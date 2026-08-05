Photo by Monica Healy from a Singing Resistance event in Minneapolis on February 1, 2026

By Lisa Erbes of Indivisible Twin Cities with intro by Monica Healy of The Politics Chicks

During the month of July, there were approximately 51,000 arrests made by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. While there were certainly notable cases that we saw appear on mainstream media and prompted widespread outrage — Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Texas and Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero in Maine — many of those arrests were made quietly, without fanfare. Without protesting crowds.

Yet each of those 51,000 people matter. Someone’s husband, daughter, aunt, friend. Your neighbor’s housekeeper, the dishwasher at your favorite restaurant, the phlebotomist at your clinic.

Picture someone you know who may be at risk of being detained. Someone you know who has worked hard, contributed to their community, and paid taxes, but lacks documentation. Maybe they are a citizen, but are at risk because of their accent or skin color.

Now imagine them in one of these detention centers. We know conditions in many of these for-profit prisons are deplorably inhumane. Far too many bodies packed into tight spaces, food unfit for human consumption with rocks and maggots, lights that are never turned off, unsafe drinking water, medical neglect. No legal representation. No communication with family or friends.

I met a man recently who had been held at Adelanto ICE Processing Center in California for over a year. Cuts and bruises on his body were still healing. He was doing it the “right way,” going to immigration court check-ins, jumping through every hoop to obtain documentation. ICE arrested him at one of his check-ins and held him. For a year. Even after his release, he’s still not free — he wears an ankle monitor and is unable to work. His family is scrambling just to pay rent and put food on the table.

This man’s time in a concentration camp — let’s be real, that’s what they are — served no other purpose than to make money for the GEO Group, Inc, the private, for-profit prison corporation that contracts with ICE. The more bodies in these camps, the more money goes into the pockets of those who run these corporations.

The government has paid exorbitant prices to acquire facilities for these camps; sometimes as much as five times the estimated value. Many communities have objected so strenuously to these facilities operating in their midst that plans were scrapped.

Now, one of these facilities is coming to Minnesota. An agreement has been reached to open a detention center in Appleton. Even as a long-time Minnesotan, I had to look at a map to remember exactly where Appleton is. The town has fewer than 1,400 residents, roughly 150 miles west of Minneapolis.. CoreCivic plans to reopen a 1,600-bed detention facility that has sat vacant since 2010. In other words, the detention center would hold more people than live in the town itself.

I am appalled by all of these concentration camps operating in my country, but there is something particularly galling about one opening in my home state. Clearly, I’m not the only one upset by this news.

What follows is Lisa Erbes' response, published on Substack. Lisa is the co-director of Indivisible Twin Cities. I'm sharing it with her permission because it explains why so many Minnesotans are alarmed by this development—and what they're asking people to do next.

CoreCivic just released this statement that they have a contract with the Department of Homeland Security to reopen the private prison facility they own in Appleton, Minnesota. Once up and fully operational the camp will house 1,600 immigrant detainees as part of the Trump administration’s cruel attacks on immigrants in the United States, as part of his mass deportation plan. That is more than double the population of Appleton.

Indivisible Twin Cities strongly opposes this agreement. After the siege on our state by out-of-control federal agents who flagrantly ignored the law, it is an insult to our communities to open a for-profit concentration camp in our state. We oppose any concentration camp in Minnesota, or anywhere else.

We choose the term “concentration camp” intentionally. We will not soften the wording of what this facility will be used for because we have watched what has occurred in other camps across the country.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a concentration camp is defined as “a place where large numbers of people, especially political prisoners or members of persecuted minorities, are deliberately imprisoned in a relatively small area with inadequate facilities.”

Reports of physical abuse, lack of adequate medical care, rotten food, unsanitary conditions, and even death, have shown us that companies like CoreCivic and The GEO Group do not have any empathy or concern for the humans in their custody.

DHS has flagrantly ignored any attempt at congressional oversight of these facilities across the country. Congress has the responsibility to provide oversight but members have been turned away at the facilities in their districts and states. We must demand they be allowed to do their jobs.

Per the CoreCivic news release, “ … we expect this facility to generate total annual revenue of approximately $75 million.”

That is $75 million of OUR tax dollars. We will be paying CoreCivic to house human beings for no other crime than the color of their skin and that they came from another country for a better life in the United States.

And as we saw during the occupation of the Twin Cities last winter, ICE will pick up anyone in their path, non-criminals, people who are here legally and even U.S. citizens. The federal agents of DHS/ICE/CBP do not bother with due process. They just want to meet cruel quotas and will grab and lock up anyone they choose. Anyone ICE snatches could wind up in a place like the Prairie Detention Center in Appleton.

Indivisible Twin Cities has been preparing for this news, as have local Appleton activists, non-profits and community organizations. Here are a couple of things you can do now to support their efforts and express your outrage over what is happening in our state:

Please donate to help cover the costs to raise awareness of this camp coming to Minnesota.

Join local activists in Appleton in solidarity every Thursday afternoon at 5:00pm. Get some friends to join you and carpool out to stand with them in opposition. This will be especially important over the next few weeks.

This is a sickening development to be sure. While it may feel that this is a lost cause, each one of us has the power to make our voices heard. While our elected officials may not have much power to stop this, they still need to hear from us! They need to know that we are paying attention. We also need to insist that they use every tool at their disposal to stop or slow this down.

We have created this simple advocacy form so you can contact Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, your U.S. Congressperson and your Minnesota state senator and representative. Please complete this form and send them a message now.

Share this information with everyone in your network. No one deserves to be locked up in a concentration camp.

Thank you to Lisa Erbes and Indivisible Twin Cities. If you have other information regarding opposing this facility, protests, links to resources, please share here.

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