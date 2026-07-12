Sher with Dempsey, one of her students in the Compass Program at Glen Lake Elementary

Introducing a guest contribution from Sher U-F

When we finished A Manufactured Crisis, we were left with a piece of the story that numbers couldn’t carry. Our reporting traced how a Medicaid “fraud” narrative became cover for a $911 billion federal Medicaid cut and a 2026 Justice Department opinion weakening Olmstead — the Supreme Court ruling that keeps people with disabilities in their homes and communities instead of institutions.

But a policy that could push children back toward institutions isn’t really a policy story. It’s a human one.

That is why we asked Sher U-F to share this piece. For 32 years she has taught children with profound disabilities in Minnesota, and she can tell you — in a way no dollar figure or docket number ever could — exactly who these decisions are about and what stands to be lost. This isn’t the first time we’ve been welcomed into her world: this past spring we had both Sher and Dempsey’s mom — Dempsey appears in many of the photos here — on our podcast, and their stories stayed with us. We’re honored to give her the floor.

— The Politics Chicks

The thought of institutionalizing a child with disabilities who is currently thriving in their community is nauseating, maddening, and pure discrimination. Since the Trump Administration laid the groundwork for states to potentially go back to institutionalizing people with disabilities, my socials have been on fire. As I scroll, I see the juxtaposition of posts - children with disabilities who are today actively involved and loved in their communities next to shocking images of the inhumane treatment of imprisoned children at Willowbrook State School in New York from only decades ago. While the experiences of these young lives are at opposite ends, to me, they are all the same children.

I know this group of kids well. My students who have complex medical needs and profound disabilities are the heart of Glen Lake Elementary School in the Hopkins School District in Minnesota. They help teach other children empathy and compassion while being wildly popular and adored. It’s hard to imagine our school community without them. Yet I don’t take it for granted.

When I was a kindergartener in the mid-1970s, I had the unique experience of visiting the inside of an institution for children with disabilities. Even though it appeared clean and the staff seemed kind, I realized, as a 5-year-old, this type of inherently unequal segregation wasn’t okay. At best, keeping children from the real world pruned their possibilities and stole them from the lives they deserve.

Before my kindergarten year, I was diagnosed with Legg-Perthes disease and had to wear hideous leg braces with built-in orthopedic shoes. One day, I was a typical carefree kid, and the next, I was known as “the crippled girl.

Five year old Sher, wearing her leg braces after being diagnosed with diagnosed with Legg-Perthes disease

Our school district wanted me to attend The Crippled Children’s Hospital and School in Sioux Falls, SD, instead of the neighborhood school where my brother went. My dad was a principal in Sioux Falls, and my parents advocated for me immediately, clearing up any confusion since some people assumed that leg braces meant I was “retarded.”

Because my dad had some pull in the district, I was allowed to attend public school. We didn’t know it at the time, but the kindergarten teacher later told my parents she was nervous about getting a child with a disability. She soon realized I was a goofy kid who dreamt of creating children’s pop-up books and winning awards with my Easy-Bake Oven. I just so happened to lug around 9 pounds of hardware.

Being the only visibly disabled child at my elementary school, my teacher decided that our field trip would be to The Crippled Children’s Hospital and School. My teacher shared with my class that we were going to see other children like me at a “special school.”

When we got there, it became evident that the students at Crippled Children’s were profoundly disabled. Even though they were unable to speak or move around effortlessly, I could tell they were delighted to see us. I remembered my teacher’s comment about seeing other children “like me.” Although I couldn’t articulate it then, I now see it as a Venn diagram. If the visiting children and the residential children were the two circles, I was where it overlapped.

Then the hammer fell, and we learned that Crippled Children’s wasn’t just their school; it was where they lived. This was really hard for me to fathom. They were kids, but they couldn’t live at home? I became terrified, realizing the staff might try to keep me from leaving. I physically backed away to show I was a visiting child and used my classmates as human shields for the rest of the field trip.

