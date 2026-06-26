Indivisible Twin Cities: How Grassroots Activists Are Defending Democracy

Lisa Erbes and Rebecca Larson of Indivisible Twin Cities explain how grassroots organizing is helping defend democracy, support communities, and prepare for one of the most important elections in modern history.

🌟 Welcome to Episode #31 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



Today we’re joined by Lisa Erbes and Rebecca Larson, co-leaders of Indivisible Twin Cities, to talk about grassroots organizing, defending democracy, election engagement, and how ordinary people can make an extraordinary difference.



🎙️ From the Minnesota 15 arrests and Operation Metro Surge to election organizing, civic action, and overcoming political anxiety, this conversation is about finding purpose—and taking action when democracy needs you most.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:



📍 The Minnesota 15

What happened during last week’s federal arrests and why organizers say “the process is the punishment.”



🗳️ How Indivisible Works

How one of America’s largest grassroots movements helps everyday people become effective advocates.



🚨 Operation Metro Surge

Civil liberties, protest response, and why organizers believe community action matters.



💪 Action Beats Anxiety

Why taking even one small step can combat overwhelm and restore hope.



🏛️ Election Like No Other

How volunteers are preparing for voter outreach, election protection, and the 2026 midterms.



✨ Finding Hope

Why community, organizing, and showing up together remain the strongest antidotes to authoritarianism.



Learn more:

Indivisible National: https://indivisible.org

Indivisible Twin Cities: https://indivisibletwincities.org



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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica

#ThePoliticsChicks #Indivisible #MinnesotaPolitics #Grassroots #Democracy



Indivisible, Indivisible Twin Cities, Lisa Erbes, Rebecca Larson, Grassroots Organizing, Democracy, Civic Engagement, Minnesota Politics, Operation Metro Surge, Political Activism, Election Protection, Voting Rights, Progressive Politics, Community Organizing, The Politics Chicks

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