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Casey's Musings's avatar
Casey's Musings
4h

Memorial Day is a time to honor the fallen soldiers who gave their lives in service to our country. It’s a day to remember their bravery, reflect on their sacrifice, and show our gratitude.

As President Lincoln said; "It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us -- that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion."

Keep on doing!

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Charlie's avatar
Charlie
2h

I'm relieved today is an overcast, sometimes drizzly day. It matches my serious mood. A day of reflection, not just "beach and BBQ. We are in another stupid war.

The service members who come home physically unscathed can carry hidden wounds. Friends lost, the quiet complicity of comfortable citizens, the reckless disregard and incompetence and dishonesty of the political "leaders."

In a couple hours I go out with a few friends to hold a banner: HONOR VETS NOT TYRANTS

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