From Self-Doubt to Power: Giving Girls the Skills They Need to Become Leaders

🌟 Welcome to Episode 21 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟



🎙️ We started on Substack building a community around truth, accountability, and real conversations—and now we’re bringing those conversations here.



🔥 YOU CAN’T LEAD IF YOU DON’T BELIEVE YOU BELONG



Why the confidence gap starts long before women ever run for office

What if the leadership gap doesn’t start in adulthood—but in high school?

Today we’re joined by Sarah Jakle, founder of Democrashe, an organization helping girls build confidence, resilience, and the skills to step into leadership before the world teaches them not to.

Women with the same qualifications are far less likely to run—and when they do, they face significantly more pushback and harassment.

This isn’t a pipeline problem. It’s conditioning.



🐓 IN THIS EPISODE

• Why high school is the last point girls and boys see leadership equally

• How neuroplasticity shapes confidence early

• The role of the amygdala in fear and hesitation

• Why “just be confident” doesn’t work

• Inner critic → inner best friend

• Trauma, burnout, and the 24/7 news cycle

• Why Democrashe pays girls to participate

• The stat that says it all:

→ 76% of high-performing women get negative feedback vs. 2% of men



🧠 THE BIG IDEA

Confidence isn’t a personality trait—it’s a skill.

If we don’t teach it early, the world teaches girls the opposite.



🛑 FINAL WORD

Leadership doesn’t start when you run for office.

It starts when you believe your voice matters.

🔗 RESOURCES

🌐 Democrashe — https://democrashe.org

💼 Sarah Jakle on LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-jakle-535617240/