When I finally escaped and was back on the bus, I was only relieved for a moment. I stopped being afraid for myself and started to be afraid for the kids in the institution. I couldn’t wrap my brain around why they couldn’t go to a regular school. It made me incredibly sad that they didn’t live at home with their families.

I saw myself in them. I was their age, and I was disabled. For a moment, we breathed the same air. I couldn’t stop thinking about them, especially at night, when I’d be lying in bed with my family in yell’s reach. I wanted to know why our lives were so different. I started asking all of my questions out loud, but no one ever had an answer satisfying enough to quiet my call.

I eventually got out of the braces, but the braces never got out of me. I went about life as a typical kid, but I never forgot the children I met. Many years later, my call finally got a response.

It was the 90’s, and I was in college in Kansas. I was in a child development course, and our professor took us to visit a public school program for children with profound disabilities. As soon as I saw the students in a regular elementary school, I was flooded with emotion and flashbacks. The students in that classroom could have been the students I visited at Crippled Children’s decades prior. I may have audibly gasped, realizing students with profound disabilities were attending public schools and going home to their families when the bell rang.

My WHY as a teacher was cemented that day. I had a purpose: to teach children with profound disabilities and to teach the world to see their worth.

I am doing exactly that at Glen Lake Elementary. My rockstar class is called Compass. My students are beautiful, loving, full of personality, and thriving at school, home, and in the neighborhood. They are important. They belong. They have friends, and they are friends

.

Our school has learned to humanize disabilities, and children see themselves in one another. With dedicated teachers providing intentional inclusion and disability education, my students are teaching the rest of the school how to neighbor. Together, we are the Glen Lake Grizzlies.

True belonging doesn’t just benefit the students with disabilities.

It benefits all of the children.

It benefits - and betters - all of us.

Dempsey telling his teacher, Sher, a joke using a voice output switch

To promote disability awareness and understanding, collaborating teachers and I often use books and videos that make connections and spark deep-dive conversations - such as why someone may need to wear a diaper, why someone might drool, and why the r-word is offensive. When students begin to understand the complex body-brain mechanics behind toilet training, they realize that “accidents” can happen to anyone. Recognizing that people can become disabled at any time emphasizes that disabilities are not “us” and “them.” “We” are in this together. Anyone who opens a door for my students opens a door for themselves

Dempsey’s mom Kelly makes custom cookies. Dempsey gave this special cookie to Sher at the end of the school year.

When students see each other authentically, they automatically make their environment more accessible - dimming lights for those with visual sensitivities, moving desks for classmates using wheelchairs, or grabbing tissues to wipe drool off a friend’s face with cerebral palsy. Teaching about individual perspectives and worth goes beyond disabilities and embraces everyone in our wonderfully diverse world. One 10-year-old proclaimed, “What’s normal for me is not normal for you. So really, there is no normal.”

Another student announced, “I have anxiety, and it makes it really hard to talk in front of the class.” The fact that she had just done so was powerful. When students see that their peers with the most significant disabilities are loved and included, they trust that others will accept them, too. Learning not to be afraid of disabilities means learning not to be ashamed of disabilities.

My vibrant students are much like the children I met in kindergarten and in college. I still do not separate myself from any of them. And I will continue to advocate for children with disabilities as my parents did for me back in the day, even if that means fighting like hell. Humanity at its finest is when all people live, love, and learn together.

I do not doubt that if everyone knew - really knew - just one of my students, we’d have a different world. And instead of fearing going backwards in time, we’d be hopeful about what the future holds for all our beautiful children.

Sher U-F is a 2026 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Finalist. She is proudly in her 32nd year of teaching children with profound disabilities who are known for being “kind of a big deal.” Sher believes her job includes educating the community to view disabilities as part of the natural human experience. In addition to using her teacher voice to advocate for her students, Sher is a stage actor in the Twin Cities and part of a snarky, yet lovable family.

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