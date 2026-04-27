Receipts Not Rage: How One Minnesota Dad Is Holding Tom Emmer Accountable

🌟 Welcome to Episode #20 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



🎙️ Before this podcast, we launched our journey on Substack—where we shared sharp takes on current events, deep dives into policy, and personal reflections on the state of politics. Now, we’re bringing that same energy—and our signature voice—straight to your favorite podcast platform.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

Today we’re joined by Chad Maschke—creator of MN06 Watch, a rapidly growing Substack dedicated to tracking what’s actually happening in Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District using real data and primary sources.

This isn’t spin.

This isn’t partisan noise.

This is receipts.



📍 FROM FRUSTRATION TO ACTION

One dad. No platform. No media background.

Just a growing frustration with not being able to verify what was true—and the decision to do something about it.



🏪 BUILDING ACCOUNTABILITY FROM SCRATCH

Using data, transcripts, and public records, Chad built a system to track votes, rhetoric, and contradictions—proving you don’t need a title to make an impact.



🤝 RECEIPTS OVER RHETORIC

“Receipts, not rage” isn’t just a tagline—it’s a methodology.

No spin. No fluff. Just primary sources that let people draw their own conclusions.



🧭 BREAKING DOWN THE SAVE ACT

What people think it does vs. what it actually does—and how misinformation spreads when no one reads beyond the headline.



🚨 RHETORIC VS. REALITY

From contradictions in messaging to discrepancies between votes and public statements, we dig into how narratives are shaped—and challenged.



✨ SCALING TRUTH

What happens when this model expands beyond one district?

The potential to track accountability across Congress—and give power back to voters.



🛑 FINAL WORD

This conversation is a reminder that you don’t need credentials, connections, or a platform to make a difference—you need curiosity, consistency, and the willingness to ask better questions. Because when everyday people start paying attention and demanding clarity, the entire system shifts. And that’s where real change begins.



📄 Chad’s Substack: www.mn06watch.substack.com

🌐 Chad’s Website: www.mn06watch.com



💌 We would love your input! If you have topics you want us to cover, news to share, or a shout-out to give—please let us know. We’re building this together.

💌 If this conversation moved you, taught you something, or made you think—please like, comment, and share. It helps more than you know and puts our work in front of more eyes.



📱 Find and follow us @thepoliticschicks on Substack, Bluesky, Threads, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok



🧡 Keep shining your light so we can find each other in the dark.

We are always stronger together.

— Christy & Monica 🧡