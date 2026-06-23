Minnesota Senate Candidate Kristy Janigo Talks Service, Community & Solutions

🌟 Welcome to Episode #29 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

Today we’re joined by Kristy Janigo, Maple Grove City Council Member, Army National Guard veteran, veterans advocate, and candidate for the Minnesota Senate. From serving during the post-9/11 era to helping veterans access housing, benefits, and critical support services, Kristy has dedicated her career to public service. In this episode, she shares how her experiences in the military, local government, higher education, and veterans advocacy shaped her approach to leadership and why she believes now is the right time to serve Minnesota in the State Senate.

🎙️ We discuss military service, veteran advocacy, housing affordability, local government, economic challenges facing Minnesota families, bipartisan problem-solving, and what it takes to build stronger communities.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

📍 Growing up in rural North Dakota and the value of community

🎖️ Joining the Army National Guard at 17 and serving during the post-9/11 era

🏠 Helping veterans access housing, disability benefits, and critical services

⚖️ Receiving the Stephen A. Pallagia Justice Partners Award for her work with Veterans Treatment Court participants

🌳 The role local government plays in shaping everyday life

🏙️ Maple Grove’s growth, parks, trails, economic development, and community planning

💰 Housing affordability and the challenges facing Minnesota families

🤝 Building bipartisan coalitions and finding common ground

🗳️ Why Kristy decided to run for the Minnesota Senate

🎧 Listen now and learn why Kristy Janigo believes public service is about listening first, solving problems, and putting people before politics.

🌐 Learn more about Kristy’s campaign:



https://kristyjanigoformn.com

💙 Support Kristy’s campaign:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/twg-kristy

📲 Follow Kristy:

Facebook | Instagram | Threads | BlueSky | LinkedIn

🐥 Follow The Politics Chicks:

@thepoliticschicks

📲 Find us on Substack, Threads, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, BlueSky, and YouTube.

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