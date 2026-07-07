The Democratic Socialists are making quite a splash right now — quite literally with Zohran Mamdani jumping into the Thomas Jefferson pool in his suit to celebrate the summer opening in New York City. Six months into his term as mayor of the biggest city, the country is marveling at how many of his agenda items Mamdani has been able to check off his list, none more than New Yorkers themselves.

Other Democratic Socialists are making headlines as well: Nithya Raman beating out Spencer Pratt to advance to the Los Angeles mayoral runoff; 29-year-old Melat Kiros won a competitive primary against a 30-year congressional incumbent in Colorado, and D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George's mayoral primary victory has put a democratic socialist on a clear path to lead the nation's capital.

Just days ago, Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the race, leaving Democrats with a stark choice: moderate Haley Stevens or Democratic Socialist Abdul El-Sayed to compete for the seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters.

Online chatter suggests the Democratic Party is fracturing. Moderates clutch their pearls and question how Democrats can win with what they see as an extremist platform. But history shows that the policies being put forth by the Democratic Socialists of America are anything but extreme. In fact, in a recent iteration of her “Letters From an American,” historian Heather Cox Richardson showed how far the Overton Window has shifted. In her June 26 newsletter, Richardson highlighted several excerpts from the 1956 Republican platform that today sound strikingly different from what many Americans associate with modern conservatism:

“[T]he legitimate object of Government is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done but cannot do at all, or cannot so well do, for themselves in their separate and individual capacities. But in all that people can individually do as well for themselves, Government ought not to interfere.”

“Our children and their children, without distinction because of race, creed or color, may know the blessings of our free land.”

The party proclaimed they were “proud of and shall continue our far-reaching and sound advances in matters of basic human needs—expansion of social security—broadened coverage in unemployment insurance—improved housing—and better health protection for all our people. We are determined that our government remain warmly responsive to the urgent social and economic problems of our people.”

“We shall continue vigorously to support the United Nations” and to maintain U.S. military strength “as a deterrent to aggression and as a guardian of the peace…for these objectives only.”

“The Republican Party believes that the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of the people is as important as their economic health,” the platform said. “It will continue to support this conviction with vigorous action.”

If you’re doing a double-take reading those policies, you should. While they were deemed moderate by even Republican standards in 1956, we have shifted so far to the political and social right as a country, that those statements would be seen as far-left by today’s standards.

It isn't that today's Democratic Socialists are introducing radical ideas; they're reviving ideas that were once broadly accepted across the political spectrum. These are tenets that were once central to all people in our country. And no one pushed for these policies and believed in them more than late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone.

When I first wrote the essay below, I wasn't thinking about democratic socialism. I was thinking about Paul Wellstone's simple belief that "we all do better when we all do better." Reading Richardson's comparison of the 1956 Republican platform reminded me just how mainstream that philosophy once was. So rather than write an entirely new article, I realized this older piece says exactly what I want to say today.

The remainder of this article was published on March 12, 2025 — just ten days after I had lost my mom. When I think of what the last 15 months have entailed, it makes my head spin and my heart ache. Reading it now, I'm struck by how much our country has changed—and how much farther we've drifted from the ideals Paul Wellstone talked about.

Monica here. Trying to catch up a bit…

Freshly home after the loss of my beloved mom, I’ve been trying to gather my thoughts on where to focus my writing. The past seven weeks have been overwhelming, and I’m struggling to make sense of how we got here. Mostly, I just don’t understand why some people still don’t get it. How anyone voted for the hate and retribution currently driving our government is baffling to me. But what’s even more appalling is that people are still cheering for it, despite the obvious harm it’s causing.

As a Minnesotan, I’ve been proud of my state’s political leadership. Though it’s my adopted state—I’ve also lived in Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota—after 29 years here, I think I can safely call it home.

I’ll also admit that I haven’t always voted for Democrats. In fact, until 2016, my voting record was fairly evenly split between Democrats and Republicans. As a young mom with three small children, politics wasn’t always top of mind, and I certainly didn’t research candidates the way I do now.

