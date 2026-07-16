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Every opportunity we’ve been given has been possible because someone else chose to believe in us, encourage us, or open a door. As The Politics Chicks has grown from two women with keyboards and monitors and microphones into something much bigger, we’ve come to believe that success isn’t measured by the platform we build for ourselves—it’s measured by how many people we’re willing to bring with us. This is our promise to use every opportunity we’ve been given to lift others a little higher.

Every now and then, life has a way of sneaking up on you.

Not with fireworks or some dramatic, movie-worthy moment, but quietly. You look up from the work you’ve been doing every day and suddenly realize that somehow, somewhere along the way, your life has changed.

I had one of those moments recently.

Someone referred to The Politics Chicks for the first time as a media company.

My first instinct was to laugh—not because they were wrong, but because my brain still hasn’t caught up to that reality.

In my mind, we’re still just Monica and me.

Two women sitting behind keyboards and monitors and microphones, trying to understand what was happening in our country and hoping maybe a handful of other people wanted to have those same conversations with us.

That was the dream.

There wasn’t a five-year business plan taped to the wall. There weren’t investors, a marketing team, or some carefully crafted strategy to build an audience. There were simply two women who cared deeply about democracy, believed facts still mattered, and thought there had to be room for conversations rooted in curiosity instead of outrage.

So we began to write. And write. And write some more. For the first 200 days, we published an article nearly every day. And then we decided to try following it up with a podcast.

Looking back now, it’s tempting to connect all the dots and pretend we knew where this road was leading. We didn’t. We were simply willing to take the next step, and then the one after that. Every interview led to another conversation. Every article taught us something new. Every opportunity reminded us how much we still had to learn.

And somewhere along the way, this little platform became something much bigger than either of us ever imagined.

It’s still a little surreal.

Not because of the interviews we’ve had or the people we’ve met. Not because of the audience we’ve built or the opportunities we’ve been given. Those things are incredible, and we’re grateful for every one of them, but they aren’t what leave me speechless.

It’s the trust.

Thousands of people have chosen to spend part of their day reading something we’ve written, listening to a conversation we’ve had, or sharing our work with someone they care about. That’s an extraordinary gift when you really stop to think about it.

People only have so much time.

The fact that anyone chooses to spend some of theirs with us is something I never want to take for granted.

A platform is a privilege

Social media has a funny way of convincing people that a platform belongs to them.

I’ve never believed that.

I don’t think we own this platform any more than a teacher owns a classroom or a librarian owns the books on the shelves. We’re simply the people fortunate enough to be entrusted with it for a while. Every subscriber, every podcast listener, every reader who shares one of our articles or an episode of our podcast is choosing to place a little bit of trust in us.

Trust is earned.

And it’s also borrowed.

Every person who spends an hour reading one of our investigations is giving us something they’ll never get back: their time. Every guest who agrees to sit down with us is trusting us with their story. Every source who answers our phone call is trusting us to tell that story honestly and accurately.

That’s a responsibility.

Not a reward.

The larger this community grows, the more seriously I take that responsibility. I don’t ever want success to make us complacent or entitled. If anything, it’s had the opposite effect. The more people who choose to believe in what we’re building, the more determined I become to make sure we’re worthy of that belief.

That’s why we spend so much time digging through primary documents. That’s why we ask follow-up questions. That’s why we fact-check ourselves. That’s why we’ll gladly spend days—or weeks—working on one story if that’s what it takes to get it right.

Because your trust deserves that kind of effort.

We never set out to become this

People ask us all the time how The Politics Chicks started.

They’re usually expecting some polished origin story. Maybe there was a business strategy. Maybe we saw an opening in the media landscape. Maybe we mapped out where we wanted to be five years from now.

I wish I could tell you it was that sophisticated.

It wasn’t.

We were simply two women who believed that democracy works better when citizens understand the issues in front of them. We were tired of conversations that asked people to choose teams instead of asking them to think. We wanted to create something where curiosity wasn’t seen as weakness, where changing your mind wasn’t viewed as failure, and where evidence mattered more than ideology.

So we started talking.

The funny thing is that we weren’t experts.

We were learners.

And that’s still true today.

People sometimes assume we’ve become more confident because we’ve been doing this longer. In some ways, we have. We know how to interview guests. We know how to investigate stories. We know how to ask better questions.

But we’ve also become much more comfortable saying, “I don’t know.”

There’s a strange freedom in admitting you don’t have all the answers. It leaves room to listen. It leaves room to learn. It leaves room to grow.

I think that’s one of the reasons this community has become what it has.

We’re learning together.

Every chapter of my life has someone else’s fingerprints on it

The older I get, the more I realize that none of us gets where we’re going alone. Every meaningful chapter of my life has somebody else’s fingerprints on it.

Teachers who believed in me before I believed in myself. A husband who pushed me to put my writing out into the world. Friends who encouraged me to keep creating when I questioned whether anyone cared. Readers who quietly shared my work with people they’d never met. And women—so many incredible women—who chose encouragement over competition.

Some of them probably have no idea the impact they had.

Sometimes it wasn’t some grand gesture. Sometimes it was simply taking the time to answer a question. Responding to an email. Sharing an opportunity.

Saying, “I think you can do this.”

Those six words have the power to change someone’s life. And I’ve carried them with me on this entire journey.

The truth is, we’re not where we are today because we’re somehow smarter or more talented than everyone else. We’ve been incredibly fortunate. People have answered our emails. Guests have agreed to come on our podcast. Readers have shared our work. Sources have trusted us. Experts have generously donated their time to help us understand complicated subjects.

Every step forward we’ve taken has been built on someone else’s generosity.

How could we accept all of that generosity and then refuse to extend it to someone else?

We couldn’t. And we won’t.

We’ve been told the wrong story

I think women, in particular, have inherited a story that deserves to be rewritten.

For generations we’ve been taught—sometimes directly, sometimes through subtle messages—that there’s only room for one of us.

One woman gets promoted. One woman gets elected. One woman gets published. One woman gets the opportunity.

Everyone else waits their turn.

That mindset may have made sense in a world where doors were rarely opened for women.

But we don’t have to keep telling ourselves that story. Because as I have written confidently on more than one occasion: success isn’t a pie.

Another woman’s accomplishment doesn’t somehow shrink my own opportunities. If anything, it expands them. Every woman who breaks through a barrier makes it just a little bit easier for the next woman to walk through that same door.

I’ve never understood why we’re supposed to be threatened by another woman’s success.

When I see a woman doing extraordinary work, my first thought isn’t, “I wish she’d slow down.”

It’s, “Tell me how you did it.”

Teach me. I may not be a quick study, but I’m not a quitter—and that’s the difference between giving up and eventually getting there.

Let me celebrate you.

And then let me turn around and celebrate the woman who’s coming immediately after both of us.

That’s how movements are built.

Not by protecting the seat you’ve earned.

But by pulling up another chair.

Maybe that’s the real measure of success.

Not the size of the audience we build. Not the names of the people we interview. Not the articles that go viral or the milestones we celebrate. Those moments are exciting, but they’re fleeting.

What lasts are the people.

The woman who finally finds the courage to launch the business she’s been dreaming about. The writer who sends us her first draft because she finally believes her voice matters. The young girl who grows up watching women collaborate instead of compete. The researcher, advocate, artist, physician, teacher, or entrepreneur who realizes there is room for her, too.

If our work helps even one person take that next step, then every late night, every difficult conversation, every setback, and every success has been worth it.

Because that’s the kind of world we want to help build—a world where women don’t see each other as obstacles to overcome, but as hands reaching back to help someone else climb. A world where success isn’t measured by how tightly we hold onto our seat at the table, but by how many chairs we pull up beside us.

The Politics Chicks has never really been about two women with keyboards and monitors and microphones.

It’s always been about building a community where curiosity is celebrated, generosity is contagious, compassion and empathy are strengths, kindness is intentional, and every opportunity becomes another chance to lift someone else a little higher.

That’s the future we’re working toward.

And if we do it well, we’ll all get there together.

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