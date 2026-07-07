The Politics Chicks

The Politics Chicks

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Christina's avatar
Christina
1d

I am struggling to understand how that message does not resonate. It is a good message.

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Stephanie Ollis's avatar
Stephanie Ollis
1d

I love it!! Such a very basic concept that if even half the people in this country would keep top of mind, everyone would benefit. I put my name on our local ballot to be a precinct committee person; first time I’ve ever done anything like that. I will keep this mantra close when/if I am elected.

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