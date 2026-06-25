Sen. Tina Smith on Hope, Leadership, The Boundary Waters & the Fight for Our Nation’s Future

🌟 Welcome to Episode #30 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re honored to welcome Senator Tina Smith, who has represented Minnesota in the United States Senate since 2018 after previously serving as Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor.



🎙️ Senator Smith joins us for a wide-ranging conversation about her final year in the Senate, protecting the Boundary Waters, voting rights, mental health advocacy, Operation Metro Surge, civic engagement, and the future of Minnesota.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:



📍 Protecting the Boundary Waters

Why one of America’s most treasured wilderness areas remains at risk and what’s really behind efforts to expand mining near the watershed.



🏠 The Bi-Partisan Housing Bill

Senator Smith explains why she considers affordable housing one of the most urgent issues facing Minnesota and discusses the recently passed housing package she helped negotiate—and why its future is suddenly uncertain despite broad bipartisan support.



🗳️ Voting Rights & The SAVE Act

How proposed voting restrictions could impact millions of Americans, including married women whose names have changed.



🏛️ Operation Metro Surge

The lasting impact on Minnesota communities, accountability, civil liberties, and rebuilding public trust.



🧠 Mental Health Matters

Senator Smith reflects on her advocacy for mental health care, reducing stigma, and helping young people access support.



🌎 Public Service & Legacy

Looking back on more than 70 bills and provisions signed into law, including Juneteenth, climate legislation, and affordable housing initiatives.



✨ What Gives Her Hope

Why organizing, civic engagement, and emerging leaders continue to inspire optimism for the future.



Follow Sen. Smith on her social media and at:



https://www.smith.senate.gov/?utm_source=chatgpt.com





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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica



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Tina Smith, Minnesota Politics, United States Senate, Boundary Waters, Voting Rights, SAVE Act, Operation Metro Surge, Mental Health, Public Service, Democracy, Civic Engagement, Environmental Protection, Copper Mining, Affordable Housing, Climate Legislation, Juneteenth, Minnesota Democrats, Political Podcast, Progressive Politics, The Politics Chicks

