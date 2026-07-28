MN State Rep Andy Smith | Politics Is A Team Sport

🌟 Welcome to Episode #38 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re joined by Minnesota State Representative Andy Smith, a Rochester small-business owner and DFL legislator representing District 25B who has earned a following by making state government accessible through humor, social media, and plainspoken policy explanations.



🎙️ Andy joins us to discuss life inside an evenly divided Minnesota House, the fight for gun-safety legislation following the Annunciation School shooting, the fear driving today’s Republican Party, and why Democrats must focus on building broad coalitions instead of ideological labels. We also discuss Andy’s evolution from a conservative evangelical and Republican voter to a DFL lawmaker, the importance of empathy in politics, and why joy and laughter are essential when doing serious work.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE



🏛️ Inside Minnesota’s Divided Legislature

What serving in a 67–67 Minnesota House looks like, why politics is a team sport, and how the balance of power determines whether lawmakers can deliver for their constituents.



🚨 Gun Safety & Republican Obstruction

The gun-safety package passed by the Minnesota Senate, Speaker Lisa Demuth’s decision to prevent a House hearing or vote, and the nearly 50-hour sit-in staged by DFL lawmakers demanding action.



🤝 Empathy, Evolution & Building Coalitions

How travel, art, relationships, and personal experience changed Andy’s political beliefs—and why Democrats must build coalitions around voters’ lives instead of sorting everyone into centrist and progressive boxes.



📱 Social Media & Accessible Government

Why Andy uses humor and short-form videos to explain complicated policy, how online communication can make government more accessible, and the challenge of governing in an increasingly performative political culture.



✨ Finding Common Ground—and Joy

From door-knocking and conversations with voters to fantasy books, State Fair food, coffee, and a proposed Minnesota version of Hot Ones, Andy explains why human connection and laughter help sustain the work of creating change.



👇 Learn More:



🌐 Andy Smith Campaign:

https://www.andysmithmn.com/





💙 Donate on ActBlue:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/andy-smith-for-house



📱 Follow Andy:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AndySmithMN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andysmithmn/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@andysmithmn

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/andysmithmn.bsky.social



🏛️ Minnesota House Profile:

https://www.house.mn.gov/members/profile/15606



FOLLOW/SUPPORT



Substack | Threads | Bluesky | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

@ThePoliticsChicks

🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica





Andy Smith, MN Rep. Andy Smith, Minnesota politics, Minnesota House of Representatives, District 25B, Rochester, Minnesota DFL, gun-safety legislation, gun violence prevention, Annunciation School shooting, Lisa Demuth, divided government, political coalitions, progressive politics, social media, state government, empathy in politics, door-knocking, political communication, Minnesota elections, The Politics Chicks, political podcast, women in politics, womens political podcast