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On May 17, 2026, thousands gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., for an event called Rededicate 250 — a daylong “Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving” timed to the nation’s 250th birthday.

President Trump appeared via video.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan prayed.

Christian pop star Chris Tomlin performed.

And House Speaker Mike Johnson stood before the crowd and declared:

“Just as we in the beginning dedicated this land to your most holy name, today, here, Lord, in this 250th year of American independence, we hereby rededicate the United States of America as one nation under God.”

The crowd cheered.

The historians winced.

Here’s the thing about rewriting history: the original authors tend to push back.

What Is White Christian Nationalism — and Why Does It Matter?

Let’s call it what it is.

White Christian nationalism is not simply a belief that one’s faith should inform one’s personal values. It is a political ideology — one that holds that the United States was founded as, and must be governed as, a Christian nation, with Christian law, Christian leadership, and Christian culture at the center of American civic life. It is the marriage of religious identity with racial and national identity in a way that renders those categories inseparable: to be a real American, in this worldview, is to be Christian, and — not always explicitly but with remarkable consistency — white.

This is not Christianity. This is Christianity weaponized.

Because here’s what actual Christianity teaches:

Love your neighbor.

Welcome the stranger.

Care for the poor, the sick, the marginalized.

Feed the hungry.

Clothe the naked.

“Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” (Matthew 25:40.)

Jesus of Nazareth did not build a political empire. He washed feet. He ate with tax collectors and sex workers. He told his followers that the greatest commandment above all others was love.

The movement that filled the National Mall on May 17th is not practicing that gospel.

It is practicing power.

And there is a profound difference.

The Founding Fathers Were Not What You’ve Been Told

Several of the most consequential Founding Fathers — Jefferson, Madison, Franklin, Washington, and Monroe among them — were not Christians. They were Deists: men who believed in a creator God but rejected the Bible as divine revelation, dismissed miracles, and had deep contempt for institutional religion.

This is not revisionist history. This is the historical record.

If you’re going to invoke the Founding Fathers as the architects of your Christian nation — if you’re going to stand on the National Mall and “rededicate” America to God in their name — you had better know what those men actually believed.

Not what you were told in Sunday school. Not what a Heritage Foundation pamphlet claims.

What they wrote. In their own words.

Thomas Jefferson — the man who wrote “all men are created equal,” the author of the Declaration of Independence, perhaps the most-cited Founder in American political mythology — literally cut apart a Bible. With scissors. He removed every miracle, every supernatural claim, every reference to the resurrection, and stitched together what remained: a moral philosophy stripped of divinity. He called the result The Life and Morals of Jesus of Nazareth. Jefferson wrote:

“Christianity neither is, nor ever was, a part of the common law.”

And in 1802, in a letter to the Danbury Baptists, he gave us the phrase that has defined American religious liberty ever since:

The “wall of separation between church and state.”

Jefferson was not hedging. He was building a fortress.

And he is not an outlier.

James Madison, who drafted the Constitution and shepherded the Bill of Rights through Congress, was so opposed to the entanglement of religion and government that in 1785 — before a single word of the Constitution had been ratified — he wrote his Memorial and Remonstrance Against Religious Assessments, a 15-point argument against the Commonwealth of Virginia paying teachers of the Christian religion.

His reasoning was not anti-religious. It was protective of both institutions:

“Religion and government will both exist in greater purity the less they are mixed together.”

He also warned:

“The purpose of separation of church and state is to keep forever from these shores the ceaseless strife that has soaked the soil of Europe with blood for centuries.”

Madison had read history. He knew what happened when God and government got into business together.

It wasn’t pretty.

John Adams, the second President of the United States, signed the Treaty of Tripoli in 1797 — a document ratified unanimously by the United States Senate, without a single vote of dissent, without debate, that states explicitly:

“The government of the United States of America is not, in any sense, founded on the Christian religion.”

Not ambiguously. Not metaphorically. Explicitly. Ratified by unanimous consent of the U.S. Senate.

If there is a more official statement of national identity than a ratified international treaty, someone please explain what it is.

Thomas Paine, the pamphleteer whose fiery prose lit the fires of the American Revolution, was even more direct. In The Age of Reason, published in 1794, he wrote:

“It has been the scheme of the Christian church, and of all other invented systems of religion, to hold man in ignorance of the Creator, as it is of Government to hold man in ignorance of his rights. The systems of the one are as false as those of the other, and are calculated for mutual support.”

Paine saw with devastating clarity what happens when church and state become partners: they protect each other at the expense of the people.

Two centuries later, that analysis holds.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the most celebrated intellects in American history, was an avowed Deist who criticized organized religion for valuing “orthodoxy more than virtue.” He believed in reason, in moral improvement, in the human capacity for wisdom — and he was deeply skeptical that any institution claiming divine authority had humanity’s best interests at heart.

These are not fringe thinkers. These are not obscure dissidents.

These are the men whose words, whose ideas, and whose sacrifices built the republic that Rededicate 250 claims to honor. And to a man, they built it to keep religion out of government — not because they hated faith, but because they had read enough history to know what happens when the two merge:

Blood, persecution, and the destruction of liberty for everyone who doesn’t belong to the right sect.

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This Is Not Grassroots Faith. This Is Organized Power.

What happened on the National Mall was not spontaneous worship bubbling up from the faithful. It was the visible, public-facing expression of a decades-long, meticulously organized political project — and the organizations behind it have been refreshingly honest about their goals, if you’re paying attention.

The Heritage Foundation — the powerful conservative think tank behind Project 2025, a nearly 1,000-page blueprint to restructure the federal government around Christian nationalist values — has made its ambitions explicit. Project 2025 would dismantle long-standing church-state protections, redirect taxpayer dollars to religious organizations without oversight, abolish the Department of Education, and fundamentally reshape the executive branch to serve a narrow ideological vision.

Its president, Kevin Roberts, said the quiet part out loud in July 2024, appearing on Real America’s Voice to declare:

“We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Read that again.

The president of the most influential conservative think tank in America — the organization whose policy manual was written for the Trump administration — is describing a revolution. One that remains non-violent only if his political opponents stand down.

That is not the language of faith. That is the language of ultimatum.

That is the language of men who have decided they are entitled to power and are willing to let the implications of that sentence hang in the air.

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA has followed the same arc. Kirk once urged Christians to respect the separation of church and state. Up to his death, he called that foundational constitutional principle “a fabrication.” He embraced dominionism — the theological position that Christians are called by God to bring all of society, all of government, all of culture under Christian authority. In 2021, Kirk formalized this merger by launching TPUSA Faith, and his organization served on the Project 2025 advisory board.

His position remains unambiguous:

“You cannot have liberty if you do not have a Christian population.”

Read that sentence for what it is.

It does not say Christianity enriches liberty. It says liberty depends on Christianity.

That is an exclusionary statement dressed in the vocabulary of freedom — and it is precisely the kind of statement James Madison spent his entire political career arguing against.

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You Don’t Get to Rewrite the Revolution

Here is what is most breathtaking about events like Rededicate 250: the audacity.

The sheer, unblinking audacity of standing on the National Mall — the same ground consecrated by marches for civil rights, for women’s suffrage, for equality and human dignity — and claiming that America’s 250-year story has always been, at its core, a Christian story that must now be reclaimed.

It hasn’t. The Founders knew it hadn’t.

They built an explicitly secular government — not godless, but deliberately, constitutionally neutral on the question of which God, or whether God — precisely because they understood that no single religion could speak for a free people.

That was the radical idea. That was the revolution.

Government that derives its authority not from divine right, not from religious law, not from the blessing of a bishop or a pastor or a televangelist — but from the consent of the governed.

The men being misquoted, misappropriated, and misrepresented at Rededicate 250 — Jefferson, Madison, Adams, Paine, Franklin — were not writing a Christian nation into existence. They were writing religion out of government, permanently, by law, because they had seen what happens when you don’t.

They were not anti-God. They were anti-theocracy.

There is an enormous difference, and conflating them is either ignorance or a lie.

White Christian nationalism doesn’t just misread the Constitution. It misreads the very Christianity it claims to champion. It takes a gospel of radical inclusion and love and turns it into a cudgel of exclusion and political dominance. It takes the Founding Fathers — men who were Deists, freethinkers, skeptics of institutional religion — and casts them as pious Christian soldiers marching to establish God’s kingdom on American soil.

They were not. The record is clear.

The words are there, in their letters, their pamphlets, their legislation, their international treaties. You do not get to put words in the mouths of the men who laid the foundation of this nation just because you believe your religion is the right one.

And if Kevin Roberts’ “bloodless revolution” tells us anything, it’s that the people behind this project know, on some level, that what they are doing is not simply preaching the gospel.

It is seizing power.

Revolutions — even the ones that call themselves holy — are about power.

Madison knew that.

Jefferson knew that.

Paine wrote an entire book about it.

The question is not whether America is a Christian nation.

The Founders already answered that question.

The question is whether the rest of us are paying close enough attention to notice what’s being taken.

Sources

Freedom250.org · PBS NewsHour · Religion News Service · NPR · Rolling Stone · The Hill · NBC News · Encyclopædia Britannica · Americans United for Separation of Church and State · Yale Avalon Project (Treaty of Tripoli, 1797) · Southern Poverty Law Center · Center for American Progress · Media Matters for America

This is a conversation America can no longer afford to sidestep. When a political party systematically fuses government with religion — invoking the very men who built the wall between them — the stakes go beyond partisan disagreement. This is about who we are as a nation, and who we're allowing ourselves to become. We want to hear from you. Where do you stand on the GOP's push to make Christianity the governing framework of American law, and on what played out at Rededicate 250 this weekend in Washington? Let’s get the conversation started in the comments.

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