Decades after his death, I’ve come to deeply appreciate the late Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone. In a speech to the Sheet Metal Workers Union in 1999, Wellstone said:

"Whatever happened to the idea…that we all do better when we all do better? When I travel the country, much less travel Minnesota, I'll tell you this: I know what people are focused on. People are focused on: how can I get a decent living so that I can get my children the care that they need and deserve. People are focused on: how can I make sure my children get the best education. People are focused on: how can I make sure that we don't fall between the cracks and get decent health insurance coverage." Minnesota Senator Paul Wellstone: (1944-2002) - Image-public domain

It’s no coincidence that this speech was given to union workers. A core principle of unions is improving conditions for everyone—not just the owners, not just management, not just investors. Everyone. And it’s true, isn’t it? We all do better when we all do better.

We all do better when our basic needs are met—when we have a roof over our heads, food on the table, and don’t have to fear financial ruin if we get sick or injured.

We all do better when we have access to affordable, quality healthcare—keeping us healthy so we can continue contributing to society and helping others in need.

We all do better when we are well-educated—able to think critically, make informed decisions, and distinguish truth from lies.

Historically, Democrats have generally worked toward these goals, though in my opinion they still have plenty of room to improve. (In my opinion, they need to do more, but that’s a post for another day.) Meanwhile, Republicans are actively working against them. The policies they are forcing through—many of them illegally—do nothing but harm people. None of them help anyone. And still, the MAGA cult cheers.

I’ve mentioned before that I tend to be a bit of a Pollyanna—always believing in the best in people, grounded in the idea that humans are fundamentally good. This belief, rooted in humanistic psychology, has been shaken over the last nine years—never more than in the last six months. Despite this major setback (OK, it’s a damn big one), I still believe it.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs tells us that when people’s basic needs are met, they are free to reach for more. Paul Wellstone’s mantra echoes this perfectly.

If you've ever done something unexpectedly kind for someone, you know the feeling you get in return. That warm fuzzy that makes you want to do it all again. It’s the best addiction there is. A simple compliment that makes someone smile—it just feels good. The bigger the act of kindness, the stronger that feel-good glow. So why don’t some people understand that? I’m sure there are psychological or cultural explanations, but honestly, I just don’t get it.

So here’s my homework for you today: help someone do better. In ways big and small.

Say something kind to someone who’s helping you: the cashier at the grocery store, the ticket agent at the airport, your restaurant server, the barista making your coffee. It doesn’t have to be grand—just something nice.

“I love your smile.”

“That’s a great jacket.”

“Thanks for making my day better.”

Offer a kind word to someone who looks like they need it:

The exhausted mom at the library juggling toddlers and a baby.

The man on the bus with slumped shoulders and sad eyes.

The tween sulking in the corner.

Make small gestures:

Hold the door open for someone.

Return an abandoned shopping cart.

Bring in your neighbor’s garbage bin after the wind knocked it over.

If you have the time or means for bigger gestures, do them!

Volunteer. Pick a cause that resonates with you. Love education? Call your local school district and offer to read to a classroom, pay off school lunch fees (which, thankfully, don’t exist in Minnesota because all kids get free lunch—yay!), or donate supplies so teachers don’t have to pay out of pocket. (Can you tell I taught for 30 years?)

Donate. Give money or goods to places that need them—a homeless shelter, a food pantry, a domestic violence shelter, an animal rescue.

Do any of these things. Do all of them. You’ll feel good about it—I know you will. And we all need that right now, because everything feels chaotic and swirly and yucky.

So go. Do the things. Help someone. Make someone smile. Lift someone up.

Because we all do better when we all do better.

What are you seeing in the world today from a political and social perspective? Where do you see yourself in terms of politics: left-leaning, moderate, right-leaning? Where do you see our country on that spectrum? Where should it be?

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