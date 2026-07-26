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Dorothy Goldie's avatar
Dorothy Goldie
7hEdited

1800 great words from a great worder.

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Valerie's avatar
Valerie
4h

OMG - thank you for introducing me to Ami Berger this morning. Much better than anything in my unread LA Times sitting next to me. I literally copied “fertile ground for jokes that are both hilarious and not in the least bit funny” and “Temu Gestapo” for future use.

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