Mark Legvold on Farming, Service, Leadership & Running for Minnesota Senate District 58

🌟 Welcome to Episode #29 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

Today we’re joined by Mark Legvold, Democratic candidate for Minnesota Senate District 58. A lifelong farmer, military veteran, educator, firefighter, law enforcement officer, and community leader, Mark has spent decades serving others both in and out of uniform. In this wide-ranging conversation, we discuss Minnesota agriculture, public education, military service, leadership, rural communities, economic challenges facing working families, and why treating people with dignity and respect remains at the center of his campaign. If you’re interested in Minnesota politics, rural issues, public service, or the future of state government, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

🎙️ Before politics, Mark was learning lessons on a family farm in southern Minnesota—lessons about hard work, sacrifice, cooperation, and community. Those experiences shaped a lifetime of service that eventually led him to the military, public education, emergency response, law enforcement, and now a campaign for the Minnesota Senate.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

🌽 Growing Up on a Minnesota Farm

Mark shares stories from his childhood on a family farm, where summers were spent baling hay, caring for cattle, and learning the value of hard work. He explains how farming taught him responsibility, resilience, cooperation, and the importance of helping neighbors when times get tough.

🚜 Farming, Tariffs, and the Challenges Facing Rural Minnesota

We discuss the economic realities facing farmers today, including rising fuel and fertilizer costs, shrinking commodity prices, and the impact international trade policies have had on Minnesota agriculture. Mark explains why rebuilding agricultural markets is critical for rural communities.

🤝 What Rural Communities Can Teach America

Mark talks about growing up in a community where neighbors shared equipment, labor, and responsibility regardless of political differences. He shares why he believes America needs to rediscover the value of cooperation and community.

🎖️ Thirty Years of Military Service

Mark reflects on his three decades of military service, the mentors who shaped him, and the leadership lessons he learned serving alongside people whose lives depended on one another. He also discusses the importance of service, accountability, and building strong teams.

🔥 Firefighting, Law Enforcement, and Public Safety

After serving as a firefighter for much of his military career, Mark transitioned into military law enforcement. We discuss what he learned about leadership, responsibility, and the importance of training, accountability, and thoughtful decision-making when people are entrusted with the use of force.

🏫 Public Education and Supporting Students

As a former teacher and school administrator, Mark shares stories from his years working in public schools. We discuss student hunger, poverty, educational opportunity, and why he strongly supports ensuring every child has access to meals at school.

⚖️ The Five Core Values Driving His Campaign

Mark outlines the five values at the center of his campaign:

• Work Hard

• Act with Integrity

• Serve Others

• Value Learning

• Treat Everyone with Care and Respect

We discuss why these principles have guided his life and why he believes they should guide public service as well.

🏛️ Why He’s Running for the Minnesota Senate

After retiring from military service, Mark felt called to continue serving his community. He explains why he entered politics and why he believes now is the time for experienced, community-focused leaders to step forward.

🌾 Understanding Senate District 58

Mark discusses the unique needs of a district that includes farms, small towns, rural communities, and growing suburban areas. He explains why listening to constituents and building relationships remains one of his highest priorities.

👩 Respecting Women Who Serve

One of the most powerful moments of the conversation centers on Mark’s reaction to the cancellation of an event honoring women who died while serving their country. We discuss military service, respect, honoring sacrifice, and why decency should never be partisan.

💙 Finding Hope in Difficult Times

Despite political division and uncertainty, Mark shares why conversations with everyday Minnesotans continue to give him hope for the future and why he believes most people still want kindness, competence, and government that works.

📍 Learn More About Mark Legvold

🌐 Campaign Website:



https://www.legvold4mnsenate58.com

💙 Support the Campaign:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mark-legvold-for-senate-1

🎧 ABOUT THE POLITICS CHICKS

The Politics Chicks Podcast is hosted by Christy Branham and Monica Healy—two Midwestern moms who refused to stand back and watch democracy die.

Each week we sit down with candidates, advocates, organizers, experts, journalists, and everyday people working to strengthen their communities and protect democratic institutions. We believe politics is personal because policy impacts real people.

If you enjoyed this conversation, please subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with a friend. It helps us continue bringing important voices and stories to a wider audience.

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