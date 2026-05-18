Fierce Love MN Is Documenting the Helpers

Today we’re joined by Teri Leigh, creator of Fierce Love MN, whose writing documents grief, resistance, mutual aid, women, community, and the quiet courage of people showing up for each other in impossible moments.

🌟 Welcome to Episode #23 of The Politics Chicks Podcast! 🌟

🎙️ Before this podcast, The Politics Chicks began as two women trying to make sense of politics, power, and the human cost of cruelty. This conversation is about what happens when ordinary people decide they are done looking away.

🐓 IN THIS EPISODE:

📍 What “Fierce Love” Really Means

Teri explains how fierce love became her way of understanding the helpers, organizers, mothers, neighbors, and women refusing to abandon each other.

💔 Grief, Hope, and the Both/And

We talk about how grief is rooted in love — and why hope is not denial, but survival.

🧡 Minnesota Women in Resistance

Teri shares powerful stories of women stepping into mutual aid, legal observing, community protection, and care work during ICE enforcement actions in Minnesota.

🦉 The Rise of the OWLs

Older White Ladies with no more fucks to give are showing up, standing in their privilege, protecting families, and reminding the world that women have always led in moments of crisis.

🚨 ICE Is Still Here

We discuss what is still happening in Minnesota, why these stories matter, and how cruelty thrives when people stop paying attention.

✨ Turning Up the Volume on Love

Teri reminds us that even in the flood of awful, people are still choosing each other — and that may be exactly how culture changes.

🛑 Final Word

Fierce love is not soft. It is not passive. It is not naïve. It is the choice to stay human when the world gives you every reason not to.

💌 Find Teri’s work at:

fiercelovemn.com

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🧡 xoxo — Christy & Monica

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