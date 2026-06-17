I originally published this piece in April 2025 after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood before a bank of cameras and said of autistic children:

“These are kids who will never pay taxes. They’ll never hold a job. They’ll never play baseball. They’ll never write a poem. They’ll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted.”

As an autistic woman—and the mother of two autistic children—I knew then that I couldn’t let those words go unanswered.

More than a year later, this essay is making the rounds again. Unfortunately, the assumptions behind those remarks haven’t disappeared. So it feels like the right time to republish it.

For everyone who has ever been told they are broken, less than, or a burden: this piece is for you.

There are some things I wish I could say more politely.

This isn’t one of them.

Fuck you, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fuck you for standing behind a podium and calling people like me broken.

Fuck you for reducing the life I’ve built — the life I earned — to a mistake that needs to be corrected.

Fuck you for pretending that this is about “helping” when we both know what it’s really about: eugenics.

And fuck you most of all for thinking that people like me wouldn’t fight back.

I Am Autistic — And I Am Not Broken

I am a successful adult woman.

I am a wife. I am a mother of three. Two of my children are autistic, and they are thriving.

I have built a life with love, patience and grit.

I never had a problem getting a date, and have been married to the love of my life for nearly 25 years.

I’m a writer, who on occasion dabbles not just in prose, but poetry.

I built a successful business—from the ground up.

I have paid my taxes. And then some.

I’ve run six marathons.

I most certainly can use the toilet by myself, thank you very much.

And, I have stayed up all night with crying babies. I have filled out endless paperwork for therapies and services. I have shown up at every meeting, every IEP, every doctor’s appointment.

I have fought, tooth and nail, for my children to have a world that sees their differences as strengths, not defects.

And I have done it while living in a world that told me I was “too much” or “too little” or “too weird” or “too sensitive.”

A world that told me, over and over again, that I would never be loved, never be chosen, never succeed.

Guess what?

The world was wrong.

And you, RFK Jr., are wrong too.

Autism is not a disease.

Autism is not a tragedy.

Autism is not a problem to be solved.

It is a neurodivergence — a different way of experiencing and interacting with the world.

It is a brain that sees patterns where others see noise. It is empathy so deep it can feel like drowning. It is noticing what others miss. It is fighting harder than anyone should have to, just to be seen.

You think that’s something to eradicate?

You think that’s something that needs a “cure”?

Only a small, frightened man would look at people like me and see an imperfection instead of a miracle.

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What His Press Conference Was Really About

In case you missed it:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stood up in front of the cameras and promised to find the “cure” for autism by September.

His clear (mis)understanding of autism remains cloaked in a mess of pseudo-science and conspiracy theories, throwing around terms like “environmental toxins” and “vaccines” like a drunk throwing punches at a bar fight.

He attributes this to a modern dilemma—linked to vaccines the food supply, and the environment.

Tell me then: how exactly did I miraculously show up on this planet 55 years ago with a touch of the ‘tism?

He acted as if he was brave. Daring to say what others would not.

But make no mistake — it wasn’t bravery.

It was cowardice.

It was the oldest kind of hatred there is: the hatred of the Other. The hatred of anyone who doesn’t fit the narrow mold of what’s deemed “normal” by the powerful.

Let’s call this what it is: eugenics.

Eugenics isn’t always men in white coats with measuring tapes. It’s not always forced sterilizations or gas chambers.

Sometimes eugenics shows up wearing a designer suit, speaking softly into microphones, promising that he’s just trying to “protect the children.”

Sometimes eugenics is a smiling man telling you he just wants a “healthier” world — one where people like me, and people like my children, quietly cease to exist.

He doesn’t have the guts to say it that way.

So I will.

This is about wiping people like us off the face of the earth.

I Am Not Your Tragedy

I’m tired of people like RFK, Jr. — rich, pampered men — standing up and treating my existence like a burden.

Like a mistake that needs correcting.

Like a cautionary tale for “normal” people.

I am not your tragedy.

I am not your political talking point.

I am not your broken toy, waiting for you to fix me.

I am a woman who grew up awkward and bright and lonely and furious.

I am a woman who wrote poetry in notebooks and filled the margins with dreams too big for the small people around me to understand.

I am a woman who fell in love, who stood in front of friends and family and said vows she meant with her whole heart.

I am a woman who labored through blood and tears to bring life into this world — three whole lives, each beautiful and wild and stubborn and worthy.

I am a woman who learned, slowly and painfully, how to build a home out of what others tried to burn down.

And here’s what you refuse to understand:

I did it all with my autism, not in spite of it.

My autism is not my enemy.

It is part of my mind, my spirit, my survival.

It is the reason I can see injustice from a mile away.

It is the reason I can sit for hours, finding the perfect word, the perfect metaphor, the perfect truth.

It is the reason I can love my children ferociously, endlessly, in ways that even the darkest nights cannot extinguish.

You would erase that?

You would erase us?

You should be ashamed.

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The “Problem” You Think You See

What people like RFK call “problems” — delayed speech, stimming, sensory issues, social differences — are not signs of brokenness.

They are signs that a brain is wired differently, experiencing the world with a different set of priorities and challenges.

Yes, autism can come with struggles.

Yes, life can be harder.

Yes, sometimes my body feels like it’s on fire from too much noise, too much light, too much everything.

But hard does not mean bad.

Hard does not mean wrong.

Hard does not mean expendable.

We do not need to be “cured.”

We need a society that is willing to stretch itself beyond the rigid, brittle definitions of normalcy it has clung to like a drowning man clings to a stone.

We need understanding.

We need respect.

We need a world that stops asking us to apologize for existing.

Eugenics Never Disappeared

People like to pretend that eugenics is a relic of the past — some dusty horror we left behind in the 1940s, along with black-and-white footage of marching boots and smoke-filled skies.

But eugenics never disappeared. It just changed clothes.

Today, it’s called “prevention.”

Today, it’s sold as “choice” and “freedom” and “health.”

Today, it’s wrapped up in polite speeches and “medical advances.”

But the goal is the same: fewer people like me.

Fewer people like my children.

A whiter, quieter, narrower world.

And it is always sold to you with a smile.

RFK Jr.’s press conference wasn’t about protecting children.

It was about making a world where certain kinds of children never get a chance to exist.

It was about building a future where diversity — real diversity — is something to be feared, not celebrated.

It was about erasure.

I Am Not Asking for Permission

I am not asking you to see me as fully human.

I am fully human, whether you see it or not.

I am not begging for my children’s right to exist.

They exist.

They matter.

They belong.

And I am not asking you, RFK, Jr. or anyone else, to grant me dignity.

Dignity is not something you give.

Dignity is something I claim — something I own — by right of my very existence.

You can stand behind all the podiums you want.

You can nod to the cameras.

You can dress your cruelty in scientific jargon and polished rhetoric.

But you will not erase us.

You will not silence us.

You will not shame us into disappearing.

You cannot kill what refuses to die.

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I Am Steeled for the Fight

Make no mistake:

This is not an academic debate.

This is a fight for the right to exist.

And my whole life has steeled me for it.

This is a fight for the right of every autistic child — every autistic adult — to live a full, beautiful, messy, complicated life.

A life not defined by the fears or prejudices of men like you.

And I will not be polite about it.

I will not soften my voice to make you more comfortable.

I will not dilute my rage to make it easier to swallow.

My rage is clean.

My rage is holy.

My rage is the same rage that built the life you want to call a tragedy.

My rage is the same rage that will protect my children — and their children — long after your name is forgotten.

You, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are a footnote.

We are the story.

And we are not going anywhere.

This piece was originally published April 18, 2025

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