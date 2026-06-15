Ronnie Murchinson-Rivera on Taking on Randy Fine and Fighting for Florida’s Future

🌟 Welcome to Episode #27 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

Today we’re joined by Ronnie Murchinson-Rivera, Democratic candidate for Florida’s 6th Congressional District, who is challenging Randy Fine for a seat in Congress.

With a background spanning EMS, law enforcement, education, and community leadership, Ronnie has spent his career serving others. Now he’s taking that commitment to public service into the political arena, campaigning on affordability, accountability, and the belief that government should work for ordinary people.

🎙️ One of our favorite things to do on The Politics Chicks is introduce candidates to our audience and give them a platform to share who they are, why they’re running, and what they hope to accomplish. This conversation is about service, leadership, and what it means to step forward when you believe your community deserves better.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

📍 From Public Service to Public Office

Ronnie shares his personal journey, from growing up in New York City to building a life in Florida and ultimately deciding to run for Congress.

🚑 Lessons From EMS, Law Enforcement, and Education

We discuss how years spent serving people in crisis shaped Ronnie’s understanding of leadership, government, and the challenges facing working families.

🏛️ Why Challenge Randy Fine?

Ronnie explains why he entered the race, what he sees as the biggest differences between himself and Congressman Randy Fine, and why he believes voters are looking for a new direction.

💵 Affordability and Everyday Life

From rising housing costs and healthcare expenses to insurance premiums and grocery bills, we discuss the economic pressures families are facing and what can be done to help.

🇺🇸 Rebuilding Trust in Politics

How do we bridge political divides? Ronnie shares his thoughts on restoring faith in government, engaging voters who have become discouraged, and finding common ground in a polarized era.

✨ Hope for the Future

Despite the challenges facing our country, Ronnie talks about what gives him hope and why he remains optimistic about the future of Florida and America.

🛑 Final Word

Public service begins with showing up. Ronnie’s campaign is rooted in the belief that leadership should be about helping people, solving problems, and making government work for the communities it serves.

💌 Learn more about Ronnie’s campaign:

www.ron4congress.com

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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica

Ronnie Murchinson-Rivera, Randy Fine, Florida 6th Congressional District, Florida politics, Congressional election 2026, Florida Democrats, Congressional candidate, Political podcast, Politics Chicks Podcast, Affordability, Cost of living, Healthcare costs, Government accountability, Grassroots campaign, Voter education.