Kae Starling Is Tracking America's Resistance One Protest at a Time

🌟 Welcome to The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



🎙️ Before this podcast, we launched our journey on Substack—building community, calling out the chaos, and trying to turn fear into action.

Today, Christy and Monica are joined by Kae Starling, creator of We the People Dissent, a Substack that has become an organizing lifeline for people trying to stay informed, engaged, and connected to protests and civil resistance actions across the country.

Kae tracks protests nationwide with maps, links, photos, context, and weekly organizing resources—because while national media may focus on the biggest marches, democracy is also being defended by eight people on a corner in Concrete, Washington, a few neighbors fighting a data center in Nevada, and small-town organizers who refuse to stay silent.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

📍 The Protest Map America Needs

Kae explains how We the People Dissent began, how she compiles protest information from across the country, and why one centralized list can make activism feel less overwhelming and more possible.

🗺️ Small Towns, Big Resistance

From Montana to Maine to Utah, Kae shares what she’s seeing in real time: more protests, more repeat actions, more local organizing, and more people realizing democracy starts exactly where they live.

🏛️ Why Local Government Matters

We talk about data centers, city councils, planning commissions, school boards, and the local decisions that shape our daily lives long before they become national headlines.

🌊 Nevada, Water, and the Fight Over Data Centers

Kae shares what’s happening in Southern Nevada as communities push back against massive data centers in a state already facing serious water challenges.

🚨 Protesting Under Pressure

We compare protest experiences in Nevada and Minnesota, including police presence, Operation Metro Surge, and how different states treat public dissent.

🧡 Raising a Deaf Child in a Broken System

Kae opens up about navigating education, accessibility, IEPs, homeschooling, healthcare gaps, and what it means to search for a community where her son can truly thrive.

✨ Hope, Strategy, and Perseverance

Kae reminds us that we do not have a numbers problem. Millions of people are engaged. The next step is strategy, endurance, and refusing to underestimate the power already being built.

🛑 Final Word

This isn’t abstract. This isn’t hypothetical. This is happening right now—in big cities, small towns, school board meetings, city halls, and on street corners across the country.

Democracy does not only live in Washington.

It lives wherever people show up.

RESOURCES:

Kae Starling / We the People Dissent:

https://substack.com/@thepeopledissent?utm_source=global-search

Kae on Threads:

@authokstarling

FOLLOW / SUPPORT THE POLITICS CHICKS:

Substack: The Politics Chicks

Threads: @thepoliticschicks

YouTube: The Politics Chicks Podcast

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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica