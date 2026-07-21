The Politics Chicks

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Barbara W's avatar
Barbara W
4h

Thanks for this. I wouldn’t use the word decent or not to describe them. I have a MAGA friend who’s a very decent person. I’d say they are woefully uniformed, possibly ignorant and definitely brainwashed. Those that watch Fox need to be deprogrammed as they are in a cult.

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Joonbug's avatar
Joonbug
4h

It was really good to read this now. I feel the same way.

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