By Monica Healy

Recently, Christy and I were the subject of an interview by a Minnesota journalist. He asked how we respond when we are in the company of people who support the current administration. Christy, of course, was very eloquent in her response. I spoke about how I’ve heard that it’s helpful to approach such a situation with curiosity:

“That’s interesting. Where did you hear that? What is your source?”

While I do believe that is probably a wise choice of action, I admitted that I purposely don’t put myself in such situations. I have surrounded myself with like-minded people. My social circles consist of those involved in Indivisible, the Singing Resistance, and my choir, which happens to be full of “radical left scum.” (AKA people who care about others.)

Some would argue that surrounding myself only with people who share my views narrows my perspective.. And I acknowledge the importance of sharing factual information with people who may be lacking reliable sources. I do hope that if I find myself in a conversation with someone I know supports MAGA, I would be rational and courteous. I consider myself to be hyper-informed and I certainly know enough to bring facts to the conversation.

But I’m not sure I would be able to bring facts without feelings.

So much of what has happened in the last 17 months since the start of Trump’s second term feels like a visceral attack on humanity. We have literal concentration camps in the United States in the year 2026. As a Minnesotan, it felt very personal when Renee Good and Alex Pretti were gunned down in our streets by agents of my own government. Watching it happen in Texas and Maine recently has reawakened some PTSD I didn’t even know was there.

So, would I be able to have a calm and reasonable conversation with MAGA around anything political? I’d like to think I could, but I honestly don’t know. This is not a new musing for me; I wonder about this often as I deliberatly avoid anyone who I know voted for Trump in 2024. I once shared holiday tables, family gatherings, and great affinity with such people. But no more.

The remainder of this essay was published on August 13, 2025. Nearly a year has passed since then and the horrors have only multiplied.

This past weekend, my husband and I tried a new restaurant. Since we weren’t particularly impressed, I’ll leave the name out. I will say we loved the open concept — walls that completely opened to a large patio with tables clustered around shade trees, letting in the warm California sun.

It was just the two of us at a four-top in the sun. When someone asked if they could take one of the extra chairs, we happily obliged.

A few minutes later, he returned it — their large group had found a more suitable table.

That’s when I saw her.

A perky blonde in sunglasses, wearing the unmistakable red hat: Make America Great Again across the front, 45–47 stitched on the side.

My reaction was immediate and visceral.

I tensed, grabbing my husband’s hand as if I needed that physical reminder not to confront this walking symbol of all that is wrong with our country.

I didn’t know her. Had I encountered her without the hat — without that loud, visible declaration of allegiance — I might have struck up a conversation. That’s what I do. I talk to people. I like people.

But my intense reaction to her MAGA hat made me pause.

Was I being too judgmental?

I’ve written before about grappling with people who support this regime and yet appear to be decent human beings — people who care for their families, attend church, bake casseroles for an ailing neighbor.

But here’s the thing: we are nearly seven months into this presidency. If you still support what is happening — if you still wear that red MAGA hat — then no, I don’t believe you are a fundamentally decent human being.

Last week, John Pavlovitz wrote an article that has stuck with me: “No, Good People Don't Still Support Him.”

Reading it, I realized he had put words to something I'd been struggling to articulate.

Good people don’t cheer for the destruction of institutions like USAID and the Department of Education — organizations that do tangible good for our country and the world.

Good people don’t look away when people are snatched off the streets for nothing more than looking “different” or daring to voice dissent.

Good people don’t wish for others to have fewer rights. Even if they don’t understand or agree with the lives of gay or trans people, they recognize those people’s equal right to exist. They believe a woman’s access to healthcare should not depend on her ZIP code. They see public education, healthcare, and housing as fundamental rights — not privileges for the wealthy and well-connected.

Good people don’t watch the President lie as effortlessly as he breathes and brush it off. They don’t want their spouses, children, or neighbors to emulate his cruelty and dishonesty.

Good people don’t shrug when someone mocks, belittles, or hurls childish nicknames like a middle school bully on a sugar high.

Good people don’t stand by when cruelty, hate, and repression become law.

And good people certainly don’t applaud it.

They speak up. They stand up. They look for ways to help, not harm.

The visible signs of MAGA loyalty have thinned. Driving through rural South Dakota and Minnesota, I see far fewer flags and hats. I hear anecdotes from friends and acquaintances about the outward signs of support for Trump slowly going away. Much of the country has woken up to the reality of a consolidating dictatorship led by cruelty. Polls confirm what our eyes are seeing: this is not what most Americans want.

Because most people are fundamentally decent.

And it’s OK to admit you were wrong — to say, This isn’t what I voted for.

If that’s where you find yourself, we welcome you with open arms to the side of the resistance. To the side that fights for free speech and for the rights of others, even strangers. To the side that actually believes in liberty and justice for all.

Yes, I’m talking about sides.

Because there are sides.

One side believes rights belong to everyone. One side believes power belongs to a few.

If you still proudly wear that red MAGA hat, I know which side you’ve chosen.

It isn’t the right side of history.

If you are similarly grappling with how to approach relationships with MAGA supporters in your life, please comment on how you deal with this. I have found that this is one of the most profoundly difficult things about navigating life during Trump 2.0.

Leave a comment

Also: the more you like 👍, comment 💬, and share ↗️ our content, the more the algorithm shows it to others 👀. We really do need your help to grow this community 🎪. So let’s keep shining our lights so we can find each other in the dark 🔦, and remember—we’re stronger together 🤲.

Liking, commenting, and sharing help get this work in front of more eyes—and help build a community of people who still care about facts, accountability, and democracy.

Share