floor for the agencies billing through them, there was little the company at the gate was even required to check against. So before you accept that this was simply DHS asleep at the wheel, ask who put for-profit companies in charge of the gate, and where she went after she left office.

Who was supposed to be watching: the oversight gap.

The Senator Who Opened the Door, Then Took the Job

For more than forty years, Minnesota required its HMOs to be nonprofit, one of the last states in the country holding that line. In January 2017, Sen. Michelle Benson erased it. She was the Senate chief author of SF 1, and Sections 4 through 9 removed the nonprofit-only requirement and let for-profit corporations hold HMO licenses in Minnesota for the first time. Benson moved adoption of the conference report herself, on January 26. It passed 47 to 19. Dayton signed it as part of a premium deal, so put his name on it too. It became Chapter 2 and took effect immediately.

The alarms were loud enough that the price of Dayton’s signature on the special-session budget that spring was a two-year moratorium on nonprofit HMOs converting to for-profit, written into SF 2. The moratorium did not undo Chapter 2. It slowed one piece of it. That a guardrail was the price of a signature tells you how big the January bill was.

Now let's examine the timeline that follows, because in January 2023, Benson left the Senate. That same month, a new trade association formed, the Health Plan Partnership of Minnesota. The association itself is a nonprofit, but its members are not all nonprofits. Humana and UnitedHealthcare are for-profit, and so is Aetna, which operates here through a joint venture with the nonprofit Allina Health. These are the plans that walked through the door she opened. Benson registered as their lobbyist.

And the group that paid her went to work protecting the structure she built. In an April 2023 letter to legislators, the Health Plan Partnership said it had “concerns with a public option via a MinnesotaCare buy-in,” warning that expanding state-administered coverage would disrupt the health care market and destabilize private enrollment. A public option would have moved enrollees out of the managed care pipeline Benson opened. The group opposed it. In March 2024, when a DFL bill tried to restore the nonprofit-only rule, Benson testified against it.

She wrote the bill that opened Minnesota to for-profit managed care. She was paid by the plans that entered, her registration for the group on file through the end of 2024. Their lobby has worked to keep the structure intact and to block the reforms that would put the state back in charge of watching the money. The Auditor says that structure is where the oversight was supposed to live. And her caucus is telling Washington the fraud is the governor’s fault.

Read that again.

One caution, because her defenders will reach for it. The 2023 letter was signed by the Partnership’s executive director, not by Benson. What the record shows is that Benson was the registered, paid lobbyist for the group while it took those positions.

What the record shows: she opened the door, then registered to lobby for who walked through.

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The Architects Became the Accusers

Here the story stops being about decisions and becomes about the cast of characters. Start with the number. The $610 million figure behind the letter did not come from an audit. It traces to a tally kept by the Center of the American Experiment, a conservative advocacy group, and walked into the Republicans’ own fraud committee by one of its researchers. It is an advocacy figure dressed as a finding. And in February 2025, the same month the letter went to Washington, the Center hired Matt Dean.

Dean was the sole House author of the 2017 special-session bill that created Housing Stabilization Services, and he chaired the House Health and Human Services Finance Committee that produced the omnibus Dayton vetoed for its DHS cuts. The man at the center of these programs went to work for the group whose $610 million number is now being used to demand the investigation.

Then we turn to Michelle Fischbach. In 2017 she was Senate President, and she held the gavel for the votes that matter here: the January vote that opened Minnesota to for-profit HMOs, and the May special-session vote that created Housing Stabilization Services, passed in a single day with no committee hearings. She presided over the Senate that passed those cuts before Dayton’s veto. Today she sits in Congress, on the Ways and Means Committee, and in January 2026 she signed a committee letter demanding the IRS crack down on nonprofit fraud in Minnesota. Her campaign has taken $2,000 this cycle from the political action committee of UnitedHealth Group, one of the for-profit plans Benson was paid to lobby for. No one is alleging a crime in that. It is simply the shape of the thing.

The letter to Bondi was signed by Speaker Lisa Demuth, Majority Leader Harry Niska, and Fraud Committee Chair Kristin Robbins, on February 10, 2025. It names Walz. It does not name the senator who opened the managed-care door, the chairman who authored the programs, the president who gaveled them through, or the advocacy shop that supplied both the number and the job.

The architects became the accusers.

What They’re Hoping We Don’t See

Stripped down, the fraud is real, now charged in a fifteen-defendant federal takedown. The Walz administration was too slow to stop it. Both are true, and the second one is the Democrats’ to own.

But the point being overlooked is that the people who summoned the federal cavalry are the ones who:

• Let the oversight bill die • Proposed cutting the investigators • Called anti-fraud rules a burden • Left the requested tool out of their own bill • Opened the program to for-profit managed care, then gaveled it through • Authored the 2017 bill that created Housing Stabilization Services • Supplied the $610 million number from a private advocacy shop that then put one of them on its payroll

No one here is clean. The fraud is real, it is charged, and the providers who allegedly stole the money will answer for it.

