By Monica Healy

t’s Teacher Appreciation Week. I retired at the end of the 2024 school year, so this is my second year not being in the ranks during that time of year when kids with sticky hands bring gifts and treats to the people leading their classrooms. The PTO at my school really was fantastic, and Teacher Appreciation Week was always fun. Treats would abound in the teachers’ lounge each day — donuts, taco bars, theme days that went above and beyond. Families were often kind and generous, with gifts ranging from homemade treats to fresh flowers picked from home gardens to trinkets and gift cards.

But let’s be real: if your profession has an “appreciation week,” it’s because you’re underpaid. And usually under-appreciated.

For the same level of education required, educators rank near the bottom in compensation. My husband works in the corporate world, and the disparity between our incomes was insulting from the very beginning. Now, years later, it’s downright disgusting. I certainly don’t begrudge him — or anyone else — for being well compensated, and I personally benefit from it simply by virtue of being married to him. But it only adds insult to the low pay teachers receive for shaping our future.

Most of my 30-year career was in Minnesota, which ranks fairly high for teacher pay and is certainly a stellar place both to work in education and to raise kids in public schools. But I started in Illinois, moved to Minnesota, stayed home for a few years when my kids were little, and later switched districts. All of those things — no matter your expertise or effectiveness — mean lower pay. Each time you move, you essentially start over. Teachers don’t get raises based on performance; raises are based almost entirely on years of experience. You could be the best teacher in the world, but if you move out of state or even to a different district, you’re likely to be paid similarly to a first-year teacher. Some districts will negotiate, but you’re unlikely to receive full credit for your experience.

So add that all up, and my highest salary was $70,000. I mostly taught elementary music, so I literally had thousands of students over the years. Not to mention the fact that I taught middle school choir for three years, and each of my choirs had between 80 and 120 students. And honestly, one year of middle school teaching is equal to seven regular years. Middle school is like dog years for teachers.

While earning this relatively paltry salary, my evenings were often spent writing lesson plans and researching the next thing that would hook my students into learning. That time and effort paid off. I was good at my job. My students enjoyed coming to class, and many returned years later just to say hello and get a hug.

I loved teaching. Truly. I always said I got to sing, dance, and play my way through the day. The giggles of kindergarteners during a folk dance. The awe of second graders hearing themselves successfully sing harmony for the first time. The joy of kids doing parachute routines to illustrate the form of a song.

But damn, was it hard.

The day-to-day is relentless: teaching up to eleven classes per day, back-to-back, with one class waiting to come in while another lines up to leave. The exhaustion of being “on” nonstop. The behaviors.

I finished my career at a school with an amazing staff and a truly diverse student population that looked like a snapshot of America. That snapshot included the good, the bad, and the ugly. My colorful, happy music room was across from the main office, so when there were major behavior issues, they often ended up in that hallway. Sometimes I was told to lock my classroom door. Other times, I was instructed to evacuate my students to another part of the building. And remember: this was an elementary school. Some of these behaviors came from our littlest learners.

I always said music was the byproduct of what I taught. The primary goal of any teacher is helping students become good, decent human beings. That learning should start at home, of course, but so much of it happens at school: taking turns, sharing, listening, waiting, helping.

So while I’m trying my damndest to compete with screen time, answering parents who want to know why Susie didn’t get the solo, and worrying about other parents who can’t be bothered to attend a concert or conference, I’m taking home a fraction of what people in comparable professions make.

Meanwhile, Trump introduced his proposed 2027 budget. We all know he and others like him have been actively trying to dismantle public education. Installing Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education was a thinly veiled attempt to undermine the Department of Education itself. And even knowing that, seeing $2.3 billion in proposed education cuts was still jarring and infuriating.

But the real kicker? The gut-punch was the proposed $1 billion ballroom.

The fucking ballroom.

The one he claimed would be privately funded by donors. The one he tore down the East Wing for. The one under which he’s building a bunker.

At a time when schools are struggling for resources, teachers are buying supplies out of pocket, and students and educators are navigating overcrowded classrooms, behavioral crises, and burnout, we’re talking about a gilded vanity project.

So hooray, it’s Teacher Appreciation Week. Here’s your donut and your new Flair pens. Don’t forget to grab the bulletproof vest you’ll probably have to pay for yourself, because apparently schools don’t get armored ballrooms.

If you have a child in public school, please take a moment to thank their teachers. It means more than you possibly know. If you are as concerned as I am about the cuts to public education, please call your lawmakers. An educated electorate is essential for preserving our democracy.

Have a story to share about a great teacher? Please share in the comments.

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