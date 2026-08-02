We first introduced our audience to Ramon Perez back in June, when he joined us on the Politics Chicks Podcast to discuss a deceptively simple idea: What if elected officials could know—in real time—how their verified constituents wanted them to vote, and voters could easily track whether their representatives actually listened?

As founder and executive director of the Digital Democracy Project, Ramon has been working to turn that idea into a practical tool for voter participation and political accountability. We’re pleased to welcome him back as a guest contributor to explore how technology could give voters a stronger voice, reveal the gap between campaign promises and governing records, and challenge a political system that too often answers to parties, donors, and special interests before constituents.

In this column, Ramon takes us to Florida, where one congressional candidate is putting that model directly before voters. Is technology-driven direct democracy a serious blueprint for greater accountability—or, as Ramon puts it, just the kind of “crazy” idea Florida might send to Washington?

Here’s his case.

Hey, Congress! Florida would like a word: Accountability. As a Florida Man myself, I thought, Wouldn’t it be fitting if the craziest idea in politics came from the Sunshine State? I don’t mean driving a stolen excavator through a Wal-Mart crazy . . .

I mean DIRECT DEMOCRACY!! How crazy would that be!? Well, actually . . . NOW it’s possible! We started the Digital Democracy Project (DDP) in 2021, using mobile voting technology to give Florida voters a say on state legislation. It’s easy: Voters weigh in on bills during the debate, then legislators can see online what voters want on those bills and vote the will of the people. Because we’re using real election software that’s been certified in several States, Canada, and Mexico, we verify that each voter is a real human being and registered to vote in the same district that the legislator represents. Simple, right?

We’ve since expanded so that all U.S. voters can have a say in Congress, as well as 7 state legislatures. So yes, representatives CAN hear us now!

Right now: Direct democracy is on the ballot. Dan Williams, a Florida Congressional candidate (DEM, District 11), is running a direct democracy campaign he calls “Ask America.” A technologist and educator at Full Sail University, Williams plans to let constituents use DDP to tell him how to vote in Congress, and promises to prioritize their wishes over his own. The election is on August 18th, so we’ll soon find out if his idea is just weird enough to win in a Democratic primary.

Politics Chicks readers will recognize the disruptive potential of any direct democracy campaign. By listening only to his constituents through the use of DDP technology, Williams plans to effectively bypass the myriad of special interests which impede representative government and directly challenge the party establishment. But we don’t have to just trust him to do what he claims, because his DDP accountability scorecard will match his votes in Congress against what his verified voters wanted in the app.

How it works: Vote - Tally - Score. Digital Democracy Project (DDP) is mobile voting and accountability tracking technology. Voters cast ballots on current legislation, then DDP compares what voters want to how legislators deliver. Voters can use the legislative scorecard — accountability scores — to make more informed choices on Election Day.

Vote: DDP partners with the blockchain-backed Voatz app for identity and ballot security. Voters cast ballots on the app or DDP website.

Tally: DDP aggregates totals by district and issue, not party, to inform representatives of the majority’s will.

Score: Following legislative sessions, DDP publishes an online, public accountability scorecard tracking how well officials delivered on constituent demands.

Accountability: For a change. After they’re elected, can most of us keep track of our legislators’ every vote? Impossible! But DDP does exactly that. Then, accountability scorecards reveal who is/is not accountable, so voters can choose to reelect only those who honor their wishes.

Elected officials want to be RE-elected officials. Such powerful accountability in voters’ hands can finally shift the political incentive structure.

Reimagining democracy together. Former Florida State Representative Tom Keen endorsed DDP in his 2022 primary. Due to this commitment to voter empowerment, Keen won his primary despite lacking party leadership support and went on to win a highly contested general election. Now, Dan Williams represents the first national candidate campaigning on a direct democracy platform to use DDP technology in Congress.

The Digital Democracy Project is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We don’t endorse parties or positions, and we’ve received support (and opposition) from all sides. We are simply dedicated to systemic change: using technology to provide access and information that expands voter participation and empowerment.

We hope that candidates like Williams, Keen, and others will serve as the vanguard of a new crop of legislators — servant leaders who can help reimagine American democracy for the next 250 years: A truly voter-driven system of government for the 21st century.

Ramon Perez is an AI technology executive, military veteran, TEDx speaker, and the founder and executive director of the nonprofit, nonpartisan Digital Democracy Project. He founded DDP to address voter alienation and hyperpartisanship by giving verified voters a secure way to weigh in on legislation—and then compare their preferences with their representatives’ actual votes. His TEDx talk, How Civic Technology Can Shape a Smarter System of Government, explores how technology can place greater power and accountability directly in voters’ hands. Watch or learn more at TEDxJacksonville.

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