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Lynda Phoenix's avatar
Lynda Phoenix
4h

I don't see that anyone who swims in sewer water and snorts drugs off of a toilet has any place in conversations regarding health or the lives of anyone else. I feel that Robert (Freddie Kruger)Jr. (Isn't he the essence of a nightmare?) must have a motive that is less than altruistic. His throwing autistic people under the bus must have a pay-off somewhere. You are right to stand up for your rights to exist and thrive as your authentic self. Why are they so set on conformity? Is it because it's easier to control the masses if they're nothing but a horde of boring clones?

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Thomas Nolan's avatar
Thomas Nolan
4h

Thank you for this. As someone has always been “weird” and “different”, and who only late in life realized precisely *why* he’s different, I applaud you.

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