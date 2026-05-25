Author’s photo of Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in San Diego, CA.

This morning I woke to yet another horrific holiday post from our Commander in Chief. On a day when we are supposed to be honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, no one is surprised to see that Trump uses it as an opportunity to deride and degrade those he disagrees with.

Happy Memorial Day to all, including the Dumocrats, who disrespect our Military and all of the tremendous success that it has had over the last year. God Bless those that have made the ultimate sacrifice. I love you all! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Contrast that message to the one former President Barack Obama posted this morning:

On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to the brave men and women in uniform who gave their lives for this country that we love. It is a debt we can never fully repay, but we must never stop trying. I’ll always be grateful to our fallen heroes and their families, whose sacrifice reminds us of what it means to live for something greater than ourselves.

While this morning’s post from Trump isn’t as egregious as last year, it’s still appalling to see what the leader of our country has to say. Or doesn’t say, as the case may be. So on this Memorial Day, I share what I wrote last year. Because the sentiment is the same. It might be Memorial Day, but for those of us living in the real world: it’s Groundhog Day.

The remainder of this article was published last year on Memorial Day — May 26, 2025. Unfortunately, very little has changed. Same shit, different day.

Monica here - If you don’t get warm fuzzies from Trump’s holiday greetings — congratulations. You’re a decent human being.

Memorial Day — a day to honor those who paid the ultimate price: losing their lives in service to our great nation.

And how does Trump honor it?

By spewing hatred. Again.

“Happy Memorial Day to All,” he wrote, “including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country…” — Donald Trump, May 27, 2025

On a day when Americans visit gravesites, honor the fallen, and reflect on sacrifice, this is how Trump addresses the nation.

No mention of the fallen.

No quotes from Lincoln, Roosevelt, or Eisenhower.

No praise for those still serving.

No gratitude for those who fought to preserve our democracy.

The reasons are obvious:

Trump hates democracy.

He referred to those who were captured or died in service to our country as “suckers and losers.”

He said of John McCain, a member of his own party who spent five and a half years in a prison camp:

“He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured, okay? I hate to tell you.”

Trump’s so-called holiday greetings have become habitual: Americans waking up to some trumped-up tripe — the petty grievances of a trivial man.

Like every narcissist, Trump has to make everything about himself. His self-absorption infects everything, turning even moments of national remembrance into grievances about himself.

This isn’t patriotism.

It’s poison.

Too many in our country swallowed that poison — and are sick.

But we will not allow that sickness to be the death of our country.

I come from a family with military ties.

My father served in the Army during the Korean War.

A brother-in-law served in the Navy.

A nephew continues to serve in the Air Force.

Trump dishonors those who have served.

He dishonors the uniform.

He dishonors the promise of a nation that was once the shining city on the hill.

Now, contrast that with President Obama’s Memorial Day message today:

A message you'd expect: words like sacrifice, uniform, freedom, strength, and resolve.

Trump’s words?

Scum. Warped. Criminal. Sick. Monsters. Hell.

See the difference?

Don’t let this sickness spread any further. Take back our country. Show others that decency and character still matter.

If you believe Memorial Day should be about honor, not hate — this is the place for you. Subscribe, share, like, comment.

We have a home for you.

And again, I implore you:

Call your lawmakers.

Speak out against injustice.

Stand up for those who need protection.

Be a good human.

There are more of us than there are of them.

Keep shining your light — so we can find each other in the dark.

Thank you to all of our military who have served or are serving. Thank you to the families who support this service. If you have a story to share about a service member, or want to vent about the current Commander in Chief, please share in the comments.

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