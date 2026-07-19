Ingrid Lyons, Executive Director of Save The Boundary Waters

Several weeks ago, Monica and I invited Ingrid Lyons, Executive Director of Save the Boundary Waters, to write a guest essay for our Sunday Guest Contributor series. We wanted our readers to hear from someone who has dedicated her career to protecting one of America’s greatest public treasures and to explore why places matter—not just environmentally, but personally.

Then, before we had the opportunity to publish it, everything changed.

As many of you know, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is currently closed as firefighters respond to multiple lightning-sparked wildfires that spread rapidly through the Superior National Forest during extreme heat, drought, and high winds. The forest is currently managing 17 active wildfires, including three within the BWCAW. Communities like Ely are facing an incredibly difficult season, and many families and small businesses that depend on summer visitors are feeling the impact.

That makes Ingrid’s essay feel even more timely.

As you likely know, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) is closed as firefighters respond to extreme weather conditions and multiple wildfires. On July 9, lightning-sparked wildfires spread rapidly across the Superior National Forest and the Boundary Waters during extreme heat, drought, and high winds, leading to evacuations, road closures, and the temporary closure of the BWCAW. The Superior National Forest is currently managing 17 active wildfires, including three within the BWCAW, and an Air Quality Alert remains in effect. Future permit availability will depend on changing conditions.

Many people are wondering how to support Ely and the other Wilderness-edge communities during this difficult time. The Ely Community Response team is connecting resources and providing on-the-ground support from the Ely Theater and has many recommendations for meaningful ways you can help.

Donate to local nonprofits

Many local nonprofits provide essential services, preserve the area’s natural resources, support arts and education, or serve residents of all ages. Financial contributions can help them continue their work during a challenging season.





Support local businesses

Many Ely businesses rely heavily on summer tourism. Outfitters, restaurants, lodging providers, retailers, guides, artists, and other small businesses may experience significant financial impacts from fire-related closures, smoke conditions, or canceled travel plans.

Wilderness-edge communities are resilient and rely on people-power to thrive. By supporting local organizations and businesses, we can help ensure they’ll continue to serve residents and welcome visitors for years to come.





Don’t hesitate to reach out if you have questions or are looking for support: Info@savetheboundarywaters.org.



- Save the Boundary Waters team

Ingrid Lyons

Ingrid and her family visiting the Boundary Waters as a child.

Over the course of my 15 or so years living in Minnesota, I have noticed that small talk tends to lead from, of course, the weather, to origin stories. Minnesota can feel so small sometimes so I don’t fault anyone for asking. I also find myself hoping for random connections.

“So, are you from Minnesota?”

I’m not. I feel like I am. I have been coming to Ely, Minnesota - gateway to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness - every year since I was four years old. Ely is a town just south of the Boundary Waters in northeastern Minnesota. It has approximately 3,200 residents within city limits.

Where I am actually from is a little bit different.

Brooklyn, New York is a borough - one of five - just south of Manhattan in New York City. It has approximately 2.6 million residents within borough limits. This was point A on the atlas that my family used as we piled in the car in the city that never sleeps and headed (mid)west, like clockwork, every August.





The Boundary Waters and Minnesota’s familiarity prompted me to attend college here. I wrote my college application essay about maps. Subway maps and paddling maps, which look different but serve the same purpose, as oh, so many maps do. Take you from point A to point B. Find the fastest route, the straightest route, or find the roundabout route that takes you to your favorite deli on the Lower East Side, or to that one campsite where you saw a moose in 2011. Maybe you’ll see another one.

These two environments are an easy choice to encapsulate the long-held American habit of pitting urban and wild spaces against each other. Despite their respective extremes and obvious differences, a surprising amount is shared between them. These are two wild American landscapes that can teach you autonomy, courage, and observation. How to be street smart and water wise. And they taught me about how it’s all connected.

Today, I live full time in Minnesota, and I run a non profit organization called Save the Boundary Waters. I have worked to permanently protect the Boundary Waters since I graduated from college, starting as a regional organizer in Duluth, then shifting to the development team before becoming Executive Director in March of 2022.

Just like the different hats I have worn at Save the Boundary Waters, my varied geographic upbringing lends itself to how I approach advocacy and connect with people through a love of place.

The Boundary Waters and public lands more broadly have a unique power: they can make you feel like you’re part of something much bigger than yourself. There is nothing like the passion in someone’s belly for a place they love, a place holding their fondest memories. Everyone deserves the opportunity to experience that. To stand somewhere and feel that pull. But that feeling, and the connection it inspires, isn’t actually limited to public lands.

I don’t usually address all of this when answering the question of whether or not I am from this place. No, I didn’t grow up in Minnesota, but I don’t know how to separate who I am from these two places anymore. Brooklyn taught me how to live eyes wide open, get where I’m going, hold my own. The Boundary Waters taught me the same. Observation, instinct, a sense of self informed by place, wherever that place happens to be.

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Public lands belong to everyone. That’s not a sentiment, it’s the premise they’re built on. But the love of place that makes someone fight for a lake is the same love that makes someone fight for a block, a neighborhood, a city park. It doesn’t care where you’re from. And that’s ultimately what unites people across every difference we’re told separates us: not just the place itself, but the capacity to love one, deeply, and to fight to protect it.

Ingrid Lyons is the Executive Director of Save the Boundary waters. Ingrid's love for the outdoors was sparked by the vivid contrast between the hustle and bustle of New York City and the peaceful beauty of the Boundary Waters. Starting at just four years old, she made annual trips with her family from the city to Ely, Minnesota, where she fell in love with nature. Since joining Save the Boundary Waters in 2015, Ingrid has worn many hats, from Arrowhead Regional Organizer to Development Director and Interim Executive Director. She holds a degree in Environmental Studies from Carleton College, where she focused on Conservation and Development, and also earned her degree in Nonprofit Management and Governance from the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs. Passionate about environmental advocacy and community engagement, Ingrid is dedicated to protecting the special places she loves.

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