But it is worth understanding what those charges actually reached: the fee-for-service cases, the part DHS could see. The managed-care side, the larger share, the one Republicans opened to for-profit companies with no licensing floor for the agencies billing through it, has not been examined at all.

And the side that laid the legislative foundation the fraud was built on is the same side standing at the microphone now, demanding the search and taking the bow.

So pay attention to what they are not saying. They are not asking what happened. The record they left behind already answers it.

They want the story to begin in 2025. It started in 2016. With them.

The playbook: terms used to make this story disappear.

Renee Herskovitz is a Minnesota-based citizen researcher who has spent more than two years tracing the legislative decisions behind Minnesota’s Medicaid fraud crisis through government documents, legislative journals, and federal disclosure records.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Sources

OLA Special Review, “DHS Investigations of Alleged Kickbacks in the EIDBI Program,” March 2026 (authority since 1997; 1995 rule error; “MCOs have a parallel responsibility for their providers”; growth $38.1M to $324.9M; fee-for-service about one-quarter of cost). Minnesota managed-care structure (managed care mandatory in most counties, including the Twin Cities metro; DHS contracts with nine MCOs): Minnesota DHS managed-care program materials and the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

SF 2751 (2016), Senate authors Carlson, Lourey, Clausen; House companion HF 3372, Rep. Kathy Lohmer (R). SF 562 / Laws 2017 Ch. 19 (Abeler), 66–0 in Senate and 131–0 in House. SF 800 (Benson), 2017 Senate HHS omnibus, vetoed; Governor Dayton veto letter, Senate Journal, 55th Day, May 15, 2017. House Research Amendment H0945A20-1 (Liebling) and House Session Daily, March 29, 2017 (“additional burden on care providers”). SF 12 (2019 First Special Session), Benson and Abeler.

U.S. Department of Justice, “Minnesota Health Care Fraud Takedown,” May 21, 2026 (15 defendants, over $90 million; described by DOJ as the largest Medicaid autism-fraud case it has charged, roughly $46.6 million from EIDBI), announced at the Minneapolis federal courthouse with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, and FBI officials; U.S. Attorney said more charges are expected. Reporting on the takedown (Star Tribune; MPR News; Minnesota Reformer, May 2026) noted that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche had been announced to attend but remained in Washington, D.C.; Secretary Kennedy and Administrator Oz appeared in his place.

SF 1 / Laws 2017 Ch. 2 (Senate chief author Benson; House Research HF 1 summary: “Sections 4 to 9 remove the nonprofit requirement”; Senate Journal, 9th Day, January 26, 2017, conference report adopted 47–19, Senate President Fischbach presiding; signed by Gov. Dayton). Minnesota nonprofit-only HMO requirement origin: Minnesota Health Maintenance Act of 1973, codified as Minn. Stat. ch. 62D; Minnesota Department of Health HMO Conversion Study, September 2024. SF 2 / Laws 2017 First Special Session Ch. 6, Art. 5, Sec. 11 (two-year conversion moratorium); Senate authors Benson and Abeler, House author Dean.

Health Plan Partnership of Minnesota letter to legislators, April 2023, signed by Executive Director Heidi Holste; members Allina Health, Aetna, Humana, UnitedHealthcare. Minnesota Campaign Finance Board lobbyist registration, Benson for Health Plan Partnership of MN (2024; records temporarily offline per 2026 Minnesota Laws Ch. 101, confirmed by screenshot on file). House Session Daily, March 7, 2024 (Benson testimony against HF 3529).

Fischbach: Senate President, 2017; House Ways and Means Committee; Ways and Means Committee letter to IRS Acting Commissioner Scott Bessent and CEO Frank Bisignano, January 20, 2026; Fischbach press release, January 23, 2026, fischbach.house.gov (letter addresses Feeding Our Future nonprofit fraud, not EIDBI or HSS); FEC, Fischbach for Congress (C00717959), UnitedHealth Group PAC contribution, $2,000 on June 30, 2025 (the $7,000 subtotal on that schedule page covers three unrelated PAC contributions, not UnitedHealth alone).

Dean: sole House author of SF 2; chair, House HHS Finance Committee, 2017; conferee on HF 1; named Health Care Policy Fellow, Center of the American Experiment, February 2025. Center of the American Experiment Minnesota fraud tracker, source of the $610–611 million figure (researcher Bill Glahn). Minnesota House Republican Caucus letter to AG Bondi, February 10, 2025, enclosing “Minnesota Fraud and Waste Case Tracker, 2019–2025.”

All activity described here is legal; no individual is accused of a crime, and no causal link between any contribution and any official act is alleged.

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