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Martha Anderson's avatar
Martha Anderson
7h

Beautifully and generously stated! Thank you for this kind of energy in such troubling times - especially on the day that POTUS is addressing the nation with his tired grievances. Much rather spend my time with you two! Sharing.

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Ms. Jodois's avatar
Ms. Jodois
6h

I so enjoy your take on things.

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