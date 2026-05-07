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Jennifer Grant's avatar
Jennifer Grant
May 7

It is nauseating. My stepdad was a kindergarten teacher and my stepsister a middle school teacher. My mother-in-law is a teacher too. Teachers deserve so much more than they receive. Thank you for putting up with our kids and with us parents. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. 🙏🏼

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
May 7

Bravo to the dedicated teachers who do an amazing service for our students while putting up with insultingly low pay, lack of supplies, crumbling infrastructure and parents who are over invested and/or underinvested. Bless you for all that you do. My favorite bumper sticker: “What if schools had all the money they needed and the Air Force had to hold a bake sale to buy a new bomber?” Let trump have a ballroom bake sale give the $1 billion dollars to teachers!!!!

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