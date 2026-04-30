LA Governor Landry Is Trying to Cancel an Election Where the Voting Has Already Started: Full Story

🌟 Welcome to this special micro-episode of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



🎙️ Before this podcast, we launched our journey on Substack—bringing sharp, unfiltered political analysis to a growing community that refuses to look away. Today’s episode? This is one of those moments where paying attention is not optional.



🚨 WHAT IS HAPPENING IN LOUISIANA RIGHT NOW?

We jumped on with congressional candidate Matt Gromlich for an urgent, real-time breakdown of what could become a precedent-setting attack on voting rights.



➡️ The Supreme Court has struck down Louisiana’s congressional map

➡️ Ballots have already been cast

➡️ Early voting is about to begin

➡️ And now—there is active discussion about canceling the election



Yes. You read that right.



As Matt explains, this isn’t just about Louisiana—it’s about what happens when the rules can be changed after the game has already started.



📍 IN THIS EPISODE



* What the Supreme Court ruling actually did to the Voting Rights Act

* Why Louisiana’s congressional maps were struck down

* How this could impact elections across the country

* The chaos surrounding ballots already being cast

* The governor’s push to potentially cancel the primary

* Why today—not tomorrow—is the moment to act



🧭 WHY THIS MATTERS



Voters should choose their representatives—not the other way around.



If this can happen in Louisiana, it can happen anywhere. Minnesota. Texas. Illinois. Anywhere.



This is about more than one election—it’s about whether elections themselves remain stable, predictable, and legitimate.



🚨 TAKE ACTION — MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD



📞 Louisiana Governor’s Office:

(225) 342-7015



👉 Call. Be respectful, but be firm.

👉 Tell them you oppose any attempt to cancel or interfere with an active election.



Volume matters. Pressure matters. Timing matters.



🔗 LEARN MORE / SUPPORT



🌐 Matt Gromlich’s campaign:

👉 https://fightersforourfuture.com



🐓 FOLLOW & SUPPORT



If you’re finding value in this work:



👉 Like

👉 Comment

👉 Share



That’s how we cut through the noise and get this in front of more people.



Follow us everywhere: @thepoliticschicks



✨ FINAL WORD



This isn’t abstract.

This isn’t hypothetical.

This is happening right now.



And what happens next depends on whether people are paying attention—or not.



🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica