Peggy Flanagan | Healthcare, Affordability & Minnesota’s Future

🌟 Welcome to Episode #35 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re joined by Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who is running to succeed Senator Tina Smith in the United States Senate.



🎙️ Peggy joins us to discuss her personal journey from growing up on Medicaid, SNAP, Section 8 housing, and childcare assistance to serving as Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor. We talk about Medicare for All, affordability, campaign finance reform, universal school meals, Native American representation, and why she believes working families deserve a stronger voice in Washington.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE



🏥 Medicare for All

Why Peggy supports universal healthcare, how she believes it would work, and what it could mean for Minnesota families struggling with rising healthcare costs.



💵 Affordability & Growing Up on Public Assistance

Peggy shares how Medicaid, SNAP, Section 8 housing, and childcare assistance helped shape her life—and why those experiences continue to influence her public service.



🍎 Universal School Meals

How Minnesota’s free breakfast and lunch program is helping students succeed while saving families money.



💰 Campaign Finance Reform

Why Peggy refuses corporate PAC money, supports ending Citizens United, and believes elected officials should answer to voters—not special interests.



🪶 Native Representation

What it would mean to become the first Native American woman elected to the U.S. Senate and why authentic representation matters.



🎡 The Minnesota State Fair, Family & Leadership

A fun conversation about Minnesota traditions, supporting Native artists through her signature earrings, balancing public service with motherhood, and staying grounded during a statewide campaign.



👇 Learn More:



🌐 WEBSITE:

https://www.peggyflanagan.com/

💙 ACTBLUE: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/peggy-flanagan-for-senate



FOLLOW/SUPPORT



Substack | Threads | Bluesky | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

@ThePoliticsChicks



🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica











Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Lieutenant Governor, U.S. Senate, Minnesota Senate race, Tina Smith, Medicare for All, Universal Healthcare, Healthcare, Affordability, Campaign Finance Reform, Citizens United, Native American Representation, Indigenous Leadership, Universal School Meals, Public Education, Working Families, Minnesota Politics, Democratic Party, Election 2026, Political Podcast, The Politics Chicks, Women in Politics, Progressive Politics