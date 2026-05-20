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Barbara Craig's avatar
Barbara Craig
6hEdited

Thanks for the introduction. I have lived in MN and marvel at the courage and creativity of the helpers. We all need to learn some tactics. ICE is still out there but we are hearing and seeing less. The violence being done with Supreme Court decisions or heaping money on candidates to insure noisy ones are silent or DOJ decisions to put Trump further above the law means we have to be courageous and creative in our opposition. Think fast!

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Joonbug's avatar
Joonbug
6h

Thank you for introducing these women and stories. These ladies make me so proud to be from MN. I hope when my turn comes I will be half as brave.

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