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Stephanie Ollis's avatar
Stephanie Ollis
2d

In my 45+ years working with the public in banking, mortgage lending and insurance, I saw more often than not that the person speaking the loudest about what a good Christian they were usually was the person most likely to default on a debt or try to cheat the system in one way or another. Good, honest people don’t need to beat their chest; they just do the work.

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Jenn Knoxville's avatar
Jenn Knoxville
2d

THANK YOU SO MUCH for laying this out so thoroughly and so well. I hope everyone who needs to read this finds it!

(restacking 👍)

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