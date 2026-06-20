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tlb's avatar
tlb
14h

Minneapolis for President!!!❤️🐸

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Winston Smith London Oceania's avatar
Winston Smith London Oceania
14hEdited

So the DOJ has pressed its falsified charges. Now it's up to the judge/judges who hear the case/cases to do the right thing and summarily dismiss the case/cases with prejudice.

I hope the 15 victims sue the sh*t out of the regime